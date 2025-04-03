Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 35

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 kicks off on Friday when Blackburn Rovers face Middlesbrough in the Championship. For the latest news and info, check out our Gameweek guide.

Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35: CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in captaincy poll Kwame Poku (M) 20% Charlie Kelman (F) 17% Maxime Esteve (D) 12% Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Max Clark (D) 8% 10 players 4%

Double Gameweek 35 Captaincy Poll: Leading Asset

After a 27-point haul in Double Gameweek 34, Kwame Poku (M) is firmly the leader of this race, securing 20% of the votes.

Since returning from injury in Gameweek 31, the winger looks back to his best self, and has four goal contributions in his last four matches.

His total stands at 11 goals (+66) and eight assists (+24) in 25 Posh appearances, alongside six interceptions (+12). They face 19th-placed Northampton Town and Birmingham City, both in front of their home faithful, looking to reach five wins in six.

Averaging 7.5 points, we’d be shocked if he doesn’t score big this week.

Captaincy Poll: Runner-up

Taking the silver medal, Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) is also in great form, grabbing 17% of the votes for the first time this season!

The number 23 has five goal contributions in four, taking his total to 15 goals (+75) and seven assists (+21). Additionally, the O’s fixtures catch the eye: 18th-placed Wigan Athletic (H) and 17th-placed Mansfield Town (A), who both lost last time out and have struggled all season.

The QPR loanee is the third-most potent League One striker and, coupled with such good fixtures, is a great option to captain your side.

Captaincy Poll: Third in line

Banking 12% of the votes and returning to the list, Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D) doesn’t come as a surprise. The game’s second-highest scorer (282 points), he has played all 39 games to become a staple in Scott Parker’s defence.

He’s boosted generously by their remarkable 28 (+140) shutouts, making up nearly 50% of his points.

Additionally, he’s made 39 tackles, 28 blocks and 175 clearances, conceding just 11 times, and has one goal (+7) to his name. Three double-digit scores have come in his previous five, making the Frenchman without a blank since Gameweek 19.

The Clarets may have tricky fixtures at Coventry and Derby but this should, in essence, aid his gaining of defensive points. A 26-game unbeaten run suggests that an upset is unlikely, despite the good form of these opponents. But it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected, so we’d err on the side of caution with this.

Captaincy Poll: The 8% club

Two players secured 8% of the votes: Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) and Gillingham’s Max Clark (D).

The Blades’ centre-back has 175 points in 33 appearances so far, keeping 14 shutouts from 31. He’s also made 36 tackles, 10 blocks and 144 clearances, conceding just 23 times, alongside two goals and one assist of his own. Although not in the best run of form, the Blades are unbeaten in 10 and lead the Championship. Fixtures look strong on paper: Oxford United (A) and Millwall (H).

As for Clark, he has been superb for the Gills in recent weeks, delivering a 20-point haul in Gameweek 34. The wing-back has four goal contributions in his previous five, including two penalties.

He’s netted three times in total, provided four assists in 33 outings. When you pair this with his defensive numbers – 14 clean sheets, 81 tackles, 14 blocks and 103 clearances – it bodes well. They face Salford City (A) and Chesterfield (A), two sides in strong form. But the Gills have conceded on just 41 occasions – the least of any bottom-half side. That, plus potential attacking returns, could make Clark lucrative.

Captaincy poll: The 4% club

In total, 10 individuals entered the 4% club, including a surprising but sensible Single Gameweek asset: