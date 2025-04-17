Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 team reveal: FPLReactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 37 is just a few hours away. To help fine-tune your teams, our very own Louis (aka FPL Reactions) is here with a team reveal.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

I struggled to pick out a goalkeeper I was convinced by this week, which says a lot about clean sheet potential in the round ahead. For that reason I have settled on Birmingham’s Ryan Allsop (G). I think Blues have two good chances to keep a clean sheet, and I’m not keen on any of their defenders with all of the other options available this week.

DEFENDERS

I’m on the fence with Mickey Demetriou (D). The Crewe centre-back has been fantastic this season, but I’m not keen on his clean sheet potential. For now he stays in, along with clearance merchant Connor Hall (D). I can’t look past League Two table toppers Port Vale and their fixtures, and Hall is their best defensive asset. Charlton have been very good recently, and so has their main man at the back Macauley Gillesphey (D). The centre-back has produced a jaw-dropping 48 clearances in his previous four games, which makes him a good captaincy option too!

MIDFIELDERS

Barnsley face two sides who are in form offensively, but also very shaky defensively. Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) continues to play out-of-position up front, and goes into the next round off the back of securing a return in each of his last four league games. Peterborough may be 16th in League One, but they are one of the top scoring sides in the division. One of their most significant contributors is Kwame Poku (M). The winnger has amassed a huge 20 goals and assists in just 24 league matches this campaign, proving to be one of the most efficient midfielders across all three divisions.

FORWARD

Although the relentless Charlie Kelman (F) of Leyton Orient came to mind initially, the fact he is dealing with fatigue, which has been repeated by the fans, does put me off. This is especially when taking into account Lorent Tolaj’s (F) recent form. The Port Vale attacker faces two hit and miss backlines, after bagging a massive seven attacking returns in his last three outings. If I see that Kelman starts then that could change, but fitness will be key to deciding between the two.

CLUB PICKS

League Two teams haven’t exactly been consistent this campaign. But, team picks are tricky across the board this week. Port Vale are top of the league, and they face two much weaker sides, so I expect them to at least win one and draw one. Doncaster have also failed to convince, especially in their latest Double Gameweek. But, against Tranmere and Colchester, they should be winning both. I may well change Doncaster, but Port Vale feel nailed as one of my team picks.