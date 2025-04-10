Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 36: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 36 kicks off on Thursday night when Crewe Alexandra host Cheltenham Town. There are 35 matches to look forward to, as two League Two sides double this Gameweek!

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Dan and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 36 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P DAN FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK James Trafford James Trafford Teddy Sharmon-Lowe Teddy Sharman-Lowe Teddy Sharman-Lowe Arthur Okonkwo Mathew Young James Trafford Arthur Okonkwo Teddy Sharman-Lowe Arthur Okonkwo Arthur Okonkwo DEF Macauley Gillesphey Tom Anderson Tom Anderson Jamie Sterry Jamie Sterry Curtis TIlt Curtis Tilt Curtis TIlt Trai Hume Mickey Demetriou Eoghan O’Connell Max Clark MID Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux Kelly N’Mai Ossama Ashley Kelly N’Mai Ossama Ashley Davis Keillor-Dunn Owen Bailey Ossama Ashley Daniel James FWD Michael Cheek Cole Stockton Cole Stockton Cole Stockton Jaidon Anthony Lorent Tolaj Hakeeb Adelakun Robert Street James Collins Sam Smith Charlie Kelman Matt Godden CLUB Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers Sunderland Wrexham Salford City Leeds United Charlton Athletic Port Vale Leeds United Colchester United Lincoln City Salford City Crewe Alexandra Wrexham

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Between the sticks, Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G) is the best option from the Doublers. But I’m also confident that James Trafford (G) and Arthur Okonkwo (G) will keep shutouts.

Defenders

Jamie Sterry (D) is my favourite Double Gameweek option at the back due to his good form. Others with huge upside at both ends of the pitch include Macauley Gillesphey (D) and Trai Hume (D).

Midfielders

In midfield, Luke Molyneux (M) is the most obvious from the doublers and is in good form. Equally, Kelly N’Mai (M) is a strong differential shout, with 11 goal contributions in 26. Four goals have arrived in Davis Keillor-Dunn‘s (M) last five, ahead of his appealing home game.

Forwards

Up front, I’m not keen on any doublers. Michael Cheek (F) is currently EFL’s most potent striker, while Jaidon Anthony (F) has three goals in four and differential James Collins (F) gets to face the near-certain relegated Shrewsbury.

Double Gameweek 36 scout squad: Club Picks

I’m confident that Doncaster will rack up at least 10 points and, Salford don’t get chosen, I reckon that Sunderland, Charlton and Lincoln will all bank wins.

DAN SAID…

Goalkeepers

Doncaster’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G) is the best option amongst doublers. From the rest, James Trafford (G) and Arthur Okonkwo (G) have the form, fixture and motivation to keep clean sheets in their respective promotion charges.

Defenders

Ahead of them, I’m leaning towards a Doncaster player like Tom Anderson (D), as he has some good defensive action numbers and a good chance of at least one shutout. Curtis Tilt (D) has decent clearance numbers and will be a differential. Then it’s the nice fixture of Mickey Demetriou (D), someone we all know has several routes to points.

Midfielders

I believe that Luke Molyneux (M) will be very popular – his sheer consistency of getting points doesn’t need justification. Ossama Ashley (M) is back and, while he doesn’t have huge haul potential, he could chip in with interceptions during two tricky Salford matches. Meanwhile, Owen Bailey (M) has scored 47 points in his last six games, thanks to four goal contributions in the latest four.

Forwards

Cole Stockton (F) has netted three in three and is the best doubler. Port Vale’s Lorent Tolaj (F) has two goals and two assists in his last couple, with his side needing to keep winning if they want to keep pace at the top of League Two. For similar reasons, Sam Smith (F) is a great option.

Double Gameweek 36 scout squad: Club Picks

In such a double, I would normally back both. While Doncaster are a certainty if you have space, I genuinely can’t back Salford – their fixtures concern me. I’m instead tempted to just pick a team with one fixture. Wrexham and Port Vale are two that I like, based on fixture and form.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

In this position, I think Doncaster’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G) is the best of the bunch. Two fixtures also make Salford’s Mathew Young (G) a pick with potential, even though they’ve recently been lacking defensive form. I’d throw in Arthur Okonkwo (G) too – he’s been excellent for Wrexham and they’ve managed four clean sheets in their previous five games.

Defenders

Doncaster centre-back Tom Anderson (D) has impressive recent numbers when it comes to defensive actions. Curtis Tilt (D) also stands out among his defensive teammates in that respect. Back to Wrexham again, Eoghan O’Connell (D) has potential for both a clean sheet and defensive action points against Wigan.

Midfielders

In midfield, Doncaster’s Luke Molyneux (M) is a huge standout, considering he has over 200 points thus far. Salford’s Kelly N’Mai (M) shouldn’t go under the radar either – he’s delivered two goals in three, with the potential to also produce interceptions. Completing my midfield picks is another Salford City man, Ossama Ashley (M). He’s an all-rounder, especially when it comes to interceptions.

Forwards

Options are slim up front but Salford’s Cole Stockton (F) is the most in-form of the doublers. You also can’t rule out teammate Hakeeb Adulakun (F), who can be a big threat for Salford on his day. While Charlie Kelman (F) is playing just once, it’s against a poor Crawley Town defence. The Leyton Orient striker heads into this encounter fresh from scoring a brace in the previous round.

Double Gameweek 36 scout squad: Club Picks

A double Gameweek for both Salford and Doncaster immediately makes them the two standout team selection picks, regardless of their opponents. Leeds should win their home clash against inconsistent Preston and I also think Crewe can beat Cheltenham, as the visitors are in a torrid run of form.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G) has a good chance of a clean sheet, plus there’s the ever-reliable James Trafford (G) keeping his inevitable one. Arthur Okonkwo (G) has 16 shutouts of his own and should grab one more away to Wigan.

Defenders

In defence, Jamie Sterry (D) has five assists and two goals this season, which came last week. Curtis Tilt (D) also offers an all-round threat from the back and Max Clark (D) is my last pick here – a penalty taker on three goals and five assists.

Midfielders

Luke Molyneux (M) has a great opportunity to return in both games and is an obvious choice. Interception points are a huge plus, an area that suits Double Gameweek asset Ossama Ashley (M). Alongside them is Leeds’ Daniel James (M), following two goals in his last two outings.

Forwards

With two Salford matches, I think Cole Stockton (F) has a good chance of at least one return, as does Robert Street (F), armed with seven goals in 16 Doncaster games. At Charlton, Matt Godden (F) has netted 14 times and looks very dangerous of late. He’s against a Cambridge side fighting for safety.

Double Gameweek 36 scout squad: Club Picks

Doncaster have two games, putting them in the mix due to this double chance of points. Championship leaders Leeds are pushing for promotion and have a very winnable clash with Preston.

Fighting for the playoffs is Colchester and they meet a Newport side that has nothing left to play for this season. Then there’s Wrexham travelling to Wigan in their quest to claim second place, doing whatever they can to secure three points.



