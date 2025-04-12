Southampton v Aston Villa: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Southampton and Aston Villa.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Aston Villa
|31
|51
|0
|WLWWW
|20th
|Southampton
|31
|10
|-51
|LLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):