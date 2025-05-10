35
Scout Notes May 10

FPL notes: Pep on Marmoush’s minutes + Haaland’s fitness

One of the unlikeliest stalemates of the season played out at St Mary’s on Saturday.

The side with the weekend’s lowest probability of a clean sheet (according to the bookies) held Manchester City to a goalless draw, much to the irritation of Fantasy managers who made Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) the most-bought player of Gameweek 36 and those making a late, leak-influenced Erling Haaland (£14.8m) transfer. And Ruben Dias (£5.5m).

Southampton 0-0 Manchester City kicks off our Gameweek 36 Scout Notes.

MARMOUSH “MAYBE SHOULD HAVE PLAYED MORE MINUTES”

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) dropped to the bench for the first time since Gameweek 28 on Saturday.

It wasn’t just Haaland and De Bruyne getting the nod ahead of him but also Phil Foden (£9.1m) and James McAtee (£4.6m), who took up the wide roles that Marmoush has occupied in recent weeks.

The Egyptian had to make do with a late substitute appearance but came as close as any City player to scoring, crashing a 90th-minute effort against the woodwork.

Pep Guardiola applauded Marmoush’s impact after full-time, even saying he may have merited more minutes.

“Well, they can play together. They played this season before the injury from Erling. He is a player like has to move close to the box. The impact has been really good since he arrived and the impact today was really good. Maybe he should have played more minutes because the fact that his creativity, you know, close to the box, is really important.” – Pep Guardiola on where he sees Omar Marmoush featuring now that Erling Haaland has returned

This was another match in which Guardiola picked two from three of Haaland, De Bruyne and Marmoush. He is yet to start all three of them together – not that he was aware of that fact.

“Yeah, the problem actually is to keep the balance right. So, the second half, I started a different approach defensively and I didn’t like it. I had to change again, to bring Bernardo in the middle and Phil outside. So, there’s a balance, but I didn’t know this subject (that he hadn’t started all three together)! But just three games left and we’ll see what happens.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked if it is possible to start Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush in the same team

Guardiola mentioned after full-time that he selected the likes of Foden and Rico Lewis (£4.3m) for their ability in “small spaces”. It’s a bit of an understatement to say that Bournemouth are a bit more front-foot than Southampton, so Marmoush may find himself back in favour come Gameweek 37.

Haaland's fitness

Above: Bournemouth are ranked second for pressures in the opposition half per 90 minutes this season

PEP ON HAALAND’S FITNESS

Haaland has encountered frustration against Southampton once already this season. At least he scored then.

He didn’t even register a shot here until second-half stoppage time, although he had come close to stabbing in Foden’s inswinging free-kick and should have claimed an assist when attempting to square the ball to substitute Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m).

It’d be too easy to call his performance rusty given the two-month absence. It’d be fair to call it borderline anonymous.

But his peripheral display was as much to do with Southampton’s suffocating tactics, and the ability of City as a collective to budge the parked bus, as his lack of match practice.

Nevertheless, Guardiola agreed that it would take the big Norwegian time to get back to his best.

“Yeah, of course [he needs more time to get up to speed].

“I have one week to think about [whether he starts in the FA Cup final]. I don’t know. The truth is, he has been five or six weeks off. It’s not like Phil, for example, like Savinho, like in two, three, four training sessions, he’s fit. He’s a big man and he needs maybe a little bit more time but was really good today to play 97 minutes. I could not expect to play as much.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

BIG BABY CRIES OVER RUSK

FPL notes: Pep on Marmoush + Haaland,

Above: The average position maps for Southampton v Manchester City

As mentioned in the intro, Dias threw his toys out of the pram after full-time.

Southampton’s display was a deliberately ultra-defensive one, not pressed back by the City machine but inviting their visitors to come and break them down. They couldn’t.

“That was our aim, we did want to be frustrating today.” – Simon Rusk

For all of City’s possession (70%+) and shots (26), they didn’t carve out one Opta-defined ‘big chance’. Other than Marmoush’s effort that hit the bar, Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) went closest with an attempt that was cleared off the line.

The shot table below sums the game up, with two defenders and two of the less attacking midfielders in the top five. Saints would have been content to see Manuel Akanji (£5.3m), Dias and Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) wind up ambitious shots, while most of De Bruyne’s efforts came from distance. In essence, after plenty of keep-ball and little incision, someone at the back of the pack would just chance their arm.

Haaland's fitness

Despite being far from his best, De Bruyne did end up as Saturday’s top-scoring Premier League player for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 1.07).

It was worth noting that Josko Gvardiol (£6.4m) was finally back at left-back, too, with Akanji coming in at centre-half and O’Reilly benched. No coincidence that his first open-play shots since Gameweek 23 arrived at St Mary’s.

Southampton’s next task: spoil the Goodison farewell party. Interestingly, since Simon Rusk took charge, only four clubs have allowed fewer big chances (eight) than the Saints.

35 Comments
  Geriatric Unathletic
    
    
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    🙂

    
  Skout
    
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Watching MOTD and I am baffled how did Cunha not get a red card??

    
    Geriatric Unathletic
      
      
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I see he only got 58 mins today. Only brought him in this week and now thinking of shipping already. Any reason he came off so early?

      
      Silecro
        
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Dunno but saw that 2 other players came out at the same time, so probably change in the tactics

        
      Skout
        
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He was on a yellow and Wolves made 4 changes at the same time, probably to change up the game

        
        Jimmy B
          
          
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Very lucky to avoid a red which would have been season and probably Wolves career ending

          
          Bushwhacker
            
            2 mins ago

            Think his career at Wolves is done ; might make suitors harder to find and lower prices . . .

            
    Warby84
      
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I raged transferred out to Vardy..

      
  NZREDS
    
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Wissa Cunha Marmoush - when it rains it pours.

    
  Pep bites Kun
    
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    "The truth is, he has been five or six weeks off. It's not like Phil, for example, like Savinho, like in two, three, four training sessions, he's fit. He's a big man and he needs maybe a little bit more time but was really good today to play 97 minutes. I could not expect to play as much." – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland"

This Pep comment I like 🙂

Rushing him back or not blooding him earlier last gw for some mins?

    This Pep comment I like 🙂

    Rushing him back or not blooding him earlier last gw for some mins?

    
    Jimmy B
      
      
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It sounds like hes having a pop at Phil and Sav to me. Little unfit men

      
  michudagawd
    
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Asking for a work colleague who has the chip left; who is the best TC candidate with 2 GWs remaining?

    
    Pep's Money Laundry
      
      16 mins ago

      Watkins - gw37
      Salah - gw38
      Bournemouth attacker - gw38

      
      michudagawd
        
        just now

        Cheers

        
    Jimmy B
      
      
      15 mins ago

      Aaron Ramsdale GW38

      
    Sun Jihai
      
      
      13 mins ago

      Saka GW38 - really should have had a brace away at PSG.

      
      michudagawd
        
        11 mins ago

        Is Southampton's low block gonna be a problem though?

        
        Sun Jihai
          
          
          2 mins ago

          Might be more open, last home game, have now beaten Derby's record etc.

          
          michudagawd
            
            just now

            Think it's between Saka 38 and Watkins 37.

            
  Jimmy B
    
    
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Has anyone seen the offside (goal given) 1st Leyton Orient goal from today? Lol. If ever there was a case for var

    
    Warby84
      
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep 5 yards off, clearly never hit a defender.. Stockport looked really good, think it'll be a Charlton/Stockport final..

      
  Warby84
    
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Cunha out Vardy in…

    
  Sheffield Wednesday
    
    1 hour ago

    Gary Lineker: "After 26 years of Saturday nights I think that was probably one of the worst."

    With only two players involved today, feels like I got lucky.

    
  PartyTime
    
    59 mins ago

    Kane finally won a trophy 😉

    
    PartyTime
      
      13 mins ago

      & he had to visit Bavaria to achieve that.

      Mia San Mia.

      Gonna miss my Müller

      
    Sheffield Wednesday
      
      12 mins ago

      In an unrelated note, I wonder if Spurs can get one too.

      
      PartyTime
        
        3 mins ago

        We will send them a box of Paulaner München as a gift for the Kane transfer. They can have that at least.

        
  Gazza1993
      58 mins ago

      Got marmoush and want to transfer out before price drop as have exact money for Watkins

      I'm 30 points ahead in my ML although he has VVD playing tomorrow so might reduce

      Do I transfer in Wissa to block my ML rival or go for Watkins?

      
      michudagawd
        
        11 mins ago

        Watkins could do some serious damage against a weakened Spurs side distracted by an EL final.

        
      PartyTime
        
        2 mins ago

        Thinking Cunha but my season has been crap

        
        PartyTime
          
          1 min ago

          Or Vardy

          
    TheBiffas
      
      8 mins ago

      Almost embarrassed to own Dias despite his lovely 9 pointer

      
      Wild Rover
        
        5 mins ago

        Bull crap… he's been great for a few weeks

        
      McGurn
        
        
        just now

        why?

        

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.