  1. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Pickford
    Alt nouri, Hujisen, Robinson, (Trent)
    Palmer, Kluvert, Nwaneri, Mbembo
    Wood, (Nketiah)

    fab, Salah, Isak, Johnson

    Will transfer out Trent & Nketiah for -4
    £5m itb
    Any ideas? Can't afford Haaland

    1. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Now wish I wrote a better post for top of page.

      1. Atwood
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Always a let down isn't it? I like being 3rd/4th. Too much pressure otherwise.

        Guessing Gvardiol is one of your transfers?

        1. Reddonkeyham 42
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Can't decide between Gvardiol and Forrest defender.
          Then maybe Marmoush in for Nketiah

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Greaves or Robinson to Tvardiol for a hit?

    A. Yay
    B. Nah
    C. Forest defender

    Thanks

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      C

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      I'm stuck on this decision

      But all it takes is one goal conceded to sour the fpl vibes

  3. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Start ait nouri or dalot on free hit

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Dalot

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      RAN looks obvious

    3. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      I think Wolves will concede. But still very close. Flip a coin.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same, but solid chances of attacking returns

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Dalot has about 18 blanks in the last 20

          1. Maddamotha
            • 8 Years
            just now

            True. United will probably concede too.

  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Keep that (c) on Bruno over Wood?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Leicester is more toothless than ipwich

      And Bruno is in hot form

      Either choice will deliver

      (Mr hindsight will bite us as usual )

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Right mate, cheers!

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is Neco the muppet nailed for Forest?

  6. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Worth doing TAA > Gvardiol for a total of -8, or wait for next gw and play Greaves?

  7. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Morning, here’s one. Dalot and Sels or Aina and Pickford?

    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Dalot and Sels

    2. Zaruto
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Dalot & Sels

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    The best midfielder to replace Dango for max 5.6M? Iwobi 😛 ?

    1. Ch0udini
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I went Wolves, Munetsi or Bellagarde

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tav?

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Elanga

  9. Atwood
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    2FT's
    TAA & Pedro > Gvardiol & Haaland
    Bench Colwill. Sound good?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Timber - Greaves - Colwill
    Semenyo - Neto - Nwaneri
    Wissa - Pedro - Marmoush

    Salah - TAA - Sarr

    1. Zaruto
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes do it

  10. Rbyrne95
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Captain Kluviert as differential or Wood?

    (Only fielding 10 though, wood C is safety measure almost)

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Currently on Kluivert but might switch to Evanilson what do u think?

      1. Rbyrne95
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kluivert on pens compared to Evanilson

    2. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isn't everyone a differential this week?

  11. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit or GTG?

    Pickford
    Gab Gvardiol RAN Greaves
    Kluivert Bowen Palmer Enzo
    (c)Wood Wissa

    Fab Salah Isak TAA

    0FT 0.7ITB

  12. Zaruto
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Choose one:
    A - MBUENO
    B- BOWEN
    C- KDB
    D - FODEN

