Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Key Lessons

Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 has seen 106 goals scored in the first 38 matches, with managers looking forward to two more League One clashes.

Here are the key lessons to consider as we head towards the final regular Gameweek of the inaugural season. Don’t forget, however, that the playoffs are still to come – the drama doesn’t end just yet.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE ONE

Birmingham cruise towards records

Coming as very little surprise, triple Gameweek side Birmingham City have so far banked 18 points for 5.1%, securing consecutive nine-pointers when defeating Stevenage 1-0 (A) and wrapping up the title with a comfortable 4-0 over Mansfield Town. As a result, they have 305 Fantasy points, bettered only by Burnley.

Kieran Dowell (M) has been the Blues’ early standout, racking up 18 points for 0.5%. After a modest three-point start, he exploded in the second match with 15 points, netting a goal (+6), providing an assist (+3), and contributing across the field.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop (G) has been a solid performer, earning 16 points thanks to two clean sheets (+10) and three saves (+3) against the Stags. Defenders Alex Cochrane (D) and Ben Davies (D) are also delivering consistent returns, each sitting on 15 points.

However, it’s been a disappointing start for popular forward Alfie May (F), who – despite being backed by 27% of managers – has only secured three points, having been benched in the second game. In contrast, Jay Stansfield (F) has provided better value, scoring seven points for 5.5%, with an assist in match two.

Chris Davies’ side now sits on 105 points and visit Blackpool tonight. If victorious, they will beat Reading’s 2005/06 EFL record of 106 points in a season. After that, it’s away to Cambridge United.

Burton secure survival

Speaking of Cambridge, the drama at Pirelli Stadium unfolded and proved huge in a relegation scrap, as Burton secured their League One status by both beating them and drawing 1-1 with Wigan on Tuesday.

In the 2-1, tensions flared just before half-time as Ryan Loft (F) and JJ McKiernan (M) both received red cards. Despite playing with 10 men each in the second half, the home side, Burton, secured a dramatic victory.

Jón Böðvarsson (F) opened the scoring, but the real hero was Dylan Williams (D), who not only provided that assist but also struck the decisive 93rd-minute winner, earning himself a valuable 12 points.

Gary Bowyer’s side has completed a remarkable escape from relegation, after a disastrous start to the season brought just five points from their opening 13 matches. Languishing inside the bottom four for five months, they finally climbed out of the drop zone a fortnight ago. Now they’re officially safe.

Draws for the rest

Wigan and Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw at The Brick Community Stadium, banking five points apiece as a club pick. Will Aimson (D) assisted the opening goal and made defensive contributions, nailing nine points. Meanwhile, Blackpool’s Lee Evans (M) scored from the penalty spot and made other contributions, meaning he would’ve scored 10 points had he not been booked (-1).

Peterborough United’s streak of 1-1 draws continued at home to Bolton Wanderers. Malik Mothersille (F) put them ahead with a first-half penalty but missing another in the second half proved costly. Despite the early goal, Mothersille only managed four points for his owners (2.6%).

Additionally, it was a disappointing day for popular midfielder Kwame Poku’s (M) 8% ownership, as he came off the bench and only registered a single point. Peterborough go away to Mansfield tonight.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: CHAMPIONSHIP

TITLE RACE

Leeds United and Burnley will be fighting for the title on the final day, where second place could remarkably finish on 100 points.

Looking back at Saturday’s action, Burnley convincingly beat QPR 5-0 away. Zian Flemming (M) delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and assisting another for an impressive 18 points. Jeremy Sarmiento (M) also made a significant impact off the bench, netting twice in 31 minutes to earn 14 points.

The consistent Josh Brownhill (M) assisted a couple, bringing him to 25 goal involvements in 41 appearances and 278 points overall. By securing their 30th clean sheet, Burnley have matched Port Vale’s record and could break it by keeping out Millwall on Saturday.

But Leeds responded by thrashing Bristol City 4-0 on Monday. Goals from Ao Tanaka (M), Wilfried Gnonto (F) and a brace from Largie Ramazani (F) ensure they maintain their advantage.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: PLAYOFF TWISTS AND TURNS

No frontrunners for fifth and sixth

Sheffield United and Sunderland have already secured their playoff places. The Blades overcame Stoke City 2-0 thanks to Sam McCallum (M) and Andre Brooks (M), while Sunderland suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, this time 2-0 at Oxford United.

However, the fifth to ninth spots remain fiercely contested, with Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, and Middlesbrough all heading into the final day with aspirations of a top-six finish. In a tight race, only two points separated sixth-placed Coventry and ninth-placed Boro ahead of their final day clash.

The Sky Blues could’ve solidified their playoff place but lost 1-0 away to Luton Town, while Millwall secured a crucial 1-0 home victory over Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers surged into contention thanks to four consecutive wins, their latest being a 2-1 home triumph over Watford.

The final day promises intense drama with some crucial matchups. Millwall travel to Burnley, Blackburn face Sheffield United, Middlesbrough visit Coventry, and Bristol City host Preston – all sides involved in promotion or relegation battles. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

RELEGATION RACE

Cardiff City’s relegation was confirmed with a 0-0 home draw against West Bromwich Albion. Despite a spirited fight under Miron Muslic, including their 2-1 away win at Preston North End, also on the brink of demotion is Plymouth Argyle. They require a victory against Leeds on the final day, coupled with a highly improbable goal difference swing of at least 16.

Luton Town climbed to 21st, courtesy of a dramatic 90th-minute winner from Shandon Baptiste (D). They overtook Hull City, who lost 1-0 to Derby County in another crucial clash. Nathaniel Phillips (D) scored the winner to earn an impressive 19 points.

Adding extra tension to the fight for survival, 18th-placed Stoke City and 19th-placed Derby County are set to face each other on the final day. Luton travel to West Brom, Hull visit Portsmouth, and Preston North End go to Bristol City, meaning all the teams battling relegation have away fixtures.

Wrexham achieve history

The Red Dragons have done it again! A decisive 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Racecourse Ground secured their third consecutive promotion. Love it or loathe it, Wrexham’s remarkable journey continues as they now set their sights on the Championship.

Plenty of players delivered big hauls, with Oliver Rathbone’s (M) stunning opener setting the tone. Sam Smith (F) continued his impressive form since January, bagging a brace for his sixth and seventh goals.

However, Matty James (M) was the Fantasy star, racking up a massive 16 points thanks to two assists, three interceptions (+6), and key passes (+2). Despite Eoghan O’Connell’s (D) continued absence through injury, it didn’t stop their incredible performance.

They take on Lincoln City (A) on the final day, and the party will be fully underway in Lincolnshire as they head back to North Wales.

Sixth-place down to the final day

It looks like we’re heading for a thrilling finish in the race for the final playoff spot. Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers, and Charlton Athletic have already secured their places. But tension is building as Leyton Orient and Reading are neck and neck with 75 points each. However, the O’s hold a significant advantage with a much better goal difference.

This means Reading faces a tough task against Barnsley. They’ll likely need to secure a better result than Leyton Orient’s against Huddersfield Town if they hope to snatch that final spot.

Orient are riding high after a crucial 1-0 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers, where Randell Williams (M) netted the decisive goal. Meanwhile, Reading showed their strength with a solid 2-0 away win against Bristol Rovers, thanks to goals from the consistent Lewis Wing (M) and Chem Campbell (M). Wing’s goal was particularly noteworthy, bringing his points tally to an impressive 285.

With neither Huddersfield nor Barnsley having anything left to play for this season, and Leyton Orient boasting a fantastic run of five consecutive wins, the odds seem to be in their favour. It’s going to be an exciting final day.

RELEGATION

Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town look set to join Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United in demotion to League Two, with Burton Albion three points clear of both sides and with a far superior goal difference. Once the Brewers wrap up Gameweek 38, we’ll know more about the final spots. Until then, it remains to be seen.

Any side from 19th down could still finish within the three remaining relegation spots.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 KEY LESSONS: LEAGUE TWO

Now, of all the leagues, this is by far the most confusing race – bare with us!

TITLE RACE

Donny and Port Vale confirmed

Alongside the Championship, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale have confirmed their place in League One next season, and can secure the title on the final day.

Donny defeated Bradford City 2-1 (H), with goals coming from Rob Street (F) and a 21-minute cameo winner from Billy Sharp (F). Romoney Crichlow (D) did score a 94th-minute consolation for the visitors, but Grant McCann’s side are up.

Equally, Port Vale defeated AFC Wimbledon 0-2 away from home, where Jaheim Headley (D) was the pivotal cog, providing an assist and scoring the winner, to nail 20 points for 0%.

Fighting for the Final Automatic Promotion Spot

Despite a recent setback, Bradford City still hold the advantage in the promotion race with 75 points. Walsall trail closely with 74 and Notts County are also in contention with 72. Bradford’s fate is in their own hands as a win at home against Fleetwood Town will secure their automatic promotion.

Following a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley, Walsall need to win their final match against Crewe Alexandra to have any hope. Even with a victory, they’d also need Bradford not to win and must at least match Notts County’s result; recent poor form adds to the challenge.

Notts County’s 3-1 away victory against Harrogate Town, with Conor Grant (M) scoring twice and George Abbott (D) also finding the net, keeps their promotion hopes alive. On the final day, they need to beat Doncaster and hope Bradford lose while Walsall drop points.

Regardless of the final day outcomes, both Walsall and Notts County have already secured their places in the playoffs, setting up a potentially dramatic conclusion to the season. Talk about chaos!

Fighting for the Remaining Playoff Spots

Now, here is where the drama really unfolds. Going into the final day, six teams are battling for the final two spots in the playoffs:

AFC Wimbledon: despite a recent loss, the Dons can secure a place by drawing against Grimsby Town (A)

despite a recent loss, the Dons can secure a place by drawing against Grimsby Town (A) Grimsby Town: drew 0-0 with MK Dons (A) in 38, and can reach the playoffs if they beat AFC Wimbledon (H).

drew 0-0 with MK Dons (A) in 38, and can reach the playoffs if they beat AFC Wimbledon (H). Salford City: defeated Colchester United 4-1 (H) and will finish in the top seven if beat 23rd-placed Carlisle United (A).

defeated Colchester United 4-1 (H) and will finish in the top seven if beat 23rd-placed Carlisle United (A). The outside shouts – ninth Chesterfield & tenth Colchester United: Need other teams above them to lose points to have a chance at reaching the playoffs.

Essentially, the final day will be a nail-biter with the title and the last automatic promotion spot up for grabs, and several teams battling it out for the remaining playoff places. Salford and Chesterfield are the most in-form sides in the race.

RELEGATION RACE

Unlike in the other two divisions, these relegation spots are nailed. Despite a great comeback under Mark Hughes, undefeated in four, Carlisle United lost 3-2 to Cheltenham Town. They went 0-1 up thanks to Matthew Dennis (F), and came back to 2-2 thanks to Georgie Kelly (F), but conceding in the 93rd minute ended the dream. Both Morecambe and the Cumbrians will be playing National League next season.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38: KEY LESSONS – NATIONAL LEAGUE

We have a special feature here! Barnet clinched promotion back to the Football League and have returned for the first time since 2018, winning the league by at least six points.

York City, Forest Green Rovers, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic and Halifax Town are all guaranteed a playoff spot. The final one will either be Southend United or Gateshead FC. Not only is there EFL drama, but the National League is set for a final twist.