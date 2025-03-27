Fantasy EFL: Birmingham Triple Gameweek 38 announcement

Fantasy EFL bosses, get ready to circle those dates in your calendars. We’ve got huge news for you. We’ve got another Triple Gameweek confirmed, which means a serious points haul is on the cards.

Earlier in the season, we experienced Triple Gameweek 21 between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, including 103 fixtures and 66 of the 72 teams playing three times. Huge prizes were won, with the winner nailing 244 points!

Due to the Vertu Trophy Final and other various rearrangements, League One leaders Birmingham City are set to play on three occasions.

What are the key dates?

Triple Gameweek 38 begins on Thursday 24 April at 19:45 BST, as Chris Davies’ side face Stevenage (a), then Mansfield Town (h) on the Sunday and Blackpool (a) on Wednesday.

As things stand, they are the highest-scoring club pick outside of the Championship, collecting 241 Fantasy points in 36 matches. They lead their division by nine points, losing just three times.

If you’re new, the Game Guidelines will guide you through the basics. And don’t forget – if you haven’t signed up already, this is the perfect opportunity to do so!

Fantasy EFL uses a rolling lockout mechanic. This means that as soon as a team’s match kicks off, their players and the team itself become locked. At this point, you can no longer add, remove or change the captain or vice-captain. This means you must carefully consider kick-off times and plan your team accordingly, as selections will become locked as soon as their matches start!

Seven players, two clubs and a whole lot of drama are in store.

What does it mean for my Max Captaincy Chip?

For those new to the game, here’s a quick explanation of the chip:

‘The Max Captain chip automatically makes the highest-scoring player in your team captain for that gameweek, once all players in your team have played. The Max Captain chip can only be activated before the start of the first fixture of the Gameweek. Select the lightning bolt icon on the ‘My team’ tab, as seen in the image above, to activate it.’

We wrote a piece ahead of Triple Gameweek 21 regarding the Max Captain chip, and our feelings remain the same. Having three chances for a player to haul is remarkable and feels like a late-season treat. At present, Ben Davies (D) is their highest-averaging regular with 6.6 points. Based on logic, the centre-back could therefore be staring at a 59-point haul. If you still have the chip, it’s essential to hold fire on activating it until here.

Even if you select a poor captain, the game will automatically hand it to whoever scores highest. Unlike Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where the Triple Captain chip can come back to haunt you and leave you full of regret, this chip is stress-free… sort of.

To those who’ve already used their chip, like me, while it’s unfortunate not to have it, the impact is less severe than in Triple Gameweek 21. Limiting Birmingham assets to two minimises the potential swing.

Who are the key Birmingham assets?

As things stand, here are our three favourites for Double Gameweek 34:

Christoph Klarer (D) is their only asset to break 200 points, as things stand. The Austrian has 223 of them from 34 appearances, making 192 clearances amongst his defensive contributions. He also has three assists (+9) and is nailed for minutes.

Partnering him and averaging more points, as mentioned, Ben Davies (D) has been a rock since joining on loan from Rangers. The 29-year-old has helped keep 16 clean sheets (+80) in 28 matches and has six double-digit hauls, although he is yet to contribute offensively. While Ethan Laird (D) is our preferred option given his attacking output of two goals (+14) and six assists (+12), he’s nursing an injury but should be back post-international break.

From an attacking standpoint, Jay Stansfield (F) feels near-essential. League One’s record signing has scored 16 goals (+80) and provided three assists, totalling 144 points. However, he missed out on England U21 duty, so his fitness remains uncertain. His mark so far has been impeccable and although having two matches away from home isn’t ideal, we’re confident of a haul.

When is the best time for a Birmingham club pick?

The big issue is that Birmingham have doubles, plus a Triple, all the way through to Gameweek 39. We need to evaluate when the optimal time to capitalise on this is.

Triple Gameweek 38

Starting with the obvious: if you’ve only got one more selection, this is the week for it. They’ve hauled on nine different occasions this campaign, both home and away. Those who have used all their picks could be burned here.

RATING: A+

Double Gameweek 34

This Gameweek, they host last-placed Shrewsbury Town and visit 20th-placed Bristol Rovers. The former have just gone through Gareth Ainsworth’s shocking departure, replaced by Michael Appleton for the remainder of the season. They’re without a win in nine.

Similarly, the Gas are only six points clear of the drop zone, and have conceded six goals in two matches, including last time’s 5-0 loss. While their home form has brought 31 of their 42 points, we’re confident Birmingham will have enough to secure two wins here.

RATING: A

Double Gameweek 35

They continue into April by facing Barnsley (H) and Peterborough United (A). The Tykes are eight points off the play-off spots while the Posh, after an underwhelming season, have found some form and are unbeaten in seven.

Notably, the Blues did defeat both earlier on. Given their magnificent form both home and away, it’s hard to fault these fixtures, but it’s certainly the toughest double of the lot. These are games that could define their season.

Most importantly, other ‘popular’ sides are also playing twice that week, including Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley. That makes us not so keen.

RATING: C

Double Gameweek 37

Their final double of the season brings Crawley Town to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, before travelling to Burton Albion. Both opponents are currently in the relegation zone, sitting six and nine points off safety. This desperation for points could become a banana skin. If Birmingham’s title is wrapped up by then, we wouldn’t be shocked to see a defeat, particularly by the Brewers, as they’re putting in a real fight.

Nonetheless – and this could all change come mid-April – we don’t see the West Midlands outfit dropping many more points, as they seemingly cruise towards promotion.

Rating: A

Final thoughts

Keep an eye out for plenty of content both on our website and on the EFL’s homepage as we lead up to this monumental week.

If in doubt, do not use your final Birmingham pick until Triple Gameweek 38. You won’t regret the wait and it’s the same for Max Captain.



