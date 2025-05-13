FEFL Play-Offs Gameweek 2: Top picks Sunderland v Coventry

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 of the play-offs is underway with a bang. Sheffield United cemented their place in the Championship final on Saturday 24 May with a confident 6-0 aggregate win against Bristol City. More on that soon. For now, all eyes turn to the Stadium of Light, some 130 miles away from Bramall Lane, as Sunderland take on Coventry City in their second leg. Here, we go through the Gameweek 2 top picks from this Championship barnstormer.

Keep in mind that, unlike some other Fantasy games, your selections can be adjusted right up to the deadline, making these predictions really useful for fine-tuning your player choices and captaincy decisions. Here are the fixtures ahead:

Here, we take a look back at the first-leg, and who could be pivotal for both sides in the second leg.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAMEWEEK 1: MATCH REVIEW

Although Coventry City arrived in better form than Regis Le Bris’ side, the match didn’t go as expected. The Black Cats had lost their last five games of the regular season, but found their form at the right time, securing a 1-2 away win at the CBS Arena on Friday.

It was a tight match with numerous missed chances, but Wilson Isidor (F) broke the deadlock (+5) for the away side with a clinical finish in a well-executed counter-attack orchestrated by Enzo Le Fee (M). Despite the wide pass, Isidor showed composure to slot the ball home, sparking jubilant scenes among the travelling fans. The Sky Blues responded swiftly, with Jack Rudoni (M) heading in an equaliser just two minutes later. However, the decisive moment came late in the 88th-minute when a short back pass from Milan Van Ewijk (D) allowed Eliezer Mayenda (F) to seize the opportunity, round Ben Wilson (G) outside the box, and calmly slot in the winner.

Key stats:

COVENTRY CITY SUNDERLAND Possession 74% 26% xG 1.7 1.46 Shots 14 10 Shots on target 3 3 Passes [completed] 374 [453] 98 [164]

What did the managers have to say?

In his pre-match presser for the second leg, Lampard said on the loss:

“… only the goals really, the rest of the game was pretty much ours, we played pretty well, lot of the ball… they defended well, made it difficult for us… responsibility is on us to be more intent at the top end of the pitch… the team came to defend very low and you don’t want to give the counter-attack moment to the final goal… have to prepare for the one in front of us.” – Frank Lampard on where the result went wrong

Whereas, Le Bris gave credit to his sides ability to keep to their tactical plan:

“… we did well… the teamwork was impressive… focus was consistent through the different events of the game…. we were really efficient because Coventry were good on the ball… but we didn’t concede many situations… we knew before that with the two forward threats [Isidor and Mayenda] we could damage their defence.”

The Black Cats deserve credit for devising and flawlessly executing their game plan. Even accounting for the fortunate second goal, their performance perfectly exemplified how to absorb pressure and effectively strike on the counter-attack.

Stats heading into second game

The stats look bleak for the Sky Blues, but never say never in the play-offs – particularly now Fantasy is involved. Sunderland are formidable at home in the play-offs, remaining unbeaten and winning seven of eight home legs. Despite their first-leg loss marking their first ever play-off defeat, Coventry can take solace in winning their two previous away play-off legs, both second-leg ties.

Sunderland lost their last three home games of the regular season, while Coventry won just one point in their final five Championship matches on the road.

Sunderland team news

Le Bris’ tactical shift to a 4-4-2 formation from their usual 4-2-3-1 proved effective, particularly suiting their counter-attacking, low-block approach:

However, Chris Rigg (M), who started 36/41 matches in the season, and Chris Mepham (D), who started all 37/37 matches in the regular season, were both benched. In terms of rotation, Le Bris said:

“… they were disappointed, at the same time positive as a teammate… so well connected with squad they share ambition of the club… can’t play with 11 players… important to have a full squad.” – Le Bris on Rigg and Mepham not starting

He mentioned that it’ll be too early of a return for Ajibola Alese (D), but Romaine Mundle (M) could return to the bench for the first time since Gameweek 35.

We’re expecting an unchanged XI from Friday.

SUNDERLAND TOP PICKS

It was an attacking-masterclass from Trai Hume (D), who, despite not getting a return, had 0.21xG and 0.28xA – a higher xG than teammates Le Fee, Isidor, and Patrick Roberts (M). He contributed nine goals over the regular season and will undoubtedly feature prominently on the right wing once again.

Le Fee once again demonstrated his value, contributing significantly with two interceptions (+4) and four key passes (+2). His assist was particularly noteworthy, a testament to his excellent distribution, as he completed 17 of his 19 passes, created four scoring opportunities, and registered the most touches among attackers with 43. Additionally, he took two corners, highlighting his importance in both offensive and defensive phases of play.

Mayenda led the Black Cats in expected goals (xG) with 0.69, landing two of his three shots on target. He was active throughout, taking three shots in total before being substituted in the 90th-minute. He appears more likely to play significant minutes compared to Isidor. While both players could see game time, especially if the match goes to extra time (increasing the risk of a substitution for either), Mayenda is likely to be the focal point of their attack.

Coventry team news

Lampard made two changes from the team on the final day of the season, as Jay Dasilva (D) replaced Jake Bidwell (D), while Ellis Simms (F) was replaced by Brandon Thomas-Asante (F):

Ephron Mason-Clark (F), who scored five goals and provided six assists in 30 during the regular season, returned and made a cameo off the bench for the first time since Gameweek 35. He’s likely to replace Thomas-Asante on the wing.

COVENTRY TOP PICKS

The visitors’ key asset on Tuesday is undoubtedly Rudoni. His influence will likely determine if his side advances to the final. The number five, who scored for eight points, has been in excellent form with 12 goal contributions in his last 14 games, facing tough opponents like Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Sheffield United, WBA, and Burnley during that stretch. Under Frank Lampard, Rudoni has amassed 17 goal contributions in just 29 appearances, including 0.67 xG + xA in his recent performance. Frank Lampard said on his goal:

“… he’s got the technique and timings to do it…we’ve scored a lot of headed goals this season… more than anyone in Europe because we hurt teams…. we want to cross the ball and liven the box… if they block low you have to cross the ball.”

We’re expecting a similar tactical set-up on Wearside.

Elsewhere, despite conceding two goals, Bobby Thomas (D) stood out with 11 clearances and three tackles, earning five points. His low 4% ownership makes him a differential option, and the team’s need for an equaliser could expose them to counter-attacks, potentially boosting his defensive actions and score.

Conversely, Milan van Ewijk (D) provided an assist but a yellow card and the conceded goals limited him to three points. However, his attacking contribution was notable, attempting two of seven crosses and delivering five passes into the final third, more than Davsilva. Given Lampard’s likely tactical approach to find an equaliser, Van Ewijk’s advanced role on the right suggests he could be a key player for delivering balls into the box, presenting potential for attacking returns despite the defensive vulnerabilities.