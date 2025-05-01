374
Dugout Discussion May 1

Forest v Brentford team news: Aina fit, Bees unchanged

374 Comments
Share

After what seemed like a very long wait, Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finally comes to a conclusion tonight at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford gets underway at 19:30 BST.

The team news is straightforward for the visitors, who are unchanged following their 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Forest meanwhile are given a huge boost by the return to fitness of Ola Aina, who hadn’t featured since Gameweek 30.

The first-choice back-four reunion is complete with a recall for Neco Williams, who was banned for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Ryan Yates is also back from a ban, while Anthony Elanga returns to the starting XI after substitute duty at Wembley.

Out go Zach Abbott, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez and Danilo.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Yates, Anderson, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Silva, Sosa, Abbott.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


374 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    In the end of season awards, Flekken has to get Troll of the Year surely

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Evanilson given a 5 pointer!

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      What the hell.... They removed the red card? they never seem to do that once its the next day.

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Wait, wtf. They never do that do they?

      FPL towers reaching new heights of corruption. They have deleted his red card.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        The card was overturned by the PL and the gameweek was still live

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Like anyone cares.

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            You obviously do.............

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              No, I meant no one cares about your irrelevant point. This is an odd GW with a really late fixture. Don't use that bs as an excuse to award corrupt points.

              You sound like you work there. Probably.

              Open Controls
    3. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      And rightly so!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        How's it rightfully so? When red cards in the past have never been deleted because they got over turned.

        If this stays, FPL towers can hang their heads in shame.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not deleted because the GW in those cases were over.
          Plenty instances of bonus points changing this season the day after while the GW is still live so why not red cards that are overturned

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Because they weren't overturned during the game? If u look at match stats the red card is still there.

            Open Controls
    4. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      haha, what, that has to be a first....and very wrong?

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Precedent set. The game, as they say, has gone.

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The words "can & worms" come to mind .

        Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      carnage

      Open Controls
    7. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Was this in the rules at the start of the season?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        They added it just now.

        Open Controls
    8. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      They even said in their twitter "The red card remains as an official match event, therefore Evanilson's FPL points remain at two for Gameweek 34." only yesterday and have now gone back on that. ABSOLUTE JOKERS.

      Open Controls
    9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      They make it up as they go along!! Only yesterday they said the red card stands in the gameweek and his score remains at 2 points

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Means CCs have something to discuss now given they've already made their minds up to get Mbeumo in without a second thought.

        Open Controls
    10. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Oi

      Open Controls
    11. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Does Mark own him?

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    The intern didn't get the memo on Evanilson's RC

    https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/1917558455893975293?t=DzDWHHJXliVB58T-D-ER6A&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ah, good.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The intern got the call and corrected the mistake

      Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Do with think Barnes start this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably yes

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Tonight

    Me: 4 players. 6 points.
    Rival: 0 players. 3 points.

    Open Controls
  6. One More Hit
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    If Man Utd are pretty much through to the final, will they still rotate as heavily in the league? Not really feeling the Mbeumo love now.

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's still a very good asset. ManU are still bad.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nothing to play for in the league.

      Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      full strength Man united is not exactly a hard opponent? Mbeumo is still the guy IMO

      Open Controls
  7. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    What to do? I've got 1FT + 0.1M ITB. Thinking of bringing in Mbuemo or roll?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Kiwior Munoz
    Salah (C) Saka KDB Rogers
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

    Areola Sarr Livramento Williams

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      The world and their dog are doing Saka > Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Annoying

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, it's one of those happy ones

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Happy = yappy. As in the dog. Yappy. Annoying

            (Damn you, phone! Foiled me again)

            Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ahead of the curve and got Mbeumo in early for his 2 pointer tonight. Means I can make another terrible transfer somewhere else.

        Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you BB this week? 1FT:

    Raya - Areola
    Gabriel - Gvardiol - Munoz - Burn - N. Williams
    Salah - Saka - Savinho - Rogers - Murphy
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      am BB-ing with similar team but Gab Saka Sav > Kerkez Mbeumo Bowen

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    really bad goal for spurs to concede

    Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Haha if evanilson stays removed it pretty much confirms those at FPL manipulating rules to benefit their teams

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      100 percent!! I’ve said it numerous times that it’s evident they do.

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Brilliant trolling from fpl

      Open Controls
  11. Manani
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Mateta + Bowen
    B. Sarr + Wissa
    C. Mateta + Sarr (save FT)

    Open Controls
  12. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Wood > Evanilson?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, he can turn red cards into points.

      Walking on water next.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      FPL Towers' midweek madness mega move

      Open Controls
  13. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which one to play?

    A) Muñiz
    B) Schar
    C) Milen

    Open Controls
  14. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Evanilson points removed.

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      😮

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Haha brilliant, that was a fun 10 minutes

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Top trolling from FPL

      Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pretty sure they do things like this to gauge reactions. Like that guy above defending it, seems like he does work there.

      There's been about 4 things like that they did this season and then quickly changed it back. If that's there way of taking a survey, then just wow.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        They did it with a Maddison assist against saints too

        Open Controls
    5. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bring it back right flipping now

      Open Controls
    6. Punned It
        6 mins ago

        I own Eva, but losing the three points is possibly worth all the drama, giiiirl!

        Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 13 Years
        just now

        points probably auto-calculated from the stats, so if they remove red card, the points deduction get automatically removed. So now they have to manually remove the point

        Open Controls
    7. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Didn't think about using AM this week cause I thought we'd get some doubles.

      Frank me.

      Open Controls
    8. Jars458
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Chaos at FPL towers.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        They are definitely weighing up the options

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Guess it's kind of the same as when a goal scorer is changed from an OG before the end of the GW etc

        Open Controls
    9. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Captain a) marmoush or b) mbeumo? Cheers

      Open Controls
    10. rokonto
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bowen or Mbuemo?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mbuemo

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Mbowemo

          Open Controls
      2. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Coin toss - Bowen maybe as fresher

        Open Controls
    11. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      A: Saka > Mbuemo
      B: Mateta and Sarr > Watkins and Nwaneri

      Open Controls
    12. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Evanilson back to 2 points, what is going on!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        You are involved!

        Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Shenanigans

        Open Controls
    13. Mighty Duck
        9 mins ago

        The only beneficiaries of the today's tardy game are Evanilson owners.

        Open Controls
        1. Mighty Duck
            5 mins ago

            Nevermind. Think today's Evanilson adventures are already more exciting than all the Throne Games seasons.

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Rollercoaster of emotions

              Open Controls
        2. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mateta or Wissa for a -4?

          Forest can't defend at the mo, but Wissa can't stop scoring!

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why are a -4? Who are you taking out?

            Open Controls
        3. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          83 on a WC seems meh, but green arrow at least

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.