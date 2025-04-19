3pm team news: Savinho + Kluivert start, no Wan-Bissaka

With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 3pm BST.

Manchester City begin their Double Gameweek 33 with a trip to unchanged Everton.

Pep Guardiola makes four alterations, one of which is enforced as the injured Ederson makes way for Stefan Ortega.

Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Savinho also get recalls, with Rico Lewis, James McAtee and Mateo Kovacic dropping out.

Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji are both on the bench after recovering from injury.

Crystal Palace, another side who ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, have largely named the same team that started the 5-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Adam Wharton for Jefferson Lerma is the only alteration.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola welcomes back Justin Kluivert from injury and recalls Illia Zabarnyi, with Marcos Senesi and Lewis Cook the men replaced.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absent from the West Ham United squad today, while Oliver Scarles and Konstantinos Mavropanos drop to the bench.

Niclas Fullkrug, Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri all start for the Hammers.

Flynn Downes for Cameron Archer is Southampton’s only alteration.

Finally, at Brentford, Michael Kayode gets his full Premier League debut at Kristoffer Ajer‘s expense.

Kaoru Mitoma is only fit enough for substitute duty for Brighton and Hove Albion, who recall Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer for Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Van Den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Janelt, Nunes.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Wieffer, Hinshelwood, O’Riley, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, March, Gruda, Adingra, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, Ayari, Tasker.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Lerma, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Broja.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Silva, Gonzalez, Savinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Subs: Carson, Akanji, Khusanov, Lewis, Kovačić, Grealish, Foden, McAtee, Doku.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Ferguson, Irving, Scarles.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Ugochukwu, Downes, Fernandes, Kamaldeen, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Welington, Bree, Wood, Smallbone, Aribo, Dibling, Stewart, Archer.

