FPL Gameweek 34 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The team news for Gameweek 34 is beginning to filter through as the pre-match press conferences get underway.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter, Marco Silva and Simon Rusk faced the media on Thursday, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

Of the 12 other teams who have a Premier League fixture in Gameweek 34, we’ll get updates from 11 of them on Friday.

The odd man out is Thomas Frank, whose Brentford side doesn’t play next until next Thursday. He’ll fulfil his media commitments long after Saturday’s deadline has passed, sometime next midweek.

GAMEWEEK 34: THURSDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 34: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

FULHAM

It’s good news for Raul Jimenez owners: Rodrigo Muniz (unknown injury) looks set to miss out again this weekend, having sat out the Gameweek 33 defeat to Chelsea.

“Probably, we’re almost sure, that Rodrigo is going to be, unfortunately, out for the next game. Let’s see after that but even for straight away after it’s going to be very difficult to have him back. Unfortunately for us, he’s a big miss.” – Marco Silva on Rodrigo Muniz

Someone else who was unavailable last Sunday, Emile Smith Rowe (back), has trained this week, however.

“Emile Smith Rowe is working with the team throughout the week so far. We have another session tomorrow and after we are going to take a decision. Looks like he’s going to be in contention for the game.” – Marco Silva

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Given that Marco Silva mentioned Ryan Sessegnon‘s name when discussing his right-wing options, we’re assuming that the ‘out of position’ defender is fine after there were suggestions of him picking up a knock in Gameweek 33.

Silva on Wilson: “We could use him from the start or bench. Sess is playing well. I need to decide, but Harry will be involved.” #FFC — Jack Kelly (@jackellyffc) April 24, 2025

Full quotes to follow when the press conference is available to watch

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (toe) should be fit for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, having missed out against Southampton last weekend.

Edson Alvarez is likely to miss out with a back injury, however.

The Hammers also remain without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg).

“Edson Álvarez is still out with a back [problem]. He’s just going to probably miss the game. [We’re] hopeful [for] next week. “Long-term absentees will still be there. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be back, should be available for the squad.” – Graham Potter

Evan Ferguson, who is on loan from Brighton, is ineligible to face his parent club.

LEICESTER CITY

The big news coming out of the Leicester camp on Thursday was the announcement that Jamie Vardy is to leave the club at the end of 2024/25.

Team news-wise, we didn’t get any fresh updates in the broadcast section of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s presser.

However, the Leicester Mercury has reported new quotes from the Leicester boss.

Stephy Mavididi, the Foxes’ main danger man in recent weeks, may be out for the season with a muscle problem.

“Stephy Mavididi, he came off with a muscle injury so he won’t be part of Saturday’s game and probably not for the coming weeks, so that’s a blow because he’s been playing really well. “Doubtful [whether he’ll feature again this season].” – Ruud van Nistelrooy, quoted by the Leicester Mercury

Kasey McAteer, who unexpectedly missed out on the matchday squad in Gameweek 33, could return, at least.

“Kasey McAteer, on the other hand, came back into team training and hopefully can make it into Saturday’s game.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy, quoted by the Leicester Mercury

The only other player definitely on the sidelines is long-term absentee Abdul Fatawu (knee).

SOUTHAMPTON

Simon Rusk says the Saints have no fresh concerns for this weekend.

“No major concerns from last week. A few knocks and niggles, normal stuff, moving into this game. We’ve got a clean bill of health overall. Again, as I had last week, I’ve got a few decisions to make about what the starting line-up could look like and equally the bench. Good problems to have.” – Simon Rusk

While the interim Southampton boss declared that his side has a clean bill of health, that may not include Albert Gronbaek (Achilles). Rusk said last week that the loanee was yet to train with the club, having been out for the whole of April.

Charlie Taylor (hip) hasn’t been in a matchday squad for over two months.



