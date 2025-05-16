FPL Gameweek 37 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll be getting team news from 13 more Premier League managers on Friday ahead of the early Gameweek 37 deadline.

Two of them, Pep Guardiola and Oliver Glasner, are facing the media ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. Their Gameweek 37 matches are next Tuesday.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

For the headline news from the five pressers held on Thursday, check out this piece here.

That leaves two Premier League bosses remaining: Andoni Iraola and Vitor Pereira. Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, we won’t be hearing from those two before the deadline. Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are not in action till next midweek, so we’re expecting those two to fulfil their media commitments on Monday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