Southampton v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Southampton and Manchester City.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man City
|35
|64
|+24
|DWWWW
|20th
|Southampton
|35
|11
|-57
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
