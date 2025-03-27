Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads, we have a team reveal courtesy of our very own Louis (aka FPL Reactions).

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

To soften the blow of having no Birmingham team picks left, I’m going all-in on players. Not convinced by their individual attacking assets, I have the flexibility to double up at the back. One half of that duo is Ryan Allsop (G), who is handed two great clean sheet opportunities.

DEFENDERS

Completing the Birmingham duo is centre-back Ben Davies (D), as my usual preference Christoph Klarer (D) is one yellow card away from suspension. Davies will be my captain, meaning I’m pretty much tripled up on their backline.

Elsewhere, I have gone for Eoghan O’Connell (D). Despite being tempted by his team-mate Max Cleworth (D), defensive action points mean that O’Connell usually does better. Wrexham have also been in excellent defensive form, putting clean sheet potential into matches against Exeter and Cambridge.

Completing my defence is, of course, Mickey Demetriou (D). Crewe’s centre-back has arguably been one of Fantasy EFL’s best assets, picking up points relentlessly. So his Double Gameweek is just too tempting to ignore.

MIDFIELDERS

Prior to their collapse against Bradford City, Colchester were in brilliant winning and scoring form. With that in mind, Jack Payne (M) makes the cut for these two matches. He is the highest scoring midfielder across Leagues One and Two, thanks to seven goals and 14 assists.

I’ve also gone for Doncaster’s Luke Molyneux (M). While the winger has been a bit hit and miss, he’s still reached double-digits for both goals and assists, making him a great pick.

FORWARD

Options up front are a bit underwhelming this week, something I think I’ve said before every round. Picking one out is tough. However, based on his penalty-taking duty and excellent overall season, Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) has potential.

CLUB PICKS

I’m forced to look away from Birmingham, but have noticed that I’m yet to select Stockport County this season. Two home fixtures against poor opposition are coming, so I’m confident with that.

Cheltenham are unpredictable and more of a punt. But they do face a couple of League Two’s bottom four and have a chance of winning both.