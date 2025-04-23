Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Best Birmingham City assets

Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 is fast approaching, and with the Blues kicking off the penultimate regular Gameweek on Thursday, it’s crucial to get your side in order before then. If you have missed it, read our article for all the latest information on the triple.

Here, we go through the best Birmingham Triple Gameweek assets. Please note: rotation is likely. If you’re new to the EFL, Chris Davies can be likened to Pep Guardiola; rotation is inevitable. However, with three matches in six days, this is an unorthodox Gameweek.

The importance of this Gameweek, same as last, cannot be understated – expect massive swings. With just seven clubs doubling/tripling, the options feel limited. Thus, nailing your VII is essential.

JAY STANSFIELD

Jay Stansfield (F), the Blues’ electrifying talisman, is the undeniable investment focus. Since his high-profile Fulham move, the record signing has emphatically proven his worth, delivering an impressive 19 goals (+95) and three assists (+9) in 33 appearances, consistently showcasing his attacking threat. After a brief dip, Stansfield rediscovered his scoring touch in their recent 2-1 victory over Burton Albion, signaling his return to peak form at a crucial time.

Despite persistent competition from Alfie May (F), Stansfield’s greater consistency in starting for the Blues gives him a slight edge as the preferred attacking pick for the upcoming fixtures. Considering their opponents – Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Blackpool – it’s highly unlikely Stansfield will fail to make a significant attacking contribution across all three matches.

Looking at the defensive numbers, Stevenage have only managed three clean sheets in their last 10 outings. Similarly, Mansfield Town’s evident defensive frailties, conceding 11 goals in their last three matches, indicate a significant vulnerability that Stansfield will be keen to exploit. Blackpool have recently lost to high-flying Wrexham but previously enjoyed four wins in six, so will be a tougher test for the number 28.

ALFIE MAY

Despite the popularity of Jay Stansfield (F), his attacking colleague Alfie May (F) cannot be underestimated.

The number nine has been prolific this season, with 15 goals (+75) and 10 assists (+30) to his name in the 41 appearances he has made. The attacker was back to his very best in Double Gameweek 35. His two scintillating performances allowed his backers to benefit from a huge 27-point haul, courtesy of three goals (+15), two assists (+6) and other attacking contributions. The only concern with May is that he has not been a regular starter since the arrival of Stansfield, but if he does secure a healthy sum of minutes across the Triple Gameweek, then there is no doubt he will be able to extend his current goal involvement tally. We’d anticipate May to be featuring off the bench, but that isn’t to say he couldn’t haul.

CHRISTOPH KLARER

At the other end of the pitch, from a defensive standpoint, Christoph Klarer (D) seems the most straightforward option. The Blues’ defensive giant has racked up a sizable 256 points in Fantasy EFL and heads into the Triple Gameweek off the back of a notable 15-point haul in his side’s previous Double Gameweek. The centre-back has built a reputation for his abundance of defensive contributions, with him now on an incredible 221 clearances, 72 tackles, 18 blocks and a solid 18 clean sheets (+90).

His side’s upcoming fixtures would suggest an incredible chance for the defender to secure further defensive points and a great chance to secure a minimum of one clean sheet return, when looking at the attacking threat that the opposition poses, particularly Stevenage.

RYAN ALLSOP

Joining the ranks of top-tier assets is goalkeeper Ryan Allsop (G), a linchpin in the Blues’ impressive defensive record this season. The consistent shot-stopper has been outstanding, directly contributing to their defensive solidity. His remarkable tally of 18 clean sheets (+90) in 34 appearances – exceeding half of his games – speaks volumes about his impact.

The Triple Gameweek kicks off with a favourable matchup against Stevenage, who have struggled for goals recently, netting just twice in their last three outings. Given the Blues’ defensive strength, Allsop has an excellent opportunity to secure an early clean sheet. Similarly, Mansfield Town will likely be low on morale after a heavy 1-5 home defeat to Reading, making a home fixture for the Blues a promising clean sheet prospect. While Blackpool present a greater attacking threat, having scored in every game since Gameweek 30, this also offers Allsop the chance to accumulate valuable save points, further enhancing his potential haul.

Crucially, among the top five assets, his starting position appears the most secure, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G) unlikely to displace him.

TOMOKI IWATA

Rounding off the Birmingham City assets is their midfield maestro, Tomoki Iwata (M), a potentially brilliant differential pick with a current ownership of just 0.5%. The Blues’ midfield maestro has been particularly impressive due to his outstanding interception rate, currently standing at a significant 28 interceptions (+56), alongside a notable five goals (+30) and two assists (+6). He demonstrated his consistent point-scoring ability with a solid 11-point return in Double Gameweek 37, adding a further four interceptions (+8) across those two ties. He doesn’t necessarily offer a huge haul threat, but is the most likely of all midfielders to start in all three.

DIFFERENTIAL SHOUT

Alex Cochrane (D) is owned by just 0.5%, and has featured in every game during 2025 at left-back. The number 20 has 198 points, keeping 16 shutouts in 39, and also has two assists to his name.



