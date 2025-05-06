Fantasy EFL: Top-scorers of all 72 clubs

The Fantasy EFL season is all but over, as managers get to look forward to three weeks of drama and endless football, as the Fantasy EFL spin-off game for the Play-Offs unravels.
Looking for the top scorer at each of the 72 EFL clubs without sifting through match reports? We’ve got you covered! This quick-search guide saves you the time.
Even though Carlisle United and Morecambe will be in the National League next season, their key players might still be of interest to EFL clubs, so we’ve included them.
Below, you’ll find tables organised by division in order of where they finished in the table. We’ve also added Leeds United and Burnley in anticipation of their FPL involvement next season.
TOP-SCORERS: CHAMPIONSHIP
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|TOTAL POINTS
|KEY STATS
|1. Leeds United
|Jayden Bogle (D)
|301
|24 clean sheets, 98 tackles, 78 clearances, two blocks, six goals, six assists
|2. Burnley
|Maxime Esteve (D)
|328
|30 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 224 clearances, 41 blocks, one goal
|3. Sheffield United
|Michael Cooper (G)
|228
|21 clean sheets, 110 saves
|4. Sunderland
|Trai Hume (D)
|264
|17 clean sheets, 118 tackles, 126 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, six assists
|5. Coventry City
|Jack Rudoni (M)
|255
|nine goals, 13 assists, 24 interceptions, 78 key passes
|6. Bristol City
|Jason Knight (M)
|224
|three goals, six assists, 41 interceptions, 60 key passes
|7. Blackburn Rovers
|Dominic Hyam (D)
|284
|15 clean sheets, 45 tackles, 339 clearances, 34 blocks, two goals, three assists
|8. Millwall
|Tristan Crama (D)
|269
|15 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, three goals, three assists
|9. WBA
|Tobjorn Heggem (D)
|261
|14 clean sheets, 73 tackles, 242 tackles, 32 blocks, one goal, two assists
|10. Middlesbrough
|Finn Azaz (M)
|259
|12 goals, 12 assists, 13 interceptions, 88 key passes
|11. Swansea City
|Ben Cabango (D)
|274
|14 clean sheets, 84 tackles, 267 clearances, 32 blocks, two goals/ assists
|12. Sheffield Wednesday
|Shea Charles (M)
|237
|one goal, eight assists, 58 interceptions, 55 key passes
|13. Norwich City
|Borja Sainz (F)
|224
|18 goals, five assists, 49 key passes, 51 SoT
|14. Watford
|Mattie Pollock (D)
|223
|10 clean sheets, 48 tackles, 247 clearances, 43 blocks, two goals, four assists
|15. QPR
|Jimmy Dunne (D)
|273
|10 clean sheets, 114 tackles, 244 clearances, 24 blocks, five goals, three assists
|16. Portsmouth
|Josh Murphy (M)
|239
|seven goals, 15 assists, 25 interceptions, 52 key passes
|17. Oxford United
|Michal Helik (D)
|277
|15 clean sheets, 43 tackles, 265 clearances, 34 blocks, seven goals
|18. Stoke City
|Ben Wilmot (D)
|217
|11 clean sheets, 54 tackles, 219 clearances, 30 blocks, three goals, one assist
|19. Derby County
|Ebou Adams (M)
|229
|six goals, one assist, 57 interceptions
|20. PNE
|Andrew Hughes (D)
|176
|11 clean sheets, 72 tackles, 150 clearances, 23 blocks, one assist
|21. Hull City
|Lewis Coyle (D)
|174
|four clean sheets, 99 tackles, 139 clearances, 20 blocks, one goal, two assists
|22. Luton Town
|Mark McGuinness (D)
|250
|nine clean sheets, 46 tackles, 275 clearances, 39 blocks, three goals, five assists
|23. Plymouth Argyle
|Adam Randell (M)
|209
|one goal, six assists, 51 interceptions
|24. Cardiff City
|Callum O’Dowda (M)
|178
|two goals, three assists, 32 interceptions, 48 key passes
TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE ONE
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|TOTAL POINTS
|KEY STATS
|1. Birmingham City
|Christoph Klarer (D)
|284
|20 clean sheets, 75 tackles, 236 clearances, 19 blocks, one goal, three assists
|2. Wrexham
|Max Cleworth (D)
|310
|22 clean sheets, 69 tackles, 178 clearances, 21 blocks, seven goals, two assists
|3. Stockport County
|Ethan Pye (D)
|245
|15 clean sheets, 81 tackles, 190 clearances, 25 blocks, one goal, four assists
|4. Charlton Athletic
|Macauley Gillesphey (D)
|342
|19 clean sheets, 77 tackles, 337 clearances, 23 blocks, five goals, three assists
|5. Wycombe Wanderers
|Caleb Taylor (D)
|230
|15 clean sheets, 27 tackles, 213 clearances, 13 blocks, three goals, one assist
|6. Leyton Orient
|Charlie Kelman (F)
|236
|21 goals, nine assists
|7. Reading
|Lewis Wing (M)
|299
|nine goals, 10 assists, 49 interceptions, 75 key passes
|8. Bolton Wanderers
|Aaron Morley (M)
|203
|six goals, eight assists, 26 interceptions, 62 key passes
|9. Blackpool
|Oliver Casey (D)
|305
|12 clean sheets, 74 tackles, 381 clearances, 53 blocks, three goals, one assist
|10. Huddersfield Town
|Ben Wiles (M)
|195
|eight goals, eight assists, 84 key passes
|11. Lincoln City
|Paudie O’Connor (D)
|255
|10 clean sheets, 44 tackles, 339 clearances, 18 blocks, three goals, five assists
|12. Barnsley
|Davis Keillor-Dunn (M)
|265
|18 goals, eight assists, 11 interceptions
|13. Rotherham United
|Hakeem Odoffin (D)
|264
|nine clean sheets, 82 tackles, 259 clearances, 39 blocks, five goals, one assist
|14. Stevenage
|Carl Piergianni (D)
|303
|17 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 358 clearances, 26 blocks, three goals, one assist
|15. Wigan Athletic
|Jason Kerr (D)
|286
|18 clean sheets, 41 tackles, 333 clearances, 41 blocks
|16. Exeter City
|Ed Francis (M)
|209
|two goals, seven assists, 50 interceptions
|17. Mansfield Town
|Adedeji Oshilaja (D)
|188
|seven clean sheets, 50 tackles, 197 clearances, 37 blocks, four goals
|18. Peterborough United
|Malik Mothersille (F)
|184
|12 goals, nine assists
|19. Northampton Town
|Mitchell Pinnock (M)
|225
|two goals, eight assists, 44 interceptions, 55 key passes
|20. Burton Albion
|Ryan Sweeney (D)
|270
|12 clean sheets, 66 tackles, 337 clearances, 47 blocks, two goals/assists
|21. Crawley Town
|Charlie Barker (D)
|214
|nine clean sheets, 52 tackles, 317 clearances, 26 blocks, two assists
|22. Bristol Rovers
|James Wilson (D)
|259
|nine clean sheets, 80 tackles, 363 clearances, 28 blocks, two goals/assists
|23. Cambridge United
|James Brophy (M)
|197
|three goals, six assists, 33 interceptions
|24. Shrewsbury Town
|Josh Feeney (D)
|186
|three clean sheets, 76 tackles, 277 clearances, 14 blocks, two assists
TOP-SCORERS: LEAGUE TWO
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|TOTAL POINTS
|KEY STATS
|1. Doncaster Rovers
|Luke Molyneux (M)
|288
|16 goals, 14 assists, 95 key passes
|2. Port Vale
|Connor Hall (D)
|300
|18 clean sheets, 61 tackles, 367 clearances, 28 blocks
|3. Bradford City
|Brad Halliday (D)
|224
|15 clean sheets, 105 tackles, 88 clearances, two goals, three assists
|4. Walsall
|Taylor Allen (M)
|264
|10 goals, nine assists, 36 interceptions
|5. AFC Wimbledon
|Ryan Johnson (D)
|243
|15 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 279 clearances
|6. Notts County
|Matthew Platt (D)
|270
|16 clean sheets, 71 tackles, 281 clearances, 30 blocks, two goals
|7. Chesterfield
|Tom Naylor (M)
|192
|four goals, seven assists, 35 interceptions
|8. Salford City
|Luke Garbutt (D)
|228
|13 clean sheets, 69 tackles, 152 clearances, 20 blocks, three goals, five assists
|9. Grimsby Town
|Harvey Rodgers (D)
|231
|11 clean sheets, 46 tackles, 255 clearances, 29 blocks, four goals
|10. Colchester United
|Ellis Iandolo (D)
|251
|21 clean sheets, 86 tackles, 156 clearances, three assists
|11. Bromley
|Michael Cheek (F)
|238
|25 goals, six assists
|12. Swindon Town
|Will Wright (D)
|259
|11 clean sheets, 52 tackles, 241 clearances, 24 blocks, seven goals, three assists
|13. Crewe Alexandra
|Mickey Demetriou
(D)
|284
|13 clean sheets, 42 tackles, 350 clearances, 60 blocks, two goals/assists
|15. Fleetwood Town
|James Bolton
(D)
|271
|13 clean sheets, 55 tackles, 337 clearances, four goals
|15. Cheltenham Town
|Sam Stubbs
(D)
|282
|eight clean sheets, 66 tackles, 423 clearances, 41 blocks, two goals/assists
|16. Barrow
|Ben Jackson
(D)
|225
|12 clean sheets, 71 tackles, 129 clearances, 10 assists
|17. Gillingham
|Max Clark (D)
|261
|17 clean sheets, 108 tackles, 134 clearances, seven goals, five assists
|18. Harrogate Town
|Anthony O’Connor
(D)
|298
|54 tackles, 473 clearances, 52 blocks
|19. MK Dons
|Alex Gilbey (M)
|199
|11 goals, four assists, 13 interceptions
|20. Tranmere Rovers
|Jordan Turnbull (D)
|236
|10 clean sheets, 65 tackles, 302 clearances
|21. Accrington Stanley
|Ben Woods (M)
|230
|eight goals, eight assists, 43 interceptions
|22. Newport County
|Matthew Baker (D)
|261
|13 clean sheets, 56 tackles, 277 clearances, 44 blocks, four goals
|23. Carlisle United
|Sam Lavelle (D)
|213
|eight clean sheets, 62 tackles, 239 clearances, four goals,
|24. Morecambe
|Jamie Stott
(D)
|233
|six clean sheets, 61 tackles, 306 clearances, 45 blocks, three goals