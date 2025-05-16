Aston Villa v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 19:30 BST on Friday 16 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Aston Villa 36 63 +7 WWLWW 17th Tottenham 36 38 +4 LLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



