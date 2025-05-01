Forest v Brentford team news: Aina fit, Bees unchanged

After what seemed like a very long wait, Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finally comes to a conclusion tonight at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford gets underway at 19:30 BST.

The team news is straightforward for the visitors, who are unchanged following their 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Forest meanwhile are given a huge boost by the return to fitness of Ola Aina, who hadn’t featured since Gameweek 30.

The first-choice back-four reunion is complete with a recall for Neco Williams, who was banned for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Ryan Yates is also back from a ban, while Anthony Elanga returns to the starting XI after substitute duty at Wembley.

Out go Zach Abbott, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez and Danilo.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Yates, Anderson, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Silva, Sosa, Abbott.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes.



