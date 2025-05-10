Southampton v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Southampton and Manchester City.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man City 35 64 +24 DWWWW 20th Southampton 35 11 -57 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



