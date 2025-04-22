What are the rules on Premier League yellow cards now?

All Premier League clubs have now contested 32 fixtures, so any player closing in on 10 bookings is no longer in danger of picking up a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation:

Above table from the Football Association website

CAN ANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

It’s not quite the end of the Suspension Tightrope story, although it is for anyone of meaningful interest to FPL managers.

Players reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban.

The five names below can still reach that figure by Gameweek 38.

In the cases of Moises Caicedo (£4.9m), Joelinton (£6.0m) and Flynn Downes (£4.7m), they’d have to be booked in all five remaining fixtures to be slapped with that three-match ban.

Even then, that suspension wouldn’t be served till 2025/26.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 34?

Leif Davis (£4.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.6m) both begin three-match bans in Gameweek 34.

Davis was sent off for serious foul play in Ipswich Town’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, while Pedro saw red for violent conduct in Brighton and Hove Albion’s clash with Brentford a day earlier.

Both players will be available from Gameweek 37.

Chris Richards (£4.4m) was also sent off at the weekend but only for two bookable offences. His one-match suspension will be served in Crystal Palace’s second Double Gameweek 33 fixture on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.



