Fantasy EFL: Unbeaten sides heading into Double Gameweek 37

With less than 48 hours to go until Double Gameweek 37, where all EFL sides play twice over the Easter weekend, this is the perfect opportunity to take stock.

Here, we look at all Fantasy EFL unbeaten sides across the three divisions, plus who they face in a monumental week.

There are title-deciders, playoff clashes and relegation battles all to be had in the space of 96 hours!

FANTASY EFL UNBEATEN SIDES: CHAMPIONSHIP

Leeds United

The Whites are leading the Championship promotion race, with 88 points in 42 games, translating to 282 Fantasy points. Following a slight wobble, Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten in six, winning their latest two matches.

Daniel James (M) has been their standout asset in recent weeks, accumulating 12 goals (+66) and 13 assists (+33) to his name for 207 points. However, he missed out last time out due to a hamstring issue, and his fitness remains to be seen. Last time out, Manor Solomon (F) played a pivotal role, bagging 12 points in their 2-1 home win over Preston.

In Double Gameweek 37, they face 17th-placed Oxford United (A) and 18th-placed Stoke City (H). The Whites beat both of these sides emphatically in the reverse fixtures and will be expecting similar success. Although the U’s are notoriously better at home, it’s hard to see them stopping Leeds’ run.

Burnley

The Clarets are in superb form, only behind Leeds on goal difference [+44]. However, they do have 284 Fantasy points – the most of any side.

Scott Parker has led them to become a defensive behemoth this season, conceding just 13 times. They are one clean sheet away from matching Port Vale’s 30 clean sheets in a season. Last time out, they defeated Norwich City 2-1 to make it 29 games unbeaten – the best record of any side in the EFL currently. A truly remarkable feat.

Although their next fixtures look menacing. They travel to playoff hopefuls Watford, then return to Turf Moor on Monday against promotion rivals Sheffield United. We’re expecting them to keep their record intact, but both are likely to be cagey affairs.

Millwall

Alex Neil is working wonders at The Den, putting them firmly in the playoff race from a mid-table start.

Fresh off three consecutive wins, Millwall are making a serious push for the top six. Their recent scalps include beating Sheffield United away and Middlesbrough at home – two teams with promotion aspirations also.

While their 41 goals scored and conceded put them as the joint-second lowest scoring team, they’ve proven their grit, sitting just three points shy of sixth place. Up next are 10th-placed Blackburn Rovers (A) and 13th-placed Norwich City (H).

Notably, they boast the sixth-best away record and are riding a three-game home winning streak. We’re expecting good things from the South London outfit.

Bristol City

Still sitting pretty in fifth, four points ahead of West Brom, the Robins snatched a crucial 1-1 draw at QPR thanks to George Earthy‘s strike (M). However, Gameweek 37 throws up a real mixed bag.

First, it’s a home clash against fourth-placed Sunderland, a playoff banker with a wobble in their step. Then, they visit Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town’s survival scrap.

Don’t be surprised by a tight 2-1 home win over the Black Cats, which have been frequent in recent weeks. Goals could be at a premium in both these encounters. Nevertheless, Liam Manning’s side remains in the driving seat heading into the final four matches.

FANTASY EFL UNBEATEN SIDES: LEAGUE ONE

Birmingham City

The Blues have already wrapped up the League One title thanks to Wrexham dropping points against Wigan Athletic (A) and they are now on for multiple records, as they look to smash the standings.

They’ve recorded 95 points in 40 matches, totalling 273 Fantasy points. With six remaining matches, they’ve got their eyes set on numerous records, as noted in our Top Lessons here. As it stands, they’re unbeaten in seven, winning six of those.

In 2013/14, Wolves achieved 103 points in League One. Chris Davies’ team is on a trajectory that could see them surpass this total, potentially reaching 113.

Moreover, Aston Villa currently hold the record for the most wins in a League One season with 32, achieved in 1971/72. Birmingham City thus require four more victories to equal this. Furthermore, the highest points total in a single English professional football league season is 106, set by Reading in 2005/06’s Championship.

If the Blues can defeat 22nd-placed Crawley Town (H) and 20th-placed Burton Albion (A), they’ll be just five points off that record. Expect them to bounce back following the weekend’s Vertu Trophy final loss.

Wrexham

Meanwhile, the Red Dragons are staring at back-to-back-to-back promotions, grabbing 82 points from 42 games, totalling a Fantasy 248. They remain in the driving seat, sitting one point ahead of competitors Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite their recent 0-0 draw, Phil Parkinson’s side are unbeaten in six, and have an appealing schedule heading into Double Gameweek 37.

They welcome 21st-placed Bristol Rovers to SToK Cae Ras, a side that has lost six games in a row and could be destined for relegation if they don’t turn things around.

Following that, it’s a trip to Bloomfield Road versus 10th-placed Blackpool. Their defensive record remains strong, having conceded the division’s second-fewest goals. Additionally, there has been a noticeable improvement in their attacking output. At a minimum, they should win their home fixture.

Stockport County

Dave Challinor’s side has been excellent following last season’s promotion from League Two and are fourth in the table with 77 points – 10 clear of seventh-placed Leyton Orient. They defeated Rotherham United 3-1 last time out, scoring seven points for 3.9%, taking their overall total to 229.

As a result, they’ve won four on the spin, about to face 16th-placed Peterborough United (A) and ninth-placed Huddersfield Town (H) in Double Gameweek 37.

The Hatters defeated Posh in their reverse clash but there was a defeat to the Terriers. They’ve lost just two of their previous 17 games, though, making them a great option for the upcoming Double.

Charlton Athletic

Likewise, the Addicks have all but cemented their playoff place, making themselves four games unbeaten under Nathan Jones. Macauley Gillesphey (D) can still boast being Fantasy’s highest-scoring player with 322 points in 41 appearances, including 17 double-digit hauls.

They’re cruising and will be facing Northampton Town (H) and Wycombe (A). While the latter will be a real test at Adams Park, we are near-certain that the South London side will comfortably beat the Cobblers in front of their home faithful.

FANTASY EFL UNBEATEN SIDES: LEAGUE TWO

Port Vale

The Valiants hammered Bromley last time out, to make it four wins in a row. They have a foothold on the League Two title, following Bradford’s dropping points.

Darren Moore’s side has been lethal in front of goal, scoring 11 times in that period and conceding just two. Moreover, the Staffordshire side’s fixtures look kind, meeting 23rd-placed Carlisle United (A) and seventh-placed Grimsby Town (H).

While both sides are battling at separate ends of the table, it’s hard to see Vale’s impressive streak come to an end. They’ve won six of their previous seven, and completed a remarkable feat – defeating all of the 91 once again!

Gillingham

Currently 17th and seemingly safe from relegation, Gillingham have an eight-game unbeaten run, though six of these were draws. Double Gameweek 37 sees them travel to Cheltenham Town and host AFC Wimbledon.

Given their tendency to draw, and with limited stakes for themselves while potentially impacting Wimbledon’s playoff push, alternative selections are advisable. Draws feel like the most probable outcome for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Doncaster Rovers and Salford City

The midweek 1-1 draw keeps both of these sides unbeaten. However, it’s worth noting Donny sit fourth with 72 points, unbeaten in seven, while the Ammies are 10th with 62 points, unbeaten in six.

In Double Gameweek 37, Donny face Tranmere Rovers (A) and Colchester United (H), starting seven points into the playoffs. As for Salford, they are just four points off the spots and take on Accrington Stanley (H), then last-placed Morecambe (A).



