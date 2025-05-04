Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Konate + Diaz benched

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the fourth and final Premier League fixture of the day.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 16:30 BST.

With the title wrapped up, the Arne Slot rotation has begun in earnest this afternoon.

The Dutchman makes six changes from his side’s 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 34.

Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are recalled.

Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz drop to the bench, while Ryan Gravenberch is not in the matchday squad.

Chelsea are unchanged from the side who beat Everton 1-0 last time out.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Darwin, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley