Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 39 captaincy candidates

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 gets underway on Saturday and sees all 72 EFL sides kick off at 12:30 BST [Championship] and 15:00 BST [League One and Two].

This piece delves into who the best captaincy shouts are for the final Gameweek of Fantasy EFL.

We analyse the safer captaincy picks and the riskier options that could lead to huge overall progress in the final week.

If you are backing safer captaincy picks, then back the obvious candidates, but with the vast sum of differentials available, now is the time to go more differential and switch up your gameplan.

Why not try something different with just one more Gameweek to go?

Here are six names we expect to score well across the three divisions.

CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES: CHAMPIONSHIP

Junior Firpo (D) – Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle (A)

Firpo is a compelling captaincy choice in the Championship this week. The wing-back’s stellar season, marked by an impressive 233 points including 11 assists (+33) and four goals (+28), highlights his dual threat. His recent form is strong, with 30 points in the last three matches. Against the all-but-relegated Plymouth, Leeds will be hoping to secure the title at Home Park. The upside in both defensive and offensive returns is huge.

George Saville (M) – Millwall vs Burnley (A)

Millwall’s number 23 warrants consideration for the final Gameweek as the Lions fight for the Play-Offs. Demonstrating consistent value in Fantasy EFL with 225 points, he’s accumulated 32 points in his last two matches. While an away game against top-of-the-table Burnley presents a challenge, his interceptive qualities suggest potential for further point accumulation. Saville’s minimal 0.8% ownership positions him as an excellent differential. He has also scored once (+6) and picked up six assists.

CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES: LEAGUE ONE

Lewis Wing (M) – Reading vs Barnsley (H)

Reading’s captain has consistently delivered for the Royals throughout this League One campaign. His recent form is particularly strong, evidenced by an excellent 20 points in Double Gameweek 37, followed by another double-digit score in Gameweek 38. As Reading face Barnsley in their final match, with a Play-Off berth within reach (contingent on the Leyton Orient result), Wing’s creative influence will be vital. Boasting an impressive average of 6.3 points per game and owned by just 4.5% of managers, he emerges as a compelling and potentially high-reward captaincy pick for the final Gameweek. He’s produced eight goals, nine assists and 48 interceptions, totalling 285 points. He’s the second-highest scoring midfielder in the game.

Charlie Kelman (F) – Leyton Orient vs Huddersfield Town (A)

Kelman leads the League One Golden Boot race and is a captaincy contender. The O’s key man has been a consistent point-scorer in Fantasy EFL, amassing an impressive 230 points this season, fuelled by 21 goals (+105) and eight assists. Facing a struggling Huddersfield Town in their final fixture, Kelman has a prime opportunity to add to his already significant goal contributions. The Terriers have lost five in a row, shipping 11 goals.

CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES: LEAGUE TWO

Ossama Ashley (M) – Salford City vs Carlisle United (A)

Leading the League Two captaincy contenders is Salford City’s midfield maestro, Ossama Ashley (M). His standout ability to win the ball back is evident in his incredible 70 interceptions (+140), complemented by his attacking contributions of one goal (+6) and five assists (+15). Averaging an impressive 6.5 points per game, Ashley’s incredibly low ownership of just 0.3% makes him an exceptional differential captaincy pick for the final Gameweek. Having secured a solid 23 points in Double Gameweek 37 and another 10 in Gameweek 38, he’ll undoubtedly be full of confidence heading into the last match as the Ammies battle for a Play-Off spot.

Connor Hall (D) – Port Vale vs Gillingham (H)

Conversely, a more widely considered captaincy option in League Two is Port Vale’s reliable defender, Connor Hall (D). His outstanding season has seen him amass a remarkable 296 Fantasy EFL points, averaging an impressive 6.9 per game. Despite this consistent high output, his ownership remains surprisingly low at just 1%, so he is still offering differential potential. Hall has been in sensational form, delivering three consecutive double-digit hauls, and with Port Vale hosting Gillingham in a crucial final match where they have a title-winning opportunity (dependent on Doncaster Rovers’ result), another significant points return seems highly probable. Expect exceptional defensive contributions, alongside the potential for attacking bonuses that Hall has demonstrated throughout the season. He’s recorded 59 tackles, 28 and 364 clearances – the fourth-most.