Newcastle v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 11 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Newcastle
|35
|63
|+21
|WWLWD
|5th
|Chelsea
|35
|63
|+21
|DDWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
1 min ago
Murphy to be benched?