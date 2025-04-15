16
Pro Pundits April 15

FPL Family’s Sam: Gameweek 33 Bench Boost plans

16 Comments
The Bench Boost chip has been activated by FPL Family’s Sam for Double Gameweek 33. Here are her thoughts and transfer plans for the week, as well as her likely team.

I’ve been playing FPL for a long time. I don’t ever remember feeling as stressed as I did heading into Gameweek 32.

My team looked good on paper, but the reality felt really uneasy. I was concerned about the minutes for so many individuals, such as Anthony Elanga (£5.4m). He was carrying a yellow flag and Nuno Espirito Santo spoke about there being a last-minute check.

“We are still assessing all of them. They are struggling with problems – some small, some not so small – but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we’ll see if they can be available for the game.

“On all of them [I am hopeful]. It can be all of them, it can be none. We don’t know. It depends on how they recover and how they feel. It’s about that.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Elanga, Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) felt unlikely to start due to his recent injury being managed carefully around the Champions League. I wanted to add Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) back into the squad but all the community chatter seemed to think he’d be benched.

In the end, I followed my gut and sold Elanga for Rogers. I also benched both Saka and Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) – when you spend £16.7m of your budget on two players, sidelining them feels all kinds of wrong.

On Saturday, Lee and I had planned a fun day out with our children. As mentioned on last week’s Q&A video, I decided to turn off all notifications until we got home. Because a Manchester City clean sheet, Saka start, or Rogers benching would certainly ruin my mood.

Gameweek 32

Thankfully, all three of those went in my favour. Gvardiol conceded, Saka was just a cameo and Rogers registered an assist.

Admittedly, I wasn’t able to switch off successfully. Once Lee told me that Crystal Palace had scored at the Etihad, I calmed down. Then, a donut-making afternoon was made easier once I heard Rogers was in Aston Villa’s XI.

So Gameweek 32 hasn’t treated me badly so far. I’m on 49 points and a little green arrow, which – given I haven’t got a chip active – feels good. Six players go again on Wednesday evening, although I’d like a captaincy blank given Alexander Isak‘s (£9.5m) high effective ownership based around Triple Captain usage.

Time to Bench Boost

You see, Gameweek 33 is the one I’ve been waiting for. It’s finally time to Bench Boost. Where possible, I always like to play this chip in a Double Gameweek.

There have already been times this season where I felt my substitutes could do well – and they have – but it feels good to use it with a second goalkeeper who actually starts and a squad that’s fresh from a Wildcard.

 

1



1

16 Comments
  1. WFTS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on one week punt for either Bradley or Kiwior? Thinking Bradley although only a single against Leicester, he’s more attacking and Liverpool have more clean sheets than Arsenal this season. I can also see Arsenal conceding in both games,

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tricky one. Can see the upside with both. I used to see White as a CB but looks like Kiwior’s place to lose?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Leicester can also score.

      I'd go Kiwior but they might not get back to back clean sheets.

      They'll probably beat Palace tho. and should beat Ipswich.

      Open Controls
  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    On a red arrow with triple captain active, which feels quite fitting for this season…

    Anyway, I’ve got 3FTs, ground to make up and planning to bench boost.

    Gabriel, Trippier and Murphy will be going. Saliba, a TBC defender and Rogers will be coming in.

    Would you take a -4 on top of that? I don’t think Isak to Watkins for a hit necessarily pays off… Savinho a potential problem but I knew the risks bringing him in

    3FT 1.2ITB
    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz Trippier Konsa Gabriel**
    Salah Saka Savinho Sarr Murphy
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      You're pretty well set so I don't think you need a hit.

      As long as your Palace players come through on Wednesday evening.

      Hope it's goals galore at Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice one, thank you. Trippier replacement is an interesting one. Likely to go with a SGW player rather than second Villa defender. Bradley, Dalot in my thoughts

        Open Controls
  3. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which combo is better:

    A. KdB and Saliba
    B. Saka and R.Dias

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A for fun

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B probably safer. A if chasing

      Open Controls
  4. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Lewis nailed on for next couple of games?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
  5. Bob B
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Palmer & Trossard/Martinelli
    B. Semenyo & Saka/KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B. Palmer and Chelsea have not looked good for weeks. Saka or KDB better then Martinelli or Trossard for me

      Open Controls
  6. Jimmy Boy
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    For GW33:
    A) Eze, Kiwior, -4
    B) Diaz, Burn

    Which scores higher?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A if Kiwior plays both games

      Open Controls

