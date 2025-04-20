261
Dugout Discussion April 20

Leicester v Liverpool team news: Gakpo starts, Alexander-Arnold a sub

261 Comments
Share

The final Premier League match of the day is the meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn’t played since Gameweek 28 due to an ankle injury, is back on the bench for Liverpool.

Arne Slot makes two changes to his starting XI.

Dominik Szoboszlai comes in for Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo replaces Diogo Jota, presumably shifting Luis Diaz into a central striker role.

Leicester, who grabbed a rare point at Brighton and Hove Albion in their last outing, breaking their eight-game goal drought in the process, make three alterations.

Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira and Bobby De-Cordova Reid get recalls, with Caleb Okoli, James Justin and Kasey McAteer dropping out.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Kristiansen, Okoli, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Darwin, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

261 Comments Post a Comment
  1. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

    Guy in league took Salah out for KDB and he's got away with it. Unbelievable.

    Open Controls
  2. boc610
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    (M)armoush back in the driving seat now as I doubt Saka plays v palace. what a topsy turvy world FPL is

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Scenes when Marmoush is benched as well (I'm a Marmoush capper too).

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      such a shame he missed that big chance yesterday before o'reilly scored, would've got 3 bonus. ah well.

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    If Liverpool win the league next GW, Salah is going out from my team.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      He’s signed new contract and now doing Auba.

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Uber pool

        Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Free hitters in 34 will have TAA, who is a great differential. Everyone on FH must get him.

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      no guarantee he starts bradley was class in that game

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think on FH and so late in the season, you need to get TAA on FH.

        TAA is still first choice, surely.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      taa aint no sessegnon 😛 hope hes fine for next gw

      Open Controls
  5. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    What's the best 5 FH defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA, Sess, Robinson, Ait, and maybe Cuc.

      I didn't look though, that's just what my brain tells me.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      TAA Trippier RAN Sessegnon Milenkovic/Cururella

      Open Controls
  6. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking for the best FH team

    Anyone with the template please

    Open Controls
    1. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Some,
      Of, the, best,
      Players, with, the, nicest
      Fixtures, plus, differential

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don’t like that bench order

        Open Controls
        1. Reddonkeyham 42
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Forgot about bench. I'd go for;
          A, Few, Good, Men

          Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure template or not ... just tried building this:

      Sels
      TAA Trippier RAN
      Salah Palmer MGW Barnes
      Isak Cunha Welbeck/Wissa/Wood

      Leno Elanga Cucurella Sessegnon

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd captain Welbeck/Wissa/Wood

        Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    jfc why do i still own palmer. dont even feel like im missing on points either. what a weird end to the season for the premiums

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Premiums this season(besides Salah up until now) have been shocking this season imo.

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep, all of them are trash.

      Open Controls
  8. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Desperately need KDB to outscore Marmoush and Saka in the midweek fixtures.

    Please let something go right this week!

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is KDB on pens?

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm going to say yes 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I think there is a good chance he is. He has a pretty good penalty record. 10 scored, 2 missed.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.