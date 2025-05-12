Fantasy EFL play-offs: Gameweek 2 team reveal – FPLReactions

The first deadline for Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Gameweek 2 is tonight, with a dozen teams battling it out for promotion across the three divisions!

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site as the inaugural season of Fantasy EFL nears its peak.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

After missing out on an away clean sheet in the first leg, I don’t intend on repeating that this week. Sheffield United play at home, and a clean sheet would see them advance. I think owning one Sheffield United defensive asset will be crucial this week, so Michael Cooper (G) takes his place between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

I’m going aggressive this week with defensive double-up and the Blades make up one of them. Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) is arguably their standout option at the back. As well as defensive action potential, the centre-back has also proven to be a goal threat from set-plays.

I’m not keen on many other teams for clean sheet potential, so going all out on the Charlton backline could be hugely rewarding. Lloyd Jones (D) managed a huge 16 clearances in the first leg, along with his clean sheet, so he makes the cut. Jones may have outscored teammate and fellow centre-back Macauley Gillesphey (D) in the first leg, but the latter remains the highest scoring player in the game, which reflects both his explosiveness and consistency. For that reason, Gillesphey gets my captaincy armband for the second successive round. I’m effectively tripled up on the Charlton defence, so this will either go very right or very wrong.

MIDFIELDERS

I’m sticking with my first-leg midfield this week. My big regret was that I didn’t leave the armband on Stockport penalty taker Oliver Norwood (M) in the first round. Norwood bagged a huge 13 points due to his goal and assist against Leyton Orient last time out. My other midfielder, and who also had success in the first round, is Jack Rudoni (M). Coventry lost their first leg tie against Sunderland, which did surprise me. What didn’t surprise me was that Coventry scored, via Rudoni. I expect similar from both again this week.

FORWARDS

Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) has become one of the most consistent strikers across all three divisions over the course of the season. He showed this yet again when he bagged a brace against Stockport in the first leg. Kelman feels inevitable in any given game, so for me, he’s an essential.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: GAMEWEEK 1 – TEAM SELECTIONS

Sheffield United playing at home convinces me more than any other team playing this week. The Blades know how to defend, and I think they also have the potential to catch an all-out Bristol City attack on the counter. I think there is a good chance they win and keep a clean sheet this week.

I also fancy Stockport County. The Hatters have been very good at home this season, and although I think they’ll concede, I also think they’ll win. Leyton Orient really messed up by not winning that first leg, in my opinion.