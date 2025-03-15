With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 59k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 28 plus his plans for Gameweek 29 and beyond.

Gameweek 28 Review

Last weekend was nothing short of a disaster. The gamble to captain Cole Palmer (£10.9m) over Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) backfired spectacularly, with my television just about staying on the wall when the Chelsea man missed his penalty!

I also expected him to get more minutes than Salah, knowing Liverpool had Paris Saint-Germain a few days later. But the combination of Southampton going 1-0 up and Palmer’s pre-match illness ended those hopes. The arrow was big and red.

Going into the Gameweek, I was 26 points off the top 10k and had plans to chase it. I’ve since dropped from 27k to 59k, which isn’t the end of the world. Still plenty of time to claw back the lost points.

My only player other than Salah to get a return was Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert (£6.2m). The rest of the troops need to have a good look at themselves before Gameweek 29.

Gameweek 29 Bus Team

Best of luck for the Blank Gameweek folks and have a great weekend. Make sure to check out this week’s video with Joe on Scout’s YouTube, plus the latest 59th Minute Podcast episode.