Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 saw 111 goals scored in 37 matches across the three divisions.

Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers faced off in a Tuesday night League One thriller, where the Chairboys leapfrogged Wrexham into second place.

Here are the top lessons we’ve learned from Double Gameweek 32’s action. We’ll start by focusing on the Millers and the Chairboys, who were popular selections.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32: LEAGUE ONE

Rotherham secured just five points

The Millers disappointed 5.4% of managers as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Exeter City and lost to Wycombe.

Of all the defenders available, Hakeem Odoffin (D) was backed by 2.5%, and returned eight points for defensive returns. Reece James (D) opened the scoring (+7) for 0.2%, while Joe Powell (M) – backed by 4.2% – returned nine points.

However, the Fantasy plaudits went to the Grecian players – Alex Hartridge (D) banked 13 points, scoring the equaliser, while Ed Turns (D) provided the assist (+3) and made 15 clearances (+5) and four blocks (+2).

Mixed fortunes for Wycombe

As for the Chairboys, they were defeated by Wrexham 0-1 but made amends three days later.

The big news that caused chaos for 5.4% was that talisman Richard Kone (F) missed the first match due to illness, though 11 points arrived on the second occasion.

Credit must go to the Red Dragons, who banked nine points for 2.3%. Eoghan O’Connell (D) scored the sole goal and made 20 clearances on the way to a 14-point haul. He has four double-digit hauls in five games and is in excellent form.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 32: CHAMPIONSHIP

Haji Wright masterclass

In the second tier, Coventry City’s number 11 tore apart promotion rivals Sunderland, scoring a hat-trick (+20) and 24 points in the Sky Blues’ 3-0 home win. It was his second start since returning from injury, proving his value to Frank Lampard by making it 11 goal contributions in 19 matches. 1.5% of managers were delighted.

Elsewhere, Victor Torp (M) provided two assists and made one interception (+2) on the way to 12 points.

They’ve now won their last four home matches but travel to Sheffield United in Gameweek 34.

Burnley remain unbeaten

Josh Brownhill (M) wrote the Fantasy headlines and banked 12 points for 16.6%, scoring his 13th goal of the campaign (+6) and making further all-round returns.

Jaidon Anthony (F) doubled the score (+5) and returned nine points, helping the Clarets bag a 2-0 victory at Swansea City. They kept their 27th clean sheet, rewarding CJ Egan-Riley (D) and Maxime Esteve (D) with 10 points for their efforts.

Notably, Zian Flemming (M) provided the two assists while once again playing up front. Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in 25 games – the best current EFL record – and meet Bristol City (H) in Gameweek 34.

Derby beat relegation rivals

Despite what looked to be a bleak start, John Eustace has had a monumental impact since joining the Rams and they’ve now won three in a row.

Marcus Harness (M) bagged a brace and won it in the 88th minute, securing a 3-2 over relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle. The winger returned 15 points, making it 25 in two Gameweeks. Furthermore, Matt Clarke (D) and Nat Phillips (D) both returned eight points for defensive contributions.

They now sit just one point behind Cardiff City and a Gameweek 34 victory over Preston could see them hurdle out of the relegation spots.

Blades secure bragging rights

Sheffield United defeated their city rivals 1-0 at Hillsborough, the first time they’ve secured a double over Wednesday since 2005/06. As a result, Chris Wilder’s side is now level on points with Leeds United (80) in a heated title race.

Rhian Brewster (F) scored the second half’s winning goal and Jack Robinson (D) continued his decent form, being the only player to return 10 points.

Such a loss dented the Owls’ playoff hopes, as they’re now six points away. As for Wilder’s side, a win over Coventry could see them top the table.

Leeds held to a draw

Daniel Farke’s team managed to salvage a 2-2 draw at QPR after trailing by two at half-time. This result marks the third time that they’ve dropped points in five matches.

QPR took a commanding thanks to goals from Koki Saito (F) and Steve Cook (D). However, a spirited comeback saw the visitors pull level, courtesy of an own goal and a decisive Jayden Bogle (D) strike. Despite pushing for a winner, they were ultimately unable to penetrate Marti Cifuentes’ defence.

Notably, Leeds have dropped points in nine of their last 15 away games, although they return to Elland Road to host Swansea City next, while the R’s face Stoke City (A).

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 32: LEAGUE ONE

Jovon Makama masterclass

A spectacular 5-0 victory for Lincoln City over Bristol Rovers saw 21-year-old Makama (F) steal the show with a hat-trick, an assist and 29 fantasy points with 0% ownership. The in-form winger has now contributed to eight goals in his last four appearances.

Defensively, Paudie O’Connor (D) also impressed, providing two assists, a clean sheet and 15 points to 1.4% ownership.

The Imps have found their shooting boots in recent weeks and could be a good pick when they face Exeter City (H) in Gameweek 33.

Terriers go vintage

Interim manager Jonathan Worthington’s debut at Huddersfield Town was a resounding success, decisively beating Crawley Town 5-1.

The match featured exceptional performances from several players, notably Ruben Roosken (D), whose two assists, goal, and defensive contributions earned him a staggering 21 points – a windfall for his limited number of owners.

Matthew Pearson (D) – returning from a lengthy absence since Gameweek 26 – also impressed with a goal, securing 16 points. Rare selection Callum Marshall (F) further highlighted the day’s upsets with two assists and a goal, rewarding those who dared to gamble on him with a tally of 14.

