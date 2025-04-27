Liverpool v Spurs team news: Alexander-Arnold starts

Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The Reds, who will be crowned Premier League champions if they avoid defeat, make two changes from last week’s narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson start for the hosts, replacing the injured Conor Bradley and benched Kostas Tsimikas.

As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou rings the changes, with eight players dropping out of the starting XI.

Out go Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison.

Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke earn recalls.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie, Bergvall, Gray, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinksy, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison

