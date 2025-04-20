Leicester v Liverpool team news: Gakpo starts, Alexander-Arnold a sub

The final Premier League match of the day is the meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn’t played since Gameweek 28 due to an ankle injury, is back on the bench for Liverpool.

Arne Slot makes two changes to his starting XI.

Dominik Szoboszlai comes in for Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo replaces Diogo Jota, presumably shifting Luis Diaz into a central striker role.

Leicester, who grabbed a rare point at Brighton and Hove Albion in their last outing, breaking their eight-game goal drought in the process, make three alterations.

Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira and Bobby De-Cordova Reid get recalls, with Caleb Okoli, James Justin and Kasey McAteer dropping out.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Kristiansen, Okoli, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Darwin, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

