Fantasy EFL play-offs Gameweek 1: Friday picks

Gameweek 1 of the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs kicked off on Thursday night at Ashton Gate Stadium with a barnstormer, as Sheffield United comfortably won 0-3.

We have another Championship clash on Friday, before the League One and League Two clashes on the weekend.

Keep in mind that, unlike some other Fantasy games, your selections can be adjusted right up to the deadline, making these predictions really useful for fine-tuning your player choices and captaincy decisions. Here are the fixtures ahead:

If you’ve missed any news, check out our play-off overview article here.

Here, we go through Friday’s match between Coventry City and Sunderland, looking at the preview between the two sleeping giants, and key assets to keep an eye on pre-kick-off. Our analysis incorporates data from our partners at the EFL and key statistics.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAMEWEEK 1: MATCH PREVIEW

Following the Thursday night bonanza at Ashton Gate Stadium, we get another mouthwatering tie at The CBS Arena, as fifth-placed Coventry City take on Sunderland.

The Sky Blues enter this fixture with a significant historical advantage over Sunderland, having avoided defeat in their last 10 league matches – five wins and five draws. Their home ground has been a fortress, evidenced by seven wins in their last eight league games, including a decisive 3-0 victory against Sunderland. Notably, since Frank Lampard’s arrival at the end of November, only Leeds United and Bristol City have outperformed Coventry’s impressive home points tally of 35 in the Championship.

Coventry’s play-off experience, while limited to two previous occasions, showcases their resilience. They remain unbeaten in all six, winning three of those, though promotion eluded them in the 2022/23 Championship final after a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town.

They nailed their spot in the play-offs on the final day with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough (H).

Whereas, Sunderland’s consistent presence in the EFL play-offs is evident, with this being their ninth appearance overall and their fourth in the last five league campaigns. However, their away form in semi-final ties presents a clear vulnerability, having secured only one victory in eight previous away legs (D2 L5): a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in 1989-90.

There is some concern however regarding their current form. They comfortably clinched fourth place, but have lost their previous five matches, and haven’t won in seven.

COVENTRY TOP PICKS

Since the start of 2025, only three players have been involved in more Championship goals than Jack Rudoni (M): six goals (+36), six assists (+18). In total, he has nine goals, 13 assists, and 24 interceptions, totalling 255 points. He played a pivotal role in securing them a spot in the play-offs, and has banked 39 points in his previous five. He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 26 when starting and is vital at both ends of the pitch.

Elsewhere, Bobby Thomas (D) returned in Gameweek 39 after a brief spell on the sidelines, nailing 11 points. He’s made 44 tackles, 213 clearances, 30 blocks, alongside five goals (+35), totalling 214 points. Sunderland have just one goal in their previous five, which bodes well for Lampard’s watertight defence at home.

Finally, key to their attack, Haji Wright (F) has 12 goals (+60) and two assists in 27 appearances, and has two goal contributions in his last four. Notably, he bagged a hat-trick at the CBS arena in their 3-0 win earlier in the season.

SUNDERLAND TOP PICKS

Trai Hume (D) of Sunderland is their highest scorer with 264 points in 44 matches, keeping 17 shutouts along the way. He’s made 118 tackles, 126 clearances and 18 blocks, and has nine goal contributions: three goals and six assists in that time. He’s not in great form, but has delivered multiple monster hauls, including a 30-point score in Gameweek 35.

Championship Young Player of the Season, Jobe Bellingham (M), presents a reliable midfield pick. His consistent output of 179 points in 40 games – eight goal contributions, 30 interceptions – is underpinned by a crucial midfield role. With 14 points in his last three outings and guaranteed minutes, his steady involvement at both ends could make him a valuable play-off asset, even if his ceiling isn’t the highest.