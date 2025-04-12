Newcastle v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 13 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Newcastle 30 53 +13 WLWWW 13th Man United 31 38 -4 WDWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



