Fantasy EFL: Top scorers heading into Double Gameweek 35

Fantasy EFL has just five ‘regular’ Gameweeks left. Although, only one of these is ‘regular’, as we have four Doubles and one Triple Gameweek in store. Here, we go through the top-scorers per position heading into the final five huge Gameweeks.

A reminder that we have 55 matches as Double Gameweek 35 sees all Championship and League One/Two sides play twice. Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

GOALKEEPERS

James Trafford – Burnley

Trafford is comfortably the highest-scoring keeper, banking 27 clean sheets (+135) in 38 appearances, conceding just 11 goals. The Clarets are on for multiple defensive records, and are two shutouts [30] away from equalling Port Vale’s record. In total, he’s scored 237 points, averaging 6.2.

Burnley previously enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run without conceding, nearing Edwin van der Sar’s record. While they’ve shown some defensive vulnerability recently, conceding twice in the last five matches, they’ve also secured consecutive clean sheets. Despite this, they remain unbeaten in 26 and are staring at a return to the Premier League. Facing Coventry City and Derby County away, the 22-year-old goalkeeper is likely to record at least one more, as they close in on the record.

Michael Cooper – Sheffield United

The Blades’ number one has kept 19 shutouts in 38, and is without a blank in 2025. He’s helped them to go five games unbeaten, and remain top of the Championship table with 83 points – conceding just 27 goals in that period, making 98 saves (+49) on the way. Despite keeping just two clean sheets in his previous five, he regularly banks save points, and is a steady Fantasy option, averaging 5.5 points, totalling 204.

Up next, the Blades face Oxford United (A), and Millwall (H) – many expect Chris Wilder’s side to win both.

DEFENDERS

Macauley Gillesphey – Charlton Athletic

The current highest-scorer in the game with 294, Gillesphey has been sensational for the Addicks this season. With 15 double-digit hauls to his name, it’s clear why the centre-back is comfortably leading the race to be crowned the inaugural highest-scoring asset.

He’s helped them keep 17 shutouts in 39, and has contributed defensively throughout the campaign, banking 67 tackles (+33), 21 blocks (+10) and 274 clearances (+91). More impressively, he’s scored four goals (+24) and provided three assists (+9) during that time, helping them firmly cement their place in the Play-Off standings. They have just one Double Gameweek remaining in 37: Northampton Town (H), Wycombe Wanderers (A), where he’ll undoubtedly be a prime pick.

Maxime Esteve – Burnley

Another Clarets asset unsurprisingly makes the shortlist, heading into 35. The Frenchman has bagged 282 points in 39 matches, and is yet to miss a game for Scott Parker’s side.

With just one attacking return (+7), Esteve has benefitted off the 28 shutouts. He’s also made 39 tackles, 28 blocks and 175 clearances. A rock in the heart of Burnley’s defence since signing from Montpellier last Summer, aged just 22, he has a bright career ahead. He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 19, and is an excellent choice in Gameweek 35. Moreover, the Clarets also double in 37, another prime opportunity to select the centre-back.

MIDFIELDERS

Taylor Allen – Walsall

The 24-year-old has regularly featured for the Sadlers in defence this campaign, which has seen him score the most points as a midfielder in Fantasy EFL – 240.

He’s banked 34 interceptions (+68), but even more impressively, has nine goals (+54) and nine assists in 39 appearances. The number 21 has eight double-digit hauls, and has been a vital cog in Mat Sadler’s side. They remain on course to win League Two, although are in dismal form. Without a win in eight and Bradford just two points behind, they need to pick up the pace if they are to secure promotion. Their next double comes in 37 against Harrogate Town (H) and Newport County (A). Following their top-of-the-table clash against Port Vale in 35, they then have four matches against opposition who sit inside the bottom-nine. Averaging 6.2 points, Allen is an excellent pick in midfield.

Jack Payne – Colchester United

The number 10 has been one of the standout figures in League Two, and has returned 236 points for his efforts. As club captain, he’s played a pivotal role in front of goal, helping the U’s to ninth position. They remain just three off the Play-Offs.

He’s scored eight goals and provided 15 assists – the most of any player in the EFL, alongside 90 (+45) key passes. He scored last time out and bagged eight points in their 1-1 draw at Gillingham. Nevertheless, he was substituted in the 39th-minute due to injury, as we await an update from Danny Cowley. If it’s serious, this could be a hammer-blow in their hopes for a Play-Off spot. Averaging 5.9 points and a Double confirmed in 37, his involvement remains to be seen.

FORWARDS

Borja Sainz – Norwich City

As mentioned in the Golden Boot Race, Sainz began the season with explosive form, filling the void left by Sammie Szmodics. His early impact, including two hat-tricks (+40), yielded 11 goals and two assists in his first 15 appearances. However, a subsequent suspension significantly impacted his output. In the following eight games, he managed only three goal contributions, contrasting sharply with his dominant start.

While still the highest-scoring forward with 205 points from 34 appearances, with 17 goals and five assists, his initial momentum has somewhat waned. However, he hasn’t blanked in seven, and has two goals in his previous three – could a late purple patch be on the cards? The Spaniard also has two upcoming Doubles: 35 and 37, and could be a differential, despite having 8.3% ownership.

Michael Cheek – Bromley

Following the Golden Boot Race, we do indeed have a new leader in the race! Bromley’s number nine scored his 19th goal of the season last time out against Newport County (A), taking his overall points tally to 193. Even more impressively, he also has seven assists. Only Mohamed Salah [44] has more goal contributions across the top four flights of English football. He scored Bromley’s first goal in the Football League, and has gone from strength-to-strength since August.

He’s averaging 0.52 goals per 90, and has proven himself since being promoted last season. At 33 years of age, could easily win the EFL’s Golden Boot. His excellent campaign is certainly one of the stories of the season. They have one Double remaining in 37 against Morecambe (H) and Swindon (A). With 193 points, he’ll absolutely smash 200+ by the time their Double rolls around.