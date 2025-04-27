81
Dugout Discussion April 27

Liverpool v Spurs team news: Alexander-Arnold starts

81 Comments
Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The Reds, who will be crowned Premier League champions if they avoid defeat, make two changes from last week’s narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson start for the hosts, replacing the injured Conor Bradley and benched Kostas Tsimikas.

As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou rings the changes, with eight players dropping out of the starting XI.

Out go Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison.

Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke earn recalls.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie, Bergvall, Gray, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinksy, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison

81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Big cheer

    Big cheer
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz goal. Ruled offside. Will be given.

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Booo

      Booo
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m in LosCris the crowd noise is amazing from the bars in the distance

      Open Controls
      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Where’s that? LosCris?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Tenerife

          Tenerife
  3. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    That's onside

    That's onside
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    diaz goal 😀

    diaz goal 😀
  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    That's on

    That's on
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Template wins again. Never doubt it.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      One day, I'll learn.

      Open Controls
  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nah thats on that

    Nah thats on that
  8. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    That's a goal.

    That's a goal.
  9. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Loos like it’ll stand

    Open Controls
  10. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Assist?

    Assist?
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Slobo

      Slobo
    2. bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Szob

      Szob
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      szobo

      szobo
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Szoboszlai

      Szoboszlai
  11. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Get in diaz

    Get in diaz
  12. nanxun
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Yesssss

    Yesssss
  13. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Haahah Spurs actually scored first, not watching but found that funny and shocking

    Open Controls
  14. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ffs

    Ffs
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Cheers Diaz 🙂

    Let's get a few more

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Szoboszlai A

      Szoboszlai A
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Points

    Points
  17. diesel001
    • 8 Years
    just now

    This template FH has done well.

    Open Controls

