Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 39 is fast approaching. To help fine-tune your teams, our very own Louis (aka FPL Reactions) is here with a team reveal.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs, as we head into the play-offs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

If there is one thing I have learnt this season, it’s to back at least one Burnley defender. Rather than select one of their centre-backs who lack the defensive action point potential that others in the game do, I have opted for James Trafford (G). With a home game against Millwall, I expect to see one last clean sheet from Burnley before they return to the Premier League.

DEFENDERS

For most of the season, I have opted for a back three, but this week I’m chasing the upside of midfielders. I’m also not overly positive about the defender pool this week. One player I am keen on though is Charlton centre-back Macauley Gillesphey (D), who has returned more points than any other defender in the game. He has a home match against a Burton side who recently avoided relegation.

Completing my defence is Port Vale’s Conor Hall (D). The Valiants could well clinch a title win this weekend so motivation will be high going into a game against a Gillingham side who have overall been short of goals this season. Hall not only has solid clean sheet potential, but also offers additional points via clearances and other defensive actions.

MIDFIELDERS

Not many will own Luke Molyneux (M) going into the round, probably due to the fact that they face Notts County. However, chasing the same league title that Port Vale are after, Doncaster will have huge motivation to win. The Magpies have also proven very ropey defensively this season, which could see talisman Molyneux add to his huge 28 attacking returns managed this campaign.

Joining him is, of course, Ossama Ashley (M). Arguably an essential in Fantasy EFL, Ashley is relentless when it comes to producing interceptions. He also offers attacking threat too, hitting a goal and an assist in his previous two matches alone. The Salford man was the first name in my starting line-up.

Barnsley are very effective offensively but they lack defensive solidarity and that could mean plenty of potential for Reading talisman Lewis Wing (M). Wing hasn’t just been consistent, but is also one of the best midfielder assets in Fantasy EFL for total points this season. Reading have one last opportunity to secure a play-off place, so expect the in-form Wing to help them achieve that.

FORWARD

Going with Charlie Kelman (F) is non-negotiable this week. Leyton Orient will have to work hard to prevent Reading from stealing their play-off place in the final round, and a win could well be on the cards when taking into account Kelman’s relentless output. The Orient hitman has produced a huge six goals and one assist in the previous five matches alone, so is likely to end the campaign with a bang.

CLUB PICKS

Taking into account their need for a result, I’m backing Leyton Orient and Salford this week. This of course could change with the huge amount of options available to us. However, both have great fixtures in my opinion and both should end the season with three points each.

GAMEWEEK 39 TEAM REVEAL – CAPTAINCY

It’s Max Captain time for me. I stayed patient as I believe the biggest swings come in the single Gameweeks. Non-max captain users have just one game to secure a decent return, whereas I have seven. Playing the chip has also given me more motivation to play aggressively and chase high upside with the midfield three.