Newcastle v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 13 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Newcastle
|30
|53
|+13
|WLWWW
|13th
|Man United
|31
|38
|-4
|WDWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):