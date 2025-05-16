Brighton v Liverpool: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 19 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|36
|83
|+46
|WWWLD
|9th
|Brighton
|36
|55
|+3
|DLWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):