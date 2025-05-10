1
Southampton v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Southampton and Manchester City.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdMan City3564+24DWWWW
20thSouthampton3511-57LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

