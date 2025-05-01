Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 – the final regular Gameweek of the season – sees all 72 Football League clubs in action.

The Championship kicks off on Saturday at 12:30, with League One and League Two getting underway at 15:00.

And for the final time this season, pre-playoffs, here we go through our Scout Squad picks.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK James Trafford James Trafford James Trafford James Trafford Arthur Okonkwo Ryan Allsop Ben Amos Ryan Allsop Ryan Allsop Josh Vickers Arthur Okonkwo Ben Amos DEF Junior Firpo Junior Firpo Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Mark McGuinness Jayden Bogle Connor Hall Junior Firpo Nathaniel Phillips Macauley Gillesphey Junior Firpo Oliver Casey MID Josh Brownhill Ossama Ashley Ossama Ashley Ossama Ashley Oliver Rathbone Kieran Dowell Luke Molyneux Lewis Wing Ossama Ashley Albie Morgan Lewis Wing Jack Rudoni FWD Michael Cheek Charile Kelman Charlie Kelman Charlie Kelman Hakeeb Adelakun Josh Sargent Lorent Tolaj Michael Cheek Joel Piroe Joel Piroe Josh Sargent Josh Sargent CLUB Derby County Bradford City Salford City Leeds United Leyton Orient Charlton Athletic Leyton Orient Charlton Athletic Bradford City Leyton Orient Port Vale Leyton Orient Doncaster Rovers Luton Town Birmingham City Bradford City

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

In goal, I’m expecting James Trafford (G), Arthur Okonkwo (G) and Ryan Allsop (G) to all have strong ends to the season. Particularly Trafford, who is staring at a record-breaking campaign.

Defenders

Junior Firpo (D) has been electric going forward and I can see a great end to their promotion campaign. Elsewhere, as differentials, relegation-battling sides tempt me. Mark McGuinness (D) and Nathaniel Phillips (D) are on my radar with recent hauls.

Midfielders

In midfield, Josh Brownhill (M) has been Burnley’s star and I’m expecting a final-day haul. Oliver Rathbone (M) is in excellent form, as is Ossama Ashley (M) – without a blank in six.

Forwards

Up top, Michael Cheek (F) leads the Golden Boot race and has a home match to round off the season. Hakeeb Adelakun (F) will be hoping to help Salford into the playoffs, while Manor Solomon (F) looks to continue his top form and bag Leeds the title.

Gameweek 39 Scout Squad: Club picks

It’s go big or go home this weekend, right? As a result, promotion chasers Leyton Orient, Bradford City and title hopefuls Doncaster Rovers are all in my thinking. From a relegation standpoint, I’m expecting Derby County to win in front of their home faithful.

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

James Trafford (G), Ryan Allsop (G), and Josh Vickers (G) are my top options. Both Burnley and Birmingham have been standouts in their divisions, and with fixtures against low-scoring Millwall and Cambridge, I think they’re both great options. Vickers from Derby could be a good punt; the Rams are fighting relegation and kept a clean sheet last time out.

Defenders

Double Leeds defence is a punt but, with 24 goal contributions between them, the upside of Junior Firpo (D) and Jayden Bogle (D) is worth it in my opinion. Macauley Gillesphey (D) has been a great pick all season, and with a good fixture against Burton, he looks solid again.

Midfielders

Ossama Ashley (M) is, in my view, the best midfield pick – he’s in great form and plays against a Carlisle team that uses a possession-based style, so I expect a lot of involvement from him. Kieran Dowell (M) is also in great form and has a good fixture, so makes the cut. Elsewhere, Albie Morgan (M) has a strong matchup against Bristol Rovers and has been a consistent scorer all year.

Forwards

Charlie Kelman (F) is nailed for me – great form, great fixture, and probably the best forward this week. Josh Sargent (F) plays a Cardiff team that’s already relegated, and he has 20 goal contributions in 27 starts this season. Lastly, Joel Piroe (F) has the most goal contributions in the Championship and faces a poor Plymouth defence.

Gameweek 39 Scout Squad: Club picks

Bradford need a win to secure promotion, so they should be fully motivated, especially at Valley Parade. Charlton face a poor Burton side that has already secured survival. Luton is more of a punt, but they’ve been in great form and face an out-of-sorts West Brom team – I expect them to win. Finally, Leyton Orient have won their last four, are pushing for the playoffs, and play a weak Huddersfield side.

