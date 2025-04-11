Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 36 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 36 got underway at Mornflake Stadium last night, as Chesterfield defeated Crewe Alexandra 3-2. Here, we go through our 7+2 Scout Picks.

While we’ll see a reduced schedule due to rearranged fixtures, we still get yet another ‘double’ – this time for League Two’s Doncaster Rovers and Salford City.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Burnley’s James Trafford (G) looks to finish his record-breaking season strong and register a 29th clean sheet. He has conceded just once in his last four games, extending his lead as the top-scoring goalkeeper of this inaugural Fantasy EFL season.

Opponents Norwich City (H) have won just twice in their last 11 and seem highly unlikely to net in this fixture. The 22-year-old is selected by 18% of managers, creating a huge disadvantage for those who are disregarding him this Gameweek. A successful shutout helps the Clarets match the defensive records set by Port Vale.

Defenders

Curtis Tilt (D) has huge appeal as one of the few viable Double Gameweek defensive options. He’s still averaged 6.4 Fantasy points across his last five fixtures despite Salford’s poor form at the back. The Ammies play Notts County (A) and Doncaster Rovers (H), providing two opportunities for shutouts and contributions – especially clearances – as they look to approach promotion contention. At just 0.3% ownership, he’s a top differential.

Alongside him, Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Gillesphey (D) has been dominant throughout this campaign, totalling a staggering 310 Fantasy points. He’ll look to maintain his status as Fantasy EFL’s top scorer during a favourable fixture against Cambridge United (A).

The 29-year-old has 17 clean sheets (+85), five goals (+30) and three assists (+9), plus countless defensive contributions. The U’s have just 40 goals in 41 games but have recently shown some brighter attacking signs.

As for Doncaster, Jamie Sterry (D) looks to be their best asset heading into the double. Gameweek 35 yielded a significant 16-point haul, achieved through a goal (+7), a clean sheet (+5) and six clearances (+2) in their victory against Cheltenham Town.

Overall, he has assisted six times. Fixtures against AFC Wimbledon (H) and Salford City (A) bring an expectation of at least one clean sheet. He’s a consistent presence in the squad, having featured in 35 of their 40 matches. This surpasses all other defensive teammates and showcases his reliability.

Midfielders

In midfield, Luke Molyneux (M) is the best doubling asset, registering just one blank in his last 11 games. The Rovers’ talisman has amassed 25 goal contributions (+114) and six interceptions (+12) in 39 league appearances, scoring 240 points at an average rate of 6.2 per outing. The team are three points away from division leaders Bradford City, making this a crucial Gameweek in the promotion race.

Next up is master of interceptions, Salford’s Ossama Ashley (M). The number four has 52 of these in just 27 appearances, alongside four assists. He’s nailed 156 points, aided by eight double-digit hauls to his name. Although colleague Kelly N’Mai (M) is another top option, we think the fixtures against fellow playoff contenders heighten the chances of interceptions.

Forward

Up front, continuing his spot in our side, Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) has registered 17 goals and seven assists this season, trailing Richard Kone and Jay Stansfield by just one strike.

The red-hot striker has netted six times in his last six appearances, and there are few better matchups than Crawley Town (A). The Red Devils have a poor record of conceding 78 times in 41 games – more than any other EFL side.

The O’s are five points off the playoffs, and could see their outside chance improve this weekend.

Club Picks

Given the Doubles, Doncaster Rovers and Salford City must be selected. They are naturally our club picks because they have two chances to return points, with all matches significant for their season outcomes.

Fourth-placed Donny’s two opponents are below them in the division standings. Both need beating if they are to have a strong chance at automatic promotion to League One.

Whereas Salford face a more uphill battle against Donny and sixth-placed Notts County, two must-win games for their own promotion hopes.

If the results go our way and Salford win at The Peninsula Stadium, a maximum of 31 points can be achieved. Additionally, if they draw against each other following maximum hauls, we’ll see 30 points. It’s a tried and tested method, so we’re confident of a big return.