Aston Villa v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 19:30 BST on Friday 16 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

ASTON VILLA

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
6thAston Villa3663+7WWLWW
17thTottenham3638+4LLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

