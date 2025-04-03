Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 is just over 24 hours away. To help fine-tune your teams, our very own Louis (aka FPL Reactions) is here with a team reveal.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Sheffield United have two fantastic fixtures in my opinion, good enough to keep two clean sheets. Because of this, I have decided to back the table toppers man, Michael Cooper (G), between the sticks. I can’t remember a time Cooper ever letting me down in Fantasy EFL, so I’m bringing in safe hands.

DEFENDERS

The Blades have already kept 20 clean sheets in the Championship, so backing just one of their defenders going into a Double Gameweek with good fixtures is simply not enough. With that in mind, Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) also makes the cut this week. Joining him is Maxime Esteve (D), who has racked up more Fantasy EFL points than any other defender in the Championship this season. Burnley’s 27 clean sheets is just too difficult to ignore, so owning at least one of their defensive assets could be crucial.

Completing my backline and taking on the armband at the time of writing is Ben Cabango (D). Welsh teams tend to be much stronger playing in their own backyard, and two home fixtures against Derby and Plymouth could mean huge potential for their standout defender, who offers multiple routes to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Kwame Poku (M) is back! I made the mistake of not selecting him last week, mainly due to question marks over his minutes, but I won’t be making that mistake again. Peterborough may be inconsistent, but they rank inside the top teams in League One for total goals scored, and Poku has been a significant contributor to that.

Josh Brownhill (M) continues to be underestimated by Fantasy EFL managers. The Burnley talisman ranks as the fourth highest scoring midfielder in the game, which is reflective of how good he has been this campaign. Burnley have also netted 10 times in their previous five matches, and Brownhill scored four of them.

FORWARD

Jay Stansfield (F) may be hugely frustrating, but he spearheads the League One leaders Birmingham attack. He heads into the round facing two poor defences which he could easily punish.

CLUB PICKS

Bizarrely, I haven’t picked Sheffield United that much this season, which is ideal because I think they are the standout team for the round ahead. The Blades sit top of the Championship after an excellent season, and face two teams that regularly fail to convince. Not only do I think they will win both of their matches this week, but I also think they will keep two clean sheets.

For my second team pick and completing my Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 team reveal, I have opted for Bolton Wanderers. Two home matches against weaker opposition makes them an easy decision, even when taking into account their rough recent form against tough opposition. I would be surprised if Bolton don’t win at least one of these games ahead.