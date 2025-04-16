Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 gets underway on Thursday night in Bradford, where all 72 EFL sides from the three divisions get to play twice. It’ll be full of title deciders and promotion thrillers.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), back from holiday Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 37 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK James Trafford James Trafford Arthur Okonkwo Ryan Allsop Gabriel Breeze Karl Darlow Ben Amos Josh Keeley Lukas Jensen Ryan Allsop Owen Goodman Arthur Okonkwo DEF Macauley Gillesphey Christoph Klarer Connor Hall Eoghan O’Connell Eoghan O’Connell Micky Demetriou Eoghan O’Connell Christoph Klarer Connor Hall Maxime Esteve Macauley Gillesphey Junior Firpo MID Lewis Wing Albie Morgan Davis Keillor-Dunn Taylor Allen Daniel James* Kwame Poku Ossama Ashley Ossama Ashley Jordan Clark Ossama Ashley Kwame Poku Sonny Carey FWD Michael Cheek Manor Solomon Lorent Tolaj Charlie Kelman Charlie Kelman Lorent Tolaj Charlie Kelman Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj Josh Sargent Michael Cheek Sam Smith CLUB Port Vale Leyton Orient Leeds United Leeds United Leeds United Salford City Port Vale Wrexham Millwall Middlesbrough Reading Port Vale Wrexham Leeds United Doncaster Rovers Leyton Orient

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Over the Easter weekend, I’m expecting there to be an abundance of goals flying in across the three divisions, and shutouts harder to come by. That said, James Trafford (G) is most nailed for clean sheets given his top record. Equally, Lukas Jensen (G) has done well in recent weeks, while Gabriel Breeze (G) is near nailed for save points.

Defenders

Eoghan O’Connell (D) and Maucauley Gillesphey (D) hauled for me last time out and are in outstanding form. Connor Hall (D) is averaging 6.9 points, hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 7, and has great fixtures.

Midfielders

In midfield, Daniel James’ (M) fitness will be monitored but he has 23 goal contributions. Lewis Wing (M) has been the standout player for Reading and is an all-rounder when it comes to scoring points. As a differential, Jordan Clark (M) has been impressive since returning from injury, and is owned by just 0.1%.

Forwards

Up top, Michael Cheek (F) is the EFL’s top scorer with 21 goals, about to face two leaky defences. Equally, Charlie Kelman (F) is the leading scorer of 2025 alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele. Similarly, Lorent Tolaj (F) has 2025’s joint-most goal involvements (15) with Mohamed Salah. I’m expecting big returns from all three.

Double Gameweek 37 scout squad: Club Picks

As for club picks, Port Vale and Leeds United lead their divisions and have good fixtures. Then there’s Millwall, as the Championship’s most in-form side marches towards the playoffs, while Wrexham look to cement their automatic promotion spot.

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

James Trafford (G), Karl Darlow (G), and Ryan Allsop (G) are in my thinking. Trafford has been the outstanding stopper of this season, so when he has a double, he’s always going to be a great option, same as Allsop. Darlow has done well for Leeds since coming in, and they have a really nice double.

Defenders

The trio of Christoph Klarer (D), Mickey Demetriou (D) and Maxime Estève (D) feel like easy selections. Again, I’m targeting the strongest defences with Klarer and Estève – both seem nailed for clean sheets. Whereas Demetriou has been consistent all year and still averages 8.1 points per game, which is higher than any other player who has played more than twice.

Midfielders

Albie Morgan (M) has so many routes to points, which is why he’s bagged 214 points. Kwame Poku (M) has been great since coming back into the Peterborough side, so again, when he has a double, he’s always a great option. The differential here is Ossama Ashley (M), someone who averages 6.1 points per game and has an eye-catching double.

Forwards

Manor Solomon (F) has good fixtures too, on the back of producing three goals/assists in his last two games. Lorent Tolaj (F) is in brilliant form, delivering 40 points in his latest three games. With a good double and in such form, he looks like a great option. Scoring consistently for Norwich throughout the campaign is Josh Sargent (F).

Double Gameweek 37 scout squad: Club Picks

Leyton Orient have won their last two, are pushing for the playoffs, and have a nice double. Then there’s Salford, on an unbeaten run with a very favourable pair of fixtures.

Although Middlesbrough have lost their last two, they’re facing Plymouth at home, then an out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday. Staying nearby, Leeds have won their last two, and on paper, have a favourable next two games.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Wrexham’s excellent defensive form makes them a prime target for assets, including goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (G). Port Vale’s Ben Amos (G) and AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) should also keep at least one clean sheet this week.

Defenders

Table toppers Port Vale come up against Carlisle and Grimsby, which could see Connor Hall (D) produce both clean sheets and additional defensive points.

The same can be said for Wrexham’s centre-back Eoghan O’Connell (D). Charlton’s Macauley Gillesphey (D) has been one of this season’s most consistent defenders in the game, with a knack for scoring.

Midfielders

At Barnsley, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) continues to play out of position up front, and he’ll be facing two poor defences.

Salford provided excellent value in their recent double, and they can do the same again with Ossama Ashley (M). He has proven prolific when it comes to producing interceptions, and he also has the potential to score and assist.

Peterborough may not appeal from a defensive perspective, but they have been very reliable in front of goal, thanks to Kwame Poku (M).

Forwards

After back-to-back braces in his previous two matches, I pick Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F). The same goes for Port Vale’s Lorent Tolaj (F), scorer of five goals and two assists in his last three games.

Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) has also been one of the best-performing strikers across all three divisions.

Double Gameweek 37 scout squad: Club Picks

In terms of team picks, Leeds take the edge as they chase the Championship title. Another table topper, Port Vale, also has huge potential with their double.

Reading and Doncaster may not be the most consistent sides, but I think they can win at least one of their matches against weaker opposition.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Allsop (G) plays two games against strugglers and is a solid pick. Josh Keeley (G) has 15 clean sheets and could do well, while Arthur Okonkwo (G) has been solid all season with 17 clean sheets. He’s definitely a contender for me.

Defenders

Eoghan O’Connell (D) has been a rock this season and his bonus numbers are very good so I’m backing him to continue that form. Christoph Klarer (D) plays in a Birmingham defence that rarely concedes and will be solid this week. Junior Firpo (D) has three goals and 10 assists this season – I like combining his attacking upside with these fixtures.

Midfielders

Taylor Allen (M) has caught my eye this week. Having scored 10 goals and nine assists, he’s now taken over penalty duties too. The latest Gameweek brought 20 points for Ossama Ashley (M), with eight interceptions, so he’s in with a shout. As a punt, penalty-taker Sonny Carey (M) is worth a chance, having netted four times in five matches

Forwards

If fit, Charlie Kelman (F) will be a great option as his outstanding recent form has brought eight goals in seven games. Lorent Tolaj (F) has found his form too, with seven goal contributions in three outings, as Vale continue to fly. A differential option could be Sam Smith (F), having nailed his place in Phil Parkinson’s side.

Double Gameweek 37 scout squad: Club Picks

Leeds United are currently top and are highly motivated, being so close to winning their division. Equally, Wrexham are challenging for automatic League One promotion and will be looking to win both games.

Port Vale are in a purple patch and have ideal fixtures, plus there’s Leyton Orient – winners of their last two, with six goals. Their confidence is on the up.