The Terriers return to action in Gameweek 34 against Charlton Athletic (A) and Lincoln City (A).

Charlton continue unbeaten home streak

Meanwhile, the Addicks extended their impressive unbeaten home run to 11 games and their overall unbeaten streak to six with a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic (H).

Matt Godden (F) was the star of the show, scoring both goals in the first half. His performance earned him 13 points, a feat that rewards only 0.2%. Godden now boasts 13 goal contributions in 32 appearances.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey (D) also delivered a strong performance, assisting Godden’s second strike and making valuable defensive contributions. He delivered eight points to 8.1% of Fantasy managers. Notably, Gillesphey remains the game’s highest-scoring player, thanks to 278 points in 36 matches.

Nathan Jones’ team is firmly on track for a playoff spot and they remain within striking distance of automatic promotion, trailing by just five points. Their next challenge comes in Gameweek 33, as they travel to 18th-placed Peterborough United.

O’s bounce back against the Seasiders

Blackpool’s impressive 12-game unbeaten run at Bloomfield Road came to a stunning halt as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat versus struggling Leyton Orient. Charlie Kelman (F) proved to be the decisive figure, netting a brace that delivered a significant 13 points to 0.4% of Fantasy managers.

Diallang Jaiyesimi (M) also contributed heavily, setting up Kelman’s opener and demonstrating his defensive capabilities with three interceptions for a solid 11 points.

As for Blackpool, Sonny Carey (M) continued his rich vein of form, scoring the equaliser and stretching his streak of double-digit hauls to three matches. Albie Morgan (M) also shone, showcasing his consistency, although a late yellow card unfortunately curtailed reducing his day to seven points.

Blackpool face Northampton Town (A) in Gameweek 33, while the O’s return to action in 34.

Birmingham drop points

In a frustrating away match at relegation-threatened Northampton Town, the Blues managed a 1-1 draw. Keshi Anderson (F) equalised, earning eight points with his 12th goal contribution in 27 appearances.

Christoph Klarer (D) was a standout performer, providing the assist and anchoring the defence, resulting in 10 points – his sixth double-digit score of the season.

Conversely, Jay Stansfield (F) had a disappointing time, missing a key chance and receiving a yellow card for just one point. His performance continues a concerning trend, as he’s now scored only one point in each of the last four Gameweeks since his Gameweek 28 injury.

Birmingham next host 24th-placed Shrewsbury Town (H), while Northampton face Blackpool.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 32: LEAGUE TWO

Newport thriller

The Exiles dominated Harrogate Town with a 3-0 home victory, featuring standout performances from five players who scored over 10 points. Defenders were crucial: Cameron Evans (D) netted the opening goal for 18 points, matched by the third one from James Clarke (D).

Matthew Baker (D) also achieved double-digits, marking his ninth such performance. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (D) set one up and contributed defensively, whereas goalkeeper Nick Townsend (G) secured his 11th clean sheet thanks to seven saves that added four to his 11-point tally.

They take on Grimsby Town (A) in 33, while Harrogate face Chesterfield (A).

Port Vale continue their unbeaten home streak

The Valiants triumphed over MK Dons with a resounding 3-0 victory – their ninth home win in 17. Jayden Stockley (F) spearheaded the offensive charge, earning a stellar 13 points through a goal, an assist, four key passes and two shots on target. Ronan Curtis (F) proved equally influential, setting up two goals with pinpoint assists.

Defensively, Connor Hall (D) solidified his presence, earning a score of 11, while Jesse Debrah (D) continued his impressive form with nine clearances and 10 points. Lorent Tolaj (F) broke the deadlock, further bolstering his impressive season tally to 15 goal contributions in 27 appearances.

They’re likely to be a popular option when facing Morecambe (H) and Barrow (H) in Gameweek 33. Both sides have a double, as the Dons travel to both Cheltenham Town and Carlisle United.

Colchester continue to fly

The U’s maintained their impressive run, securing a fifth consecutive victory by beating Fleetwood Town 3-0. Mandela Egbo (D) was a key contributor, assisting the second goal for a solid 12 points. His consistent performance is undeniable, delivered points in every game since Gameweek 22.

Fiacre Kelleher (D) and goalkeeper Matt Macey (G) were rock solid, both achieving 11 points and contributing to a 17th clean sheet in just 37 matches. To cap off a dominant display, Jack Payne (M) netted the third, reaching 20 goal contributions in 37 appearances to maintain some excellent form.

They are now unbeaten in 11 and face second-placed Bradford City (A) in Gameweek 33, while Fleetwood face Tranmere Rovers (H).

Notts County lose to rivals

Finally, recent Notts County struggles continued in their 2-1 home defeat to Chesterfield, a result that underscores their inconsistent form.

Despite William Jarvis (F) briefly levelling the score, late goals from Aribim Pepple (F) and Tom Naylor (M) sealed victory for the visitors. The Magpies’ attackers Alassana Jatta (F) and David McGoldrick (F) failed to make a significant impact, providing minimal points. However, defender Matthew Platt (D) offered a glimmer of resilience with a strong defensive performance based on numerous clearances.

Despite some poor recent form, they’re still positioned comfortably within the playoffs, holding a four-point cushion. They will look to rebound in the upcoming home match against Crewe Alexandra, with Chesterfield looking for a fourth win on the spin when hosting Harrogate.