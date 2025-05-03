Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39: Club picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39, the final Gameweek, is just around the corner, with all matches kicking off at 12:30 and 15:00 BST.

In this piece, we have outlined who we believe are the best club picks and who are most likely to score you maximum points and boost your chances of progressing in your mini-leagues. We have also touched on some differential sides that we believe could be great options, based on their current form heading into the Gameweek.

It’s the final one – go big or go home! We’ve ranked the sides that are safe options, or for those that are chasing, we’ve included some riskier shouts too.

BEST CLUB PICKS: CHAMPIONSHIP

Bristol City, fifth – SAFE

The Robins head into the final game of the Championship campaign in fifth place, knowing that a win will secure them a play-off spot. They face Preston North End at home and there is no doubt that it will be a tough task, with the Lilywhites finding themselves in a relegation scrap. Even if City are in poor form, PNE have lost four in a row, and haven’t won at Ashton Gate since 2018.

Coventry City, sixth – RISK

The Sky Blues head into the final Gameweek off the back of two defeats and are desperate to secure all three points heading into their last fixture against Middlesbrough. A win against Boro would secure them a play-off spot, but it won’t be an easy one, with their opponents equally as eager to secure the win, which would give them an incredible outside chance of jumping into the Play-Off spots. Expect a cagey affair, although Boro haven’t won at The Coventry Building Society Arena since its opening in 2005.

Luton Town, 21st – RISK

The Hatters are on the cusp of Championship survival after a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks. Riding a three-game winning streak, Matt Bloomfield’s squad needs just one more victory in their final match to secure their place in the league next season. Their opponents, WBA, will host the Hatters at the Hawthorns. The Baggies have narrowly missed out on a play-off spot and are currently without a manager. Despite WBA’s situation, Luton will be aiming to capitalise on their momentum and complete what looks set to be a ‘great escape’ from the relegation zone, where they currently sit one point above the drop.

BEST CLUB PICKS: LEAGUE ONE

Leyton Orient, sixth – SAFE

The O’s have won five on the spin, are unbeaten in six, and are in the driving seat for a play-off spot. They travel to John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town, who have failed to secure any points in their last five outings. Richie Wellens’ side will be hoping to take their impressive form into the play-offs, providing they defeat the Terriers.

Reading, seventh – SAFE

Similarly, currently sitting on the same sum of points as the O’s is Reading. The Royals have been excellent in their previous outings, securing a 0-2 win away from home against Bristol Rovers and a 1-5 smashing over Mansfield Town the week before. If they can secure a win against Barnsley and the O’s fail to beat Huddersfield, then they have the opportunity to cement the final play-off spot. Certainly a side to consider, especially considering Barnsley’s form, who are without a win in their last three.

Charlton Athletic, fifth – SAFE

With their play-off place already locked in, The Addicks have a golden opportunity to finish their season on a high as they prepare to face Burton Albion in their final match. While the Addicks have their sights set on the play-offs, Burton Albion have successfully navigated the League One relegation battle, with a recent draw and win in Double Gameweek 38 confirming their survival. Consequently, with the potential to leapfrog Wycombe if they lose to Stockport (A) into fourth, Nathan Jones’ side will be fired up.

BEST CLUB PICKS: LEAGUE TWO

Port Vale, second – SAFE

The Valiants head into the final game of the season just one point off top spot, battling out for the League Two title against Doncaster Rovers. They face Gillingham (H), who, although are unbeaten in 11, have nothing to play for. They’ve won 12 of 22 games in front of their home faithful, and could pip Donny to the title, who face Notts County (A).

Salford City, seventh – SAFE

The Ammies currently sit just inside the play-off spots on goal difference, and have had a great run-in under Karl Robinson, losing just one in nine games. They face 23rd-placed Carlisle United, who were relegated last Gameweek. Although the Cumbrians will be hoping to bow out of the EFL in style, we foresee one-way traffic here. A win is crucial if they are to cement their spot in the play-offs.

Bromley, 11th – RISK

The Ravens have had an excellent debut season in the EFL, comfortably securing survival under Andy Woodman. They have won three of their previous six, and take on 15th-placed Cheltenham Town at Hayes Lane. Although neither side are battling for status, we’re expecting a home win to see out the season in style. However, with the lack of jeopardy on the line, we wouldn’t be shocked if it ends all-square.