Important to note: I haven’t included Burnley, Leeds, or Birmingham as featured teams, as most people will have already used them. But if you haven’t, they’re all excellent options this week.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Burnley play one final home game until returning to the top tier and I think they’ll go out with a trademark clean sheet. For that reason, James Trafford (G) is a shoo-in.

Port Vale have a good opportunity to win the league with a game against a Gillingham side that has been short of goals overall this season, meaning Ben Amos (G) could also bag a clean sheet. I also think Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) could keep out Lincoln.

Defenders

Charlton have a lovely home match against Burton. With League One football secured for the visitors next season, we could well see them revert back to their previously poor form, bringing plenty of potential for Macauley Gillesphey (D).

Port Vale’s home match against Gillingham could see success for their defenders, one of them being clearance magnet Connor Hall (D). Also, Leeds have a nice game at Plymouth, so attacking full-back Junior Firpo (F), fresh from an assist in the previous game, could have multiple routes to points.

Midfielders

In midfield, Salford need a result to secure a playoff place and can do so against a poor Carlisle. One of their stars is Ossama Ashley (M), who has all-round potential.

Doncaster will be pushing to win League Two ahead of rivals Port Vale, and they will have to do so against a leaky Notts County. Helping them achieve that will be Luke Molyneux (M), who has been one of the most explosive assets in Fantasy EFL this season.

I also think Reading’s Lewis Wing (M) will go under the radar against a ropey Barnsley defence. Wing goes into the game with back-to-back goals from the last two outings.

Forwards

Leyton Orient need a result to secure their playoff place and Charlie Kelman (F) has managed a massive 21 goals this season, so he should influence the game massively. Lorent Tolaj (F) has had a very strong campaign for Port Vale.

I also think Norwich’s Josh Sargent (F) has a nice fixture at home against the already relegated Cardiff. The Canaries have arguably been well below expected standards this season, but Sargent can hold his head high after another solid campaign

Gameweek 39 Scout Squad: Club picks

Salford and Leyton Orient’s need for a result to secure playoffs makes me think they could be great team picks this week. Port Vale should have all the motivation they need with a potential title win too. You can’t rule out Birmingham either, who will likely end the season on a high.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

A goalkeeper I like this week is James Trafford (G), who is Mr Consistent after keeping 29 clean sheets this season. Ryan Allsop (G) is another with plenty – 19 to be precise. He’s a great option playing against a relegated Cambridge side. Meanwhile, Ben Amos (G) has been very good this season with nine clean sheets in 22 games for them, alongside a penalty save.

Defenders

Oliver Casey (D) faces a relegated Bristol Rovers side with nothing to play for, so his clean sheet potential is very high. Macaulay Gillesphey (D) has great bonus numbers this season and plays against a struggling Burton side so a clean sheet looks promising. It’s been an electric campaign for left-back Junior Firpo (D), with 10 assists and four goals. He plays a Plymouth side that is all but relegated.

Midfielders

Ossama Ashley’s (M) form has been exceptional the past few weeks, with his interceptions, goals and assists. He’s a lock for me. I also really like Lewis Wing (M), as Reading are hoping to secure a playoff place and therefore have high motivation. Wing has two goals in two games. Over at Coventry, Jack Rudoni (M) has seven goals and 12 assists, as they also push for the playoffs.

Forwards

Charlie Kelman (F) has been a great asset this season, netting 21 times. He’ll be against a struggling Huddersfield side. With 23 goals, League Two’s top scorer is Michael Cheek (F), someone keen on winning the trophy. Josh Sargent (F) plays a relegated Cardiff side who could well put out a rotated XI, allowing him to grab a return or two.

Gameweek 39 Scout Squad: Club picks

I’m going for Leeds, who will be looking to win the Championship with a win over struggling Plymouth. Charlton are a nice pick who have confirmed playoffs so will look to take form into them.

Leyton Orient are looking to stay in the playoff spots; they will need to do everything they can to win and have won their last five. Lastly, I’m going for Bradford City, who need to win to clinch promotion to League One.



