Newcastle v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Newcastle 35 63 +21 WWLWD 5th Chelsea 35 63 +21 DDWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



