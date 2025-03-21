Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 33 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33 gets underway on Saturday in Nottinghamshire with a play-off hopeful clash, as Notts County face off against Crewe Alexandra in League Two.

Only 36 of the 72 EFL sides feature this Gameweek due to the international break. Nevertheless, four League Two sides play twice: Barrow, Carlisle United, MK Dons and Port Vale. These sides influence our VII greatly.

With huge prizes up for grabs and no FPL to play, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Carlisle’s Gabriel Breeze (G) is our favourite goalkeeper with two scheduled fixtures. Breeze is a great shot-stopper, having saved 75 in just 22 appearances, helping his side to six clean sheets (+30) in that span. He faces Bromley (H) and MK Dons (H) this Gameweek, two teams with fairly inconsistent offensive records. Particularly the Dons, as they’ve failed to score in four of their last five, making at least one clean sheet a possibility for Breeze.

Defenders

Connor Hall (D) is our top selection amongst defenders and was the first name on this team sheet. He has 224 total points due to his high defensive activity and 13 clean sheets. His prowess was on full display last time, notching 11 points via a clean sheet (+5), eight clearances (+2) and four tackles (+2).

He’s against Morecambe (H) and Barrow (H), where neither are particularly offensive and both sit inside the bottom eight. Morecambe have just 14 goals in 19 away games, making this fairly easy for Hall.

Carlisle centre-back Sam Lavelle (D) is our next-best for this Gameweek, expected to continue his impressive form. Defensive contributions have led to a huge 197 Fantasy points, resulting in a solid 2.5% selection rate, alongside five goal contributions (+31). Bromley and MK Dons may score but Lavelle’s high defensive activity will likely earn him a haul nonetheless.

Barrow’s Niall Canavan (D) takes the last defensive spot. He has a huge 176 clearances (+58) in just 26 appearances, helping him earn an impressive 133 points. Despite facing solid Port Vale (A) and AFC Wimbledon (A), the two opportunities for Canavan to rack up contributions cannot be ignored.

Midfielders

Our best midfield recommendation is Sam Foley (M). He has 30 interceptions (+60) and three goals (+18), resulting in 119 total points for this out-of-position defender. He has 40 of them from his last four games and we’re expecting at least interception points against play-off hopefuls AFC Wimbledon (A) and Port Vale (A).

Partnering him is Alex Gilbey (M) – a highly popular option for this Gameweek, selected by 3.8% of managers. This is a result of his impressive 14 goal contributions and nine interceptions, helping him to 171 points. He plays Cheltenham Town (A) and Carlisle (A), sides that have conceded 54 and 53 goals respectively. It’s a great opportunity for Gilbey to impress once again and return to his best.

Forward

Port Vale’s Lorent Tolaj (F) has been solid this season, being involved in 15 goals during 27 appearances, earning 116 total points. He scored in his last game and will come up against Morecambe (H) and Barrow (H), with the former conceding 56 goals in 37 games. Although teammate Jayden Stockley (F) is tempting, his return from injury in Gameweek 31 could limit any minutes across the two matches. Tolaj meanwhile, has started and featured in the Valiants’ last five outings.

Club Picks

Port Vale are highly favoured in both Double Gameweek 33 fixtures. Opponents Morecambe (H) and Barrow (H) are two teams that have been struggling and lie further down the table. They won their last match 3-0, have lost just once in 13 and are selected by 7.7% of managers this Gameweek.

Elsewhere, MK Dons are the second-best club pick but it was a close decision. Despite some recent poor form, trips to Cheltenham and Carlisle cannot be ignored given their squad. The upside of away points looks better than Barrow, whose matches are against sides vying for promotion.

A maximum of 40 points could be up for grabs if these sides both haul.