We’re just halfway through the Fantasy EFL play-off semi-finals, and the drama keeps on rolling!

The semi-final second legs kick off on Monday night at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United lead Bristol City 3-0.

Here, we go through our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: GAMEWEEK 2 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) is our top goalkeeper selection this Gameweek, reflected in his 42.4% ownership. Fantasy EFL’s top scorer in the ‘keeper position, Cooper recorded another clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Bristol City in the first leg. This was his third clean sheet in his last four starts. He is the safest pick to maintain an unblemished scoreline this week as he faces the Robins at home.

Defenders

Lloyd Jones (D) has been an undeniably brilliant Fantasy EFL option all season and is even more desirable after a 13-point haul last weekend. He was rock solid and came away with a clean sheet (+5), 16 clearances (+5) and two blocks (+1) in the 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers. Jones will benefit from five clean sheet points if they manage to repeat this defensive performance in front of their home faithful.

Macauley Gillesphey (D) joins his teammate at the back due to his continued elite form. Selected by 63.9% of managers and leading the EFL in Fantasy points (351), there is no reason to leave Gillesphey out of our squad. A clean sheet last weekend further demonstrates Charlton’s ability to get the job done, and yet another Gillesphey haul would not be surprising.

The top scorer of the play-off first legs, Ryan Harbottle (D), has earned a spot in our Scout team. He dominated with a goal (+7), clean sheet (+5), six clearances (+2) and five tackles (+2) for a huge 18 points at the weekend. Despite this incredible performance and his 6.8 Fantasy points-per-game average, he has an ownership of just 0.9%. We expect the Dons to secure another shutout, and for Harbottle to demonstrate his versatility once again.

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) shone bright in Stockport’s 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient, boasting a goal (+6), assist (+3) and five key passes (+2). He has 40 interceptions (+80) this season, and combining this with offensive threat makes Norwood an extremely attractive Fantasy option. The second leg could also be a high-scoring affair, and whether it be with goals, interceptions, assists or key passes, Norwood is sure to be involved. A respectable 17.5% of managers have selected Norwood ahead of the deadline as it stands.

Gustavo Hamer (M) has a perfect opportunity to demonstrate his offensive ability against the defensively weak Bristol City. He has nine goals and eight assists in 42 appearances and played a crucial role in Sheffield United’s 3-0 victory. Despite only picking up four points, he was involved throughout, noted through his four key passes (+2). A huge 40.4% of managers share this opinion and are trusting the dynamic winger with a spot in their team.

Forward

Charlie Kelman (F) proved his worth once again with a brace (+10) in the 2-2 draw with Stockport. Leyton Orient’s talisman was League One’s highest scorer this season and is now proving that he can do it in the play-offs. The Hatters have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games and this is unlikely to change with Orient’s season on the line. Kelman’s popularity says it all: 56.3% ownership and counting, and he is the only exceptional forward option this week.

Club Picks

Charlton Athletic are looking like a strong favourite going into this week’s matchup with the Chairboys. They have conceded just 16 goals in 23 home games this season and now have a home fixture against a Wycombe side they just shut out. There is a reason we have doubled up on Charlton defenders, while they have scored 2+ goals in five of their last six victories.

Stockport County are another side that we expect to continue their great form. They have seven wins and two draws in their last nine games and now have a home fixture against the O’s. The Hatters have just three home losses this season and we highly doubt that that number increases after this week.

In total, 18 points will be banked if these sides haul.