Chelsea v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:15 BST on Friday 16 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|36
|63
|+19
|DWWWL
|16th
|Man United
|36
|39
|-11
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):