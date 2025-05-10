1
Newcastle v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
4thNewcastle3563+21WWLWD
5thChelsea3563+21DDWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

