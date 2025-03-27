Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 gets underway on Thursday night, with all of League One and League Two featuring this week. To help get you started, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK Arthur Okonkwo Arthur Okonkwo Corey Addai Ryan Allsop GK Corey Addai Ryan Allsop Ryan Allsop Corey Addai GK Matt Macey Glenn Morris Arthur Okonkwo Josh Keeley DEF Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Anthony O’Connor George Abbott DEF Anthony O’Connor Anthony O’Connor Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou DEF Christoph Klarer Sam Stubbs Oliver Casey Anthony O’Connor MID Luke Molyneux Albie Morgan Kieran Dowell Albie Morgan MID Jack Payne Kwame Poku Albie Morgan Sam Gale MID Albie Morgan Luke Molyneux Jack Payne Kwame Poku FWD Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Aribim Pepple FWD Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone FWD Malik Mothersille Charlie Kelman David McGoldrick Jay Stansfield TEAM Wycombe Wanderers Birmingham City Birmingham City Wrexham TEAM Colchester United Wycombe Wanderers Stockport County Stockport County TEAM Birmingham City Wrexham Wrexham Birmingham City TEAM Stockport County Stockport County Bradford City Harrogate Town

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Between the sticks, Arthur Okonkwo (G), Corey Addai (G) and Matt Macey (G) all seem like good options to keep shutouts and collect save points, particularly Wrexham’s number one.

Defenders

Anthony O’Connor (D) is Fantasy EFL’s leading clearance-scorer and needs no introduction. Same goes for Mickey Demetriou (D) – the legend has returned. It also feels like Birmingham is the club to target this week – Christoph Klarer (D) has the most points for them.

Midfielders

In midfield, Luke Molyneux (M) is showing signs of his best form and has two promising fixtures. Key Colchester attacker Jack Payne (M) is doing well, and Albie Morgan (M), averaging seven points, is a consistently strong pick for Blackpool.

Forwards

Jay Stansfield (F) and Richard Kone (F) are the standout options up top, thanks to great fixtures and being the primary assets of their side’s attacks. As a differential, try Malik Mothersille (F). He has four goal contributions in five matches to help Peterborough form a decent run.

Double Gameweek 34 scout squad: Club Picks

As for club picks, I think Birmingham and Wycombe are the obvious choices, with an expectation that they’ll win both of their matches. Colchester and Stockport could also be strong shouts.

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Allsop (G), Arthur Okonkwo (G) and Glenn Morris (G) are my current options. Allsop plays in the best League One defence and they have a great double, while Wrexham’s backline has been performing really well recently, picking up five clean sheets in their last six games. Morris is more of a punt but I really like Gillingham’s double.

Defenders

After that, I’m thinking Mickey Demetriou (D), someone who marked his eventual return from injury with an instant 10-pointer. Anthony O’Connor (D) makes the cut due to his amazing clearance threat and Double Gameweek – he’s managed 411 clearances in 37 outings. Next to them is Sam Stubbs (D), an individual with only one score under five since Gameweek 10.

Midfielders

Albie Morgan (M), Kwame Poku (M) and Luke Molyneux (M) could all make my side. Morgan offers everything: goal threat, assist threat, and interceptions. Still averaging 6.9 points per game, Poku is finally back and has already grabbed a return. Molyneux offers great upside but is also consistent, so I like him as a punt.

Forwards

Up front, I’m considering Jay Stansfield (F), Richard Kone (F) and Charlie Kelman (F). Stansfield has a great double, takes penalties and has 19 goal contributions during 26 games. Kone has 20 of them from 33, in preparation for a really nice home double. As for Kelman, he has been in great form, managing three goals in his last two games.

Double Gameweek 34 scout squad: Club Picks

Birmingham are the obvious choice, being comfortably the best team and one with a good double. Similarly, Wycombe are one of the strongest sides and have two home games.

While both Wrexham games are away, they’ve been really consistent recently and being on the road offers good upside. Finally, I really like Stockport’s double, should you want to save one of the other three teams for later.

FPLREACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Two home matches against much weaker opposition could mean we see two clean sheets from Corey Addai (G). I also think Birmingham’s Ryan Allsop (G) and Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) could be excellent.

Defenders

There are a huge number of viable defender picks this week. One of them is Crewe’s Mickey Demetriou (D), who returned from injury recently. Another one offering multiple routes to points is Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor (D), playing twice at home. Blackpool have a couple of tough fixtures, giving plenty of opportunities for Oliver Casey (D) to make clearances.

Midfielders

In midfield, I can’t look past Birmingham penalty taker Kieran Dowell (M) for these two great attacking fixtures. Alongside him, Blackpool’s Albie Morgan (M) has proven to be one of the most consistent assets in his position and eases his way into my picks. Colchester penalty-taker Jack Payne (M) also has huge potential this week.

Forwards

Options are scarce up front. For that reason, Birmingham frontman Jay Stansfield (F) feels like a shoo-in. Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) and Notts County’s David McGoldrick (F) should also be on the scoresheet.

Double Gameweek 34 scout squad: Club Picks

League One leaders Birmingham are the standout team this week, but I also suggest Stockport as a great one to back with such winnable home matches. Wrexham are in great form too and two away matches offers a high ceiling. Second-placed Bradford are also on the road twice.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Allsop (G) has been solid all season, keeping 16 clean sheets, and has two decent games coming up. Corey Addai (G) of Stockport is a contender too – two home matches in store, coupled with last week’s penalty save. There should be at least one clean sheet for Josh Keeley (G), if not two, as he faces sides below him in the table.

Defenders

Mickey Demetriou (D) is back from injury and showed last week how good he is with a double-figure return. George Abbott (D) features in midfield for Notts County despite being listed as a defender. Next up, Anthony O’Connor (D) has just delivered 17 clearances and a clean sheet.

Midfielders

I really like Albie Morgan (M) at the moment; he offers an excellent all-round threat. Sam Gale (M) is another out-of-position player in the game and picks up a lot of interceptions. Kwame Poku (M) has returned from a long injury and I expect him to swiftly return to his best.

Forwards

Aribim Pepple (F) has started well since joining Chesterfield on loan, netting five times in 12. Richard Kone (F) has been Wycombe’s main man this season with 18 goals and I think he’ll continue this form. Then there’s Jay Stansfield (F), someone who could return on both occasions against lower opposition.

Double Gameweek 34 scout squad: Club Picks

Wrexham are in fine form with only one loss in eight games and I think they will do well in these two. Next up is Stockport – currently fifth in the table and set to play at home twice.

Birmingham should be a no-brainer this week if you still have picks left for them, as they face two struggling sides. Lastly, Harrogate Town’s two winnable home games against lower opponents.



