11
Dugout Discussion May 4

Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Konate + Diaz benched

11 Comments
Share

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the fourth and final Premier League fixture of the day.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 16:30 BST.

With the title wrapped up, the Arne Slot rotation has begun in earnest this afternoon.

The Dutchman makes six changes from his side’s 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 34.

Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are recalled.

Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz drop to the bench, while Ryan Gravenberch is not in the matchday squad.

Chelsea are unchanged from the side who beat Everton 1-0 last time out.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Darwin, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley

11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salaaaaahhhhhhh

    Open Controls
  2. Hairy Potter
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    How does Harvey Elliot balance pot noodle on his head while running around the pitch?

    Open Controls
  3. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    AM chip has absolutely ruined this season for me. Had no idea how much potential it would have so I left it, and now I’m left with no doubles or good table bonus opportunities. Hopefully it’s not a thing next season.

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      That Isak goal was disgusting. We would have had wolves AM Vs Brighton at home for table bonus

      I detest the chip . It isn't FPL at all

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes it's left us with just the three teams who are going to get relegated as table bonus options next GW.

        Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I wish I you hadn’t told me this, it just gets worse ffs…

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I missed the big opportunity between GW24-26 but at that point it was clear how much potential the chip had. 31-33 was clearly the next best opportunity, and we had plenty of time to prepare for it.

      Open Controls
  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Following on from the interest in my "half time chat "
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/04/2pm-team-news-amorim-postecoglou-ring-the-changes?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27186281
    Thanks to everyone who took part
    I bring you pre match discussion (not really about todays game)
    Assistant manager next season
    A-Keep
    B-Get rid
    C-Modify
    My "modify" plan would be available all season @ no transfer cost .For the first 3 gameweeks use this seasons final league table for team positions

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      *By available all season is am to be played in every game*
      So you have 38 gameweeks with am

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Modify - Less points for table bonus, less points for wins.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    5. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Salah v Sanchez...could be carnage

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Indeed, even non cappers are excited!

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Can't get much saucier...

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.