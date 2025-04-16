Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37: Best club picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 is fast approaching, and with 71/72 matches kicking-off and locking on Friday, [at different times throughout the day], it’s crucial to get your teams in order before then.

In this piece we have outlined who we believe are the best club picks and who are most likely to score you maximum points and boost your chances to progress in your mini-leagues. We have also touched on some differential sides who we believe could be great options, based on their current form heading into the Double Gameweek.

The importance of this Gameweek cannot be understated – expect massive swings.

BEST CLUB PICKS: CHAMPIONSHIP

Leeds United – Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H)

Leeds United, neck and neck with Burnley at the Championship summit with 88 points, are our first club in the spotlight. After a minor wobble of three draws on the bounce, they’ve rediscovered their groove, bagging a solid away win against Middlesbrough and then a confident 2-1 victory at Elland Road against Preston North End.

Daniel Farke’s squad now faces Oxford United, battling relegation in 17th, before heading back home to take on Stoke City, who, in 18th, look pretty safe. You’d fancy Leeds to grab maximum points from these two games, especially with their eyes firmly on automatic promotion. If they can bag two or more goals and keep clean sheets in both wins, that’s a tasty 20 points up for grabs.

Millwall – Blackburn Rovers (A), Norwich City (H)

The Lions are the Championship’s form team right now, racking up an impressive nine wins in their last 15 outings – a surge that’s propelled them up the league table. This stellar form makes them a seriously tempting prospect for Double Gameweek 37, with the potential for a hefty points haul. A clear example was Double Gameweek 35, where they secured back-to-back victories against Portsmouth (H) and then the high-flying Blades at Bramall Lane.

They kept the momentum going in Gameweek 36, edging out Middlesbrough 1-0 at The Den. Now, they’re heading to Blackburn Rovers before returning home to face Norwich City. If their recent performances are anything to go by, this double fixture looks like a golden opportunity for even more points and wins under Alex Neil.

BEST CLUB PICKS: LEAGUE ONE

Wrexham – Bristol Rovers (H), Blackpool (A)

The Welsh high-flyers are another strong contender. They’re soaring in League One, chasing a remarkable third promotion in a row, and it’s looking promising. However, Wycombe Wanderers are hot on their heels for that second spot, so the Red Dragons need to keep the pressure on in this crucial double fixture. First up, they welcome Bristol Rovers to their home ground before hitting the road to face Blackpool. Given their impressive unbeaten streak of six matches, they’ve got a fantastic shot at securing maximum points.

These are two really favourable matchups, considering all things. Bristol Rovers’ poor run of form has seen them drop into the relegation spots, losing six on the spin. Meanwhile, Blackpool have all but pride to play for until the end of the season.

Leyton Orient – Barnsley (H), Cambridge United (A)

The O’s are on a roll, losing just one of their last six matches – form that’s rightly earned their gaffer, Richie Wellens, a Manager of the Year nomination. They’ve also found their scoring boots, hitting six goals in their last two games, making them look like a strong bet for bonus points in Double Gameweek 37. If they can rediscover that rock-solid defence we saw against Wigan in Gameweek 35, clean sheets combined with scoring two or more goals and bagging consecutive wins could net their supporters a massive 20 points.

Their upcoming fixtures look ideal too: a home game against mid-table Barnsley, who have nothing left to play for, followed by a trip to relegation-battling Cambridge United. While Cambridge will be fighting tooth and nail for points, their recent form – just one win in six – suggests Orient could well make it a comfortable outing. This Double Gameweek looks ripe for a big points haul for the club.

BEST CLUB PICKS: LEAGUE TWO

Port Vale – Carlisle United (A), Grimsby Town (H)

Wrapping up the top five, the Valiants are another team seriously worth considering, leading the League Two title race. They’re riding a fantastic wave of four straight wins, and impressively, three of those came with clean sheets. In Gameweek 36, they steamrollered Bromley in a stunning 5-0 victory.

Looking ahead to Double Gameweek 37, it’s tough to see them faltering. They face Carlisle United away, who are battling for survival, so that should be a manageable game. Then it’s Grimsby Town at home, and they’re fighting for a Play-Off spot. Both games are expected to be difficult for different reasons. However, with Darren Moore at the helm, a manager who knows exactly what it takes to win in the EFL, you’d fancy their chances.

THE DIFFERENTIALS

If you’re chasing rank in your mini-league or overall rank, how about Swansea City? This Welsh side has been on fire lately, and recording impressive victories. They just edged out Play-Off hopefuls Sunderland 0-1 in their last match away from home. Before that, they bagged two straight wins against Plymouth Argyle and Derby County, both with clean sheets to boot. Now, they’re hosting a Hull City side that’s been struggling, followed by a trip to London to face QPR. These look like two games where Swansea could really shine, and the fixture difficulty rating (FDR) backs that up, suggesting they’re the favourites.

Another intriguing option could be Stockport County – they’ve been seriously impressive in recent weeks in League One, racking up four wins on the spin. Their opponents in the upcoming Double Gameweek 37 could make them a real surprise package. They’ve already amassed a hefty 229 points in Fantasy EFL, boasting a solid 17 clean sheets and 18 games where they’ve scored two or more goals. If they can keep that up across both their ties against Peterborough (A) and Huddersfield (H), they’ve got the potential for a massive 20 points. It might sound like a tough ask, but looking at their opposition, the timing could be perfect.

Peterborough have let in the most goals in the entire EFL, so that game could be a real goal-fest for Stockport. And while Huddersfield Town still have a slim mathematical chance of reaching the Play-Offs, it’s looking increasingly unlikely as the season draws to a close. Both Peterborough and Huddersfield head into this double gameweek on the back of losses, while Stockport are riding high on a four-game winning streak and are now just five points shy of the automatic promotion spots. Could an outside upset be on the cards?



