Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 is the joint-biggest Gameweek of the season, as all 72 EFL sides play twice across the Easter weekend. Here, we go through our 7+2 Scout Picks.

The excitement kicks-off on Thursday night, as second-placed Bradford City could return to the top of the League Two table, when they welcome Notts County to University of Bradford Stadium.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

The runaway highest-scoring goalkeeper in EFL, James Trafford (G) is naturally our selection between the sticks this gameweek. He has 248 total points and counting, keeping clean sheets in 28 of his 41 appearances this season.

This stunning record will make him a popular option this Gameweek as he faces Watford (A) and Sheffield United (H). The Hornets have just three goals in their last five games, whilst the Blades have only five in that same period. Scott Parker’s side are closing in on Port Vale’s defensive record, and could make history on Monday.

Defenders

The red-hot Eoghan O’Connell (D) is our first defender pick, and for good reason. He has recorded double-digit hauls in eight of his last 10 games for Wrexham, managing a clean sheet (+5) and 22 clearances (+7) in Gameweek 36. Wrexham’s defence has been unshakeable recently, as the Irishman now has 21 clean sheets in 38 appearances. He also has the fourth-most clearances in the EFL with 305, contributing heavily to his EFL-leading 286 Fantasy point total. Bristol Rovers (H) and Blackpool (A) are two more strong opportunities for points, with the former scoring just 42 goals in 42 games, losing their last six straight.

Partnering him, The third-highest scoring player in Fantasy EFL, Connor Hall (D), has also earned a spot in our Scout Picks. He is coming off an impressive Gameweek 36 performance of a clean sheet (+5), 11 clearances (+3) and two tackles (+1), and will hope to continue this momentum. The division leaders face 23rd-placed Carlisle United (A) side and 7th-placed Grimsby Town (H) this Gameweek. Hall has a selection rate of just 2.6% despite his recent dominance, making him a valuable selection all-round. He hasn’t blanked for the Valiants since Gameweek 7.

Midfielders

Ossama Ashley (M) has been terrific since returning from injury, boasting 38 Fantasy points in his last five appearances. He is performing at another level in terms of interceptions, now averaging over two per game this season. This has led to 6.1 Fantasy point average across the season, one of the highest rates of all EFL midfielders. His consistency makes him a perfect option against Accrington Stanley (H) and Morecambe (A) in Gameweek 37 – who sit 22nd and 24th respectively. He’s a great captaincy candidate.

The versatile Albie Morgan (M) once again makes it side due to his elite consistency. He has an incredible 44 interceptions (+88), four goals (+24) and eight assists (+24) in only 31 appearances this campaign. He boasts an average of 6.9 Fantasy points and now faces Stevenage (A) and Wrexham (H). There is no doubt that the 25-year-old manages multiple interceptions this Gameweek, with a solid chance for more attacking returns, particularly against the Boro, who have just won win in seven.

Forwards

Port Vale’s Lorent Tolaj (F) is having an incredible final stretch to the season as he looks set to lead the club to promotion. Five goals (+25) and two assists (+6) across his last three appearances have resulted in three consecutive victories for the Valiants. He could hardly have more favourable fixtures this Gameweek, where he plays Carlisle United and Grimsby Town. They both rank in the bottom eight in League Two for goals conceded per game, making it easy pickings for the 23-year-old. His 15 goal involvements in 2025 see only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah match his consistency.

Completing the VII, Charlie Kelman (F) has hit exceptional form lately, netting eight times (+40) and assisting once (+3) across his last seven appearances for Leyton Orient. He sits on 209 total Fantasy points, a figure expected to increase after fixtures against Barnsley (H) and Cambridge United (A). These sides rank 19th and 20th respectively in the League One standings for goals conceded per game. Both games are crucial for the O’s chances in the promotion race, making it a perfect opportunity for Kelman to dominate.

Nonetheless, Due to doubts concerning Kelman’s fitness, Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) is our alternative in the case that Kelman is sidelined. Cheek has 27 goal contributions in 41 games and faces Morecambe (H) and Swindon Town (A).

Club Picks

Leeds United are our first club selection, backed by all four experts. They face Oxford United (A) and Stoke City (H), who, although are involved in the relegation battle, look unlikely to go down. Leeds are the second-highest scoring club in Fantasy EFL with 282 points in 42 games, and are undefeated in six games. They have one hand on the Championship title with four matches remaining.

Finally, Port Vale were They have won six of their last seven games and play Carlisle and Grimsby, two sides who are unlikely to pose a serious threat. We expect two more wins for the Valiants as they also aim to maintain the top spot in their division.

A total of 40 points are up for grabs for managers that back the Whites and the Valiants, if they both haul.