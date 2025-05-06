Fantasy EFL: Top-scorers of all 72 clubs

The Fantasy EFL season is all but over, as managers get to look forward to three weeks of drama and endless football, as the Fantasy EFL spin-off game for the Play-Offs unravels.

Looking for the top scorer at each of the 72 EFL clubs without sifting through match reports? We’ve got you covered! This quick-search guide saves you the time.

Even though Carlisle United and Morecambe will be in the National League next season, their key players might still be of interest to EFL clubs, so we’ve included them.

Below, you’ll find tables organised by division in order of where they finished in the table. We’ve also added Leeds United and Burnley in anticipation of their FPL involvement next season.

TOP-SCORERS: CHAMPIONSHIP

CLUB PLAYER TOTAL POINTS KEY STATS 1. Leeds United Jayden Bogle (D) 301 24 clean sheets, 98 tackles, 78 clearances, two blocks, six goals, six assists 2. Burnley Maxime Esteve (D) 328 30 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 224 clearances, 41 blocks, one goal 3. Sheffield United Michael Cooper (G) 228 21 clean sheets, 110 saves 4. Sunderland Trai Hume (D) 264 17 clean sheets, 118 tackles, 126 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, six assists 5. Coventry City Jack Rudoni (M) 255 nine goals, 13 assists, 24 interceptions, 78 key passes 6. Bristol City Jason Knight (M) 224 three goals, six assists, 41 interceptions, 60 key passes 7. Blackburn Rovers Dominic Hyam (D) 284 15 clean sheets, 45 tackles, 339 clearances, 34 blocks, two goals, three assists 8. Millwall Tristan Crama (D) 269 15 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, three goals, three assists 9. WBA Tobjorn Heggem (D) 261 14 clean sheets, 73 tackles, 242 tackles, 32 blocks, one goal, two assists 10. Middlesbrough Finn Azaz (M) 259 12 goals, 12 assists, 13 interceptions, 88 key passes 11. Swansea City Ben Cabango (D) 274 14 clean sheets, 84 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, two goals/ assists 12. Sheffield Wednesday Shea Charles (M) 237 one goal, eight assists, 58 interceptions, 55 key passes 13. Norwich City Borja Sainz (F) 224 18 goals, five assists, 49 key passes, 51 SoT 14. Watford Mattie Pollock (D) 223 10 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 247 clearances, 43 blocks, two goals, four assists 15. QPR Jimmy Dunne (D) 273 10 clean sheets, 114 tackles, 244 clearances, 24 blocks, five goals, three assists 16. Portsmouth Josh Murphy (M) 239 seven goals, 15 assists, 25 interceptions, 52 key passes 17. Oxford United Michal Helik (D) 277 15 clean sheets, 43 tackles, 265 clearances, 34 blocks, seven goals 18. Stoke City Ben Wilmot (D) 217 11 clean sheets, 54 tackles, 219 clearances, 30 blocks, three goals, one assist 19. Derby County Ebou Adams (M) 229 six goals, one assist, 57 interceptions 20. PNE Andrew Hughes (D) 176 11 clean sheets, 72 tackles, 150 clearances, 23 blocks, one assist 21. Hull City Lewis Coyle (D) 174 four clean sheets, 99 tackles, 139 clearances, 20 blocks, one goal, two assists 22. Luton Town Mark McGuinness (D) 250 nine clean sheets, 46 tackles, 275 clearances, 39 blocks, three goals, five assists 23. Plymouth Argyle Adam Randell (M) 209 one goal, six assists, 51 interceptions 24. Cardiff City Callum O’Dowda (M) 178 two goals, three assists, 32 interceptions, 48 key passes

TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE ONE

CLUB PLAYER TOTAL POINTS KEY STATS 1. Birmingham City Christoph Klarer (D) 284 20 clean sheets, 75 tackles, 236 clearances, 19 blocks, one goal, three assists 2. Wrexham Max Cleworth (D) 310 22 clean sheets, 69 tackles, 178 clearances, 21 blocks, seven goals, two assists 3. Stockport County Ethan Pye (D) 245 15 clean sheets, 81 tackles, 190 clearances, 25 blocks, one goal, four assists 4. Charlton Athletic Macauley Gillesphey (D) 342 19 clean sheets, 77 tackles, 337 clearances, 23 blocks, five goals, three assists 5. Wycombe Wanderers Caleb Taylor (D) 230 15 clean sheets, 27 tackles, 213 clearances, 13 blocks, three goals, one assist 6. Leyton Orient Charlie Kelman (F) 236 21 goals, nine assists 7. Reading Lewis Wing (M) 299 nine goals, 10 assists, 49 interceptions, 75 key passes 8. Bolton Wanderers Aaron Morley (M) 203 six goals, eight assists, 26 interceptions, 62 key passes 9. Blackpool Oliver Casey (D) 305 12 clean sheets, 74 tackles, 381 clearances, 53 blocks, three goals, one assist 10. Huddersfield Town Ben Wiles (M) 195 eight goals, eight assists, 84 key passes 11. Lincoln City Paudie O’Connor (D) 255 10 clean sheets, 44 tackles, 339 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, five assists 12. Barnsley Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) 265 18 goals, eight assists, 11 interceptions 13. Rotherham United Hakeem Odoffin (D) 264 nine clean sheets, 82 tackles, 259 clearances, 39 blocks, five goals, one assist 14. Stevenage Carl Piergianni (D) 303 17 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 358 clearances, 26 blocks, three goals, one assist 15. Wigan Athletic Jason Kerr (D) 286 18 clean sheets, 41 tackles, 333 clearances, 41 blocks 16. Exeter City Ed Francis (M) 209 two goals, seven assists, 50 interceptions 17. Mansfield Town Adedeji Oshilaja (D) 188 seven clean sheets, 50 tackles, 197 clearances, 37 blocks, four goals 18. Peterborough United Malik Mothersille (F) 184 12 goals, nine assists 19. Northampton Town Mitchell Pinnock (M) 225 two goals, eight assists, 44 interceptions, 55 key passes 20. Burton Albion Ryan Sweeney (D) 270 12 clean sheets, 66 tackles, 337 clearances, 47 blocks, two goals/assists 21. Crawley Town Charlie Barker (D) 214 nine clean sheets, 52 tackles, 317 clearances, 26 blocks, two assists 22. Bristol Rovers James Wilson (D) 259 nine clean sheets, 80 tackles, 363 clearances, 28 blocks, two goals/assists 23. Cambridge United James Brophy (M) 197 three goals, six assists, 33 interceptions 24. Shrewsbury Town Josh Feeney (D) 186 three clean sheets, 76 tackles, 277 clearances, 14 blocks, two assists

TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE TWO