Dugout Discussion April 19

3pm team news: Savinho + Kluivert start, no Wan-Bissaka

48 Comments
With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 3pm BST.

Manchester City begin their Double Gameweek 33 with a trip to unchanged Everton.

Pep Guardiola makes four alterations, one of which is enforced as the injured Ederson makes way for Stefan Ortega.

Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Savinho also get recalls, with Rico Lewis, James McAtee and Mateo Kovacic dropping out.

Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji are both on the bench after recovering from injury.

Crystal Palace, another side who ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, have largely named the same team that started the 5-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Adam Wharton for Jefferson Lerma is the only alteration.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola welcomes back Justin Kluivert from injury and recalls Illia Zabarnyi, with Marcos Senesi and Lewis Cook the men replaced.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absent from the West Ham United squad today, while Oliver Scarles and Konstantinos Mavropanos drop to the bench.

Niclas Fullkrug, Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri all start for the Hammers.

Flynn Downes for Cameron Archer is Southampton’s only alteration.

Finally, at Brentford, Michael Kayode gets his full Premier League debut at Kristoffer Ajer‘s expense.

Kaoru Mitoma is only fit enough for substitute duty for Brighton and Hove Albion, who recall Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer for Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Van Den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Janelt, Nunes.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Wieffer, Hinshelwood, O’Riley, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, March, Gruda, Adingra, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, Ayari, Tasker.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Lerma, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Broja.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Silva, Gonzalez, Savinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Subs: Carson, Akanji, Khusanov, Lewis, Kovačić, Grealish, Foden, McAtee, Doku.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Ferguson, Irving, Scarles.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Ugochukwu, Downes, Fernandes, Kamaldeen, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Welington, Bree, Wood, Smallbone, Aribo, Dibling, Stewart, Archer.

48 Comments
  tbos83
    4 Years
    30 mins ago

    BB already in the mud

    Open Controls
    Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      11 mins ago

      true, come on saints

      Open Controls
    Waylander
      8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep I have wan bissaka on bench boost as well. You have to laugh.

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        Potter said he'd probably play

        Open Controls
    HuttonDressedasLahm
      15 Years
      just now

      Yep. Stupid game of luck

      Open Controls
  Letsgo!
    8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Quite sure watkins start later! Lets go!

    Open Controls
  tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Updated...

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let the games begin!!

      Open Controls
  dhamphiir
    9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
  SAUCY SALAH
    8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
  CoracAld2831
    4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Time to activate FH then.

    Open Controls
  SAUCY SALAH
    8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Time to FH tinker

    Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kluivert could ruin me from 3rd bench...

    Open Controls
  Boz
    12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Got 3 players playing next week. Should I free hit or take a -28?

    Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Take the hits, keep the FH for gw39

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd take the -32 and field a full 11.

      Open Controls
      Boz
        12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Got an FT

        Open Controls
        CONNERS
          6 Years
          just now

          Of course! My bad

          Open Controls
    SAUCY SALAH
      8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Use FH as like a third WC chip in GW38 as team won't revert back and it bugs the site lol

      Open Controls
      Boz
        12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Might save it for GW1 next season

        Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I heard you revert to your GW38 team in GW1 the following season. Free transfers and budget is stored. Life hack.

        Open Controls
    kempc23
      10 Years
      13 mins ago

      They are only -2s so its actually only -12.

      Open Controls
      kempc23
        10 Years
        just now

        -14 even!

        Open Controls
    Atimis
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks like I took w bite below lol

      Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wan Bissaka on the BB ffs

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      9 mins ago

      On my GW30 wildcard I tried to transfer in AWB and captain Salah (3) over Marmoush (9).

      Weird how that worked out.

      Although I've taken hits to replace players I wouldn't originally have though to do too, so maybe I'd have sold anyway.

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      6 Years
      8 mins ago

      If it helps, you'll probably still beat my 8 points BB from last week.

      Still reeling from my 94th minute double Forest CS wipeout...

      Open Controls
  kempc23
    10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sa (LEI)
    Ait Nouri (LEI) Burn (IPS) Williams (BRE)
    (S)alah (TOT) Palmer (EVE) Murphy (IPS) Mbeumo (Nfo)
    Wissa (Nfo) Isak (IPS) Evanilson (Mun)

    This is an easy hold right? Safe FT to deal with 36/37?

    Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should I play a 1-3-1 line up next week, or take some hits to field 7 or just use my Free Hit?

    Open Controls
    Atimis
      8 Years
      just now

      Im going FH all the way

      Open Controls
  Atimis
    8 Years
    11 mins ago

    The way my season goes, I can tell you one thing, if you kept Savinho and (c) Marm, you can just chill and enjoy their hauls roftl

    Open Controls
  FPL Sanky
    1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Got 5 players playing and 3 FT's which means I can field 8 without taking a hit.

    Should I still activate FH or save it for later and play with 8-9 players next week?

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      FH

      Open Controls
      FPL Sanky
        1 Year
        just now

        If I play FH now, I will roll forward my 3 FT'S, right?

        Open Controls
    g40steve
      7 Years
      just now

      FH who knows who will be on the beach or injured at the end

      Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Free hit draft!

    Sels

    Trippier, Robinson, RAN

    J.Murphy, Salah, Bruno, Palmer

    Isak, Strand-Larsen, Muniz

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Good

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      6 Years
      just now

      If Cunha gets decent minutes today you can throw him into the mix.

Barnes very tempting too.

      Barnes very tempting too.

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    7 mins ago

    West Ham's last 6 league games is almost as bad as Southampton's...

They need a win.

    They need a win.

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      They're not that bad given the positions the other teams will be in. Bottom three are practically already relegated.

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        True

        But lost 3, drawn 2 v lost 4, drawn 1 in the last 5 games.

        Open Controls
  keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    7 mins ago

    My members cup game is going to be close
    Both of us playing bb & share 13 of the same players
    The only difference is
    Me Martinez & KdB with Marmoush C
    Op Areola & Bowen with Saka C
    At the moment I think I have a slight advantage with Marmoush & KdB as confirmed starters
    Plus extra games for KdB & Martinez over Areola & Bowen
    A bit worried by his Saka C though

    Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looks like I'm the only one with Nwaneri...

    Open Controls
  el polako
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Potter downplayed the extent of AWBs injury and I believed him.
    Now my BB is compromised.
    Never trust a manager.

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      You're beginning to sound like FPL Virg

      😉

      But at least you're not blaming a writer on here!

      Open Controls
  Atimis
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    As per the rules, if I active FH, there's no downside if I like make 1000 transfers on that FH yeah?

    Open Controls
    Atimis
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sorry for possibly stupid question lol

      Open Controls
    FplmorelikeFml
      1 Year
      just now

      I heard the limit is 1,001 transfers

      Open Controls
  In sane in de bruyne
    8 Years
    just now

    Which AM to go for GW34?

    Open Controls
  Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    just now

    Very exciting week! There's variety in captaincy, different chips being used. Lots of different combinations of players. Super keen to see how it plays out.

    Open Controls

