FEFL Play-Offs Gameweek 2: Top picks for Charlton v Wycombe

The Fantasy EFL play-offs Gameweek 2 have seen three matches played so far, with the Championship final settled. Leyton Orient also secured their spot in the League One final on penalties after beating Stockport 1-4.

The final League One semi-final gets underway at 20:00 tonight at The Valley, as Charlton Athletic take on Wycombe Wanderers.

Keep in mind that, unlike some other Fantasy games, your selections can be adjusted right until the deadline, making these predictions really useful for fine-tuning your player choices and captaincy decisions. Here are the fixtures ahead:

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

Let’s take a look back at the first leg, plus who could be pivotal for both sides on the second occasion.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAMEWEEK 2: MATCH REVIEW

A cagey affair, there were few real moments of quality in front of goal, as both sides cancelled each other out at Adams Park, leading to a 0-0 draw.

Charlton’s Matt Godden (F) has the first shot on target in the 70th minute, which sums up the excitement of the game. However, credit must be given to the defences, who both banked shutout (+5) points at a minimum. Lloyd Jones (D) nailed 13 points for the Addicks, making 16 clearances (+5), while Sonny Bradley (D) made 16 to score 12.

WYCOMBE WANDERERS CHARLTON ATHLETIC Possession 49% 51% xG 0.51 0.47 Shots 7 7 Shots on target 4 3 Passes [completed] 152 [286] 172 [310]

What did the managers have to say?

“Two really good teams battling it out..Nathan Jones is a good coach and his team are really organised…we did all the nuts and bolts, miles better than when we played them previously…you get two teams cancelling each other out…we’ve set up well since I’ve been at the club…we were waiting for a moment that didn’t come. Mike Dodds on the overall performance

“Really tough game…they were very direct, front-footed…we showed a real resilient side today, evenly poised throughout, we finished the stronger…half-way through the tie, nothing to separate…sets it up nicely for a wonderful tie on Thursday night.” Nathan Jones on the performance

Stats heading into the second leg

It’s all to play for at The Valley, but the Addicks will probably fancy their chances. They’ve turned their ground into a fortress, winning nine of their last 10 games, and are 15 games unbeaten in League One at home. The Chairboys have won just once in their last seven trips at Charlton, and have now failed to win any of their previous four games.

Elsewhere, only champions Birmingham City and runners-up Wrexham had better defensive records. Charlton conceded just 16 goals in 23 home matches.

Team news

Charlton’s Chuks Aneke (F) will return to the bench after serving a three-game ban following his sending off against Wycombe, ironically, in Gameweek 37.

The visitors have no fresh injury news. Shamal George (G), Daniel Harvie (D), Beryly Lubala (M), Josh Scowen (M) and Sam Vokes (F) remain unavailable.

CHARLTON TOP PICKS

Macaulay Gillesphey (D) is the highest scorer in the game with 351 points, averaging 7.8 per game. He’s backed by 66% of managers, unsurprisingly, with 18 double-digit hauls to his name. Need we say more?

As an alternative, Lloyd Jones (D), presents a compelling option for 24% of managers, averaging eight points per match! In the reverse game, he was the highest scorer for the Addicks. He’s made 315 clearances in 37 appearances, alongside seven goal contributions, totalling 295 points. In his previous four matches, he’s nailed three double-digit hauls, taking his total to 14 10+ scores.

Finally, Matt Godden (F) featured for 90 minutes last time out and may not have scored, but took two shots on target. His second was expertly taken, forcing Will Norris (G) into a good save. Nailed for minutes, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists in 42 outings, the number 24 has seven goals in his previous five run-outs at home.

WYCOMBE TOP PICKS

Sonny Bradley (D) has been a standout figure since joining on loan. He’s averaged 6.6 points per game, more than any other Chairboys asset. He’s made 221 clearances in 25 fixtures, and will play a crucial role if they are to advance. At a minimum, defensive points are expected.

Moreover, Caleb Taylor (D) provided 10 points last time out, averaging 6.5 in 37 matches, and has formed a strong partnership with Bradley. He is backed by just 3.6% and is a great differential option.

Finally, as an out-of-position option, Luke Leahy (D) featured in midfield once again. It’s worth noting that although the number 10 may lack defensive numbers, the upside is there with attacking returns. He has four goals and seven assists, totalling 199 points, and is on set-pieces – notably penalties. Backed by 0.6% of Fantasy EFL bosses, he’s a top differential if you expect the trend to continue, and the away side to dominate.