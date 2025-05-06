0
Fantasy EFL May 6

Fantasy EFL: Top-scorers of all 72 clubs

The Fantasy EFL season is all but over, as managers get to look forward to three weeks of drama and endless football, as the Fantasy EFL spin-off game for the Play-Offs unravels.

Looking for the top scorer at each of the 72 EFL clubs without sifting through match reports? We’ve got you covered! This quick-search guide saves you the time.

Even though Carlisle United and Morecambe will be in the National League next season, their key players might still be of interest to EFL clubs, so we’ve included them.

Below, you’ll find tables organised by division in order of where they finished in the table. We’ve also added Leeds United and Burnley in anticipation of their FPL involvement next season.

Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Gameweek 1

TOP-SCORERS: CHAMPIONSHIP

CLUBPLAYERTOTAL POINTSKEY STATS
1. Leeds UnitedJayden Bogle (D)30124 clean sheets, 98 tackles, 78 clearances, two blocks, six goals, six assists
2. BurnleyMaxime Esteve (D)32830 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 224 clearances, 41 blocks, one goal
3. Sheffield UnitedMichael Cooper (G)22821 clean sheets, 110 saves
4. SunderlandTrai Hume (D)26417 clean sheets, 118 tackles, 126 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, six assists
5. Coventry CityJack Rudoni (M)255nine goals, 13 assists, 24 interceptions, 78 key passes
6. Bristol CityJason Knight (M)224three goals, six assists, 41 interceptions, 60 key passes
7. Blackburn RoversDominic Hyam (D)28415 clean sheets, 45 tackles, 339 clearances, 34 blocks, two goals, three assists
8. MillwallTristan Crama (D)26915 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, three goals, three assists
9. WBATobjorn Heggem (D)26114 clean sheets, 73 tackles, 242 tackles, 32 blocks, one goal, two assists
10. MiddlesbroughFinn Azaz (M)25912 goals, 12 assists, 13 interceptions, 88 key passes
11. Swansea CityBen Cabango (D)27414 clean sheets, 84 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, two goals/ assists
12. Sheffield WednesdayShea Charles (M)237one goal, eight assists, 58 interceptions, 55 key passes
13. Norwich CityBorja Sainz (F)22418 goals, five assists, 49 key passes, 51 SoT
14. WatfordMattie Pollock (D)22310 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 247 clearances, 43 blocks, two goals, four assists
15. QPRJimmy Dunne (D)27310 clean sheets, 114 tackles, 244 clearances, 24 blocks, five goals, three assists
16. PortsmouthJosh Murphy (M)239seven goals, 15 assists, 25 interceptions, 52 key passes
17. Oxford UnitedMichal Helik (D)27715 clean sheets, 43 tackles, 265 clearances, 34 blocks, seven goals
18. Stoke CityBen Wilmot (D)21711 clean sheets, 54 tackles, 219 clearances, 30 blocks, three goals, one assist
19. Derby CountyEbou Adams (M)229six goals, one assist, 57 interceptions
20. PNEAndrew Hughes (D)17611 clean sheets, 72 tackles, 150 clearances, 23 blocks, one assist
21. Hull CityLewis Coyle (D)174four clean sheets, 99 tackles, 139 clearances, 20 blocks, one goal, two assists
22. Luton TownMark McGuinness (D)250nine clean sheets, 46 tackles, 275 clearances, 39 blocks, three goals, five assists
23. Plymouth ArgyleAdam Randell (M)209one goal, six assists, 51 interceptions
24. Cardiff CityCallum O’Dowda (M)178two goals, three assists, 32 interceptions, 48 key passes

TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE ONE

CLUBPLAYERTOTAL POINTSKEY STATS
1. Birmingham CityChristoph Klarer (D)28420 clean sheets, 75 tackles, 236 clearances, 19 blocks, one goal, three assists
2. WrexhamMax Cleworth (D)31022 clean sheets, 69 tackles, 178 clearances, 21 blocks, seven goals, two assists
3. Stockport CountyEthan Pye (D)24515 clean sheets, 81 tackles, 190 clearances, 25 blocks, one goal, four assists
4. Charlton AthleticMacauley Gillesphey (D)34219 clean sheets, 77 tackles, 337 clearances, 23 blocks, five goals, three assists
5. Wycombe WanderersCaleb Taylor (D)23015 clean sheets, 27 tackles, 213 clearances, 13 blocks, three goals, one assist
6. Leyton OrientCharlie Kelman (F)23621 goals, nine assists
7. ReadingLewis Wing (M)299nine goals, 10 assists, 49 interceptions, 75 key passes
8. Bolton WanderersAaron Morley (M)203six goals, eight assists, 26 interceptions, 62 key passes
9. BlackpoolOliver Casey (D)30512 clean sheets, 74 tackles, 381 clearances, 53 blocks, three goals, one assist
10. Huddersfield TownBen Wiles (M)195eight goals, eight assists, 84 key passes
11. Lincoln CityPaudie O’Connor (D)25510 clean sheets, 44 tackles, 339 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, five assists
12. BarnsleyDavis Keillor-Dunn (M)26518 goals, eight assists, 11 interceptions
13. Rotherham UnitedHakeem Odoffin (D)264nine clean sheets, 82 tackles, 259 clearances, 39 blocks, five goals, one assist
14. StevenageCarl Piergianni (D)30317 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 358 clearances, 26 blocks, three goals, one assist
15. Wigan AthleticJason Kerr (D)28618 clean sheets, 41 tackles, 333 clearances, 41 blocks
16. Exeter CityEd Francis (M)209two goals, seven assists, 50 interceptions
17. Mansfield TownAdedeji Oshilaja (D)188seven clean sheets, 50 tackles, 197 clearances, 37 blocks, four goals
18. Peterborough UnitedMalik Mothersille (F)18412 goals, nine assists
19. Northampton TownMitchell Pinnock (M)225two goals, eight assists, 44 interceptions, 55 key passes
20. Burton AlbionRyan Sweeney (D)27012 clean sheets, 66 tackles, 337 clearances, 47 blocks, two goals/assists
21. Crawley TownCharlie Barker (D)214nine clean sheets, 52 tackles, 317 clearances, 26 blocks, two assists
22. Bristol RoversJames Wilson (D)259nine clean sheets, 80 tackles, 363 clearances, 28 blocks, two goals/assists
23. Cambridge UnitedJames Brophy (M)197three goals, six assists, 33 interceptions
24. Shrewsbury TownJosh Feeney (D)186three clean sheets, 76 tackles, 277 clearances, 14 blocks, two assists

TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE TWO

CLUBPLAYERTOTAL POINTSKEY STATS
1. Doncaster RoversLuke Molyneux (M)28816 goals, 14 assists, 95 key passes
2. Port ValeConnor Hall (D)30018 clean sheets, 61 tackles, 367 clearances, 28 blocks
3. Bradford CityBrad Halliday (D)22415 clean sheets, 105 tackles, 88 clearances, two goals, three assists
4. WalsallTaylor Allen (M)26410 goals, nine assists, 36 interceptions
5. AFC WimbledonRyan Johnson (D)24315 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 279 clearances
6. Notts CountyMatthew Platt (D)27016 clean sheets, 71 tackles, 281 clearances, 30 blocks, two goals
7. ChesterfieldTom Naylor (M)192four goals, seven assists, 35 interceptions
8. Salford CityLuke Garbutt (D)22813 clean sheets, 69 tackles, 152 clearances, 20 blocks, three goals, five assists
9. Grimsby TownHarvey Rodgers (D)23111 clean sheets, 46 tackles, 255 clearances, 29 blocks, four goals
10. Colchester UnitedEllis Iandolo (D)25121 clean sheets, 86 tackles, 156 clearances, three assists
11. BromleyMichael Cheek (F)23825 goals, six assists
12. Swindon TownWill Wright (D)25911 clean sheets, 52 tackles, 241 clearances, 24 blocks, seven goals, three assists
13. Crewe AlexandraMickey Demetriou
(D)		28413 clean sheets, 42 tackles, 350 clearances, 60 blocks, two goals/assists
15. Fleetwood TownJames Bolton
(D)		27113 clean sheets, 55 tackles, 337 clearances, four goals
15. Cheltenham TownSam Stubbs
(D)		282eight clean sheets, 66 tackles, 423 clearances, 41 blocks, two goals/assists
16. BarrowBen Jackson
(D)		22512 clean sheets, 71 tackles, 129 clearances, 10 assists
17. GillinghamMax Clark (D)26117 clean sheets, 108 tackles, 134 clearances, seven goals, five assists
18. Harrogate TownAnthony O’Connor
(D)		29854 tackles, 473 clearances, 52 blocks
19. MK DonsAlex Gilbey (M)19911 goals, four assists, 13 interceptions
20. Tranmere RoversJordan Turnbull (D)23610 clean sheets, 65 tackles, 302 clearances
21. Accrington StanleyBen Woods (M)230eight goals, eight assists, 43 interceptions
22. Newport CountyMatthew Baker (D)26113 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 277 clearances, 44 blocks, four goals
23. Carlisle UnitedSam Lavelle (D)213eight clean sheets, 62 tackles, 239 clearances, four goals,
24. MorecambeJamie Stott
(D)		233six clean sheets, 61 tackles, 306 clearances, 45 blocks, three goals
