FPL General’s Gameweek 36 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 36 team.

Gameweek 35 Review

I almost achieved the elusive grey arrow in Gameweek 35! The troops ended up on a tiny red arrow, dropping from 25,153 to 25,334. Hopefully, that’s the last red one for the remainder of the campaign. 

The transfer was rolled so there are now two available for the upcoming round of fixtures. The armband went to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) in the end, having contemplated going with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) or Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) on the Friday night.

Double Arsenal defence and triple Crystal Palace let the side down. The Palace guys, in particular, are on the chopping block this week with the FA Cup final around the corner.    

Gameweek 36 Bus Team

  1. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Rogers on the bench, only player I’d swap is Bowen but surely silly on current form?

    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'd probably start Bowen still. I'm considering who to start out of Sarr and Rogers

  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Bench rogers or kluivert?

  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Start sels or flekken?

  4. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Preferred pick if transferring in this week?

    A: Neco
    B: Sessegnon

  5. Total Slotball
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Tielemans sell for spell out injured. Damaging for Villa FPL assets

    https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1920498945584755054

    1. Total Slotball
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      *set

  6. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I’ve got 3 palace players so need to shift one….Mateta to A) Wissa or B) Cunha

