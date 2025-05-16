Brighton v Liverpool: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 19 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRIGHTON

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 36 83 +46 WWWLD 9th Brighton 36 55 +3 DLWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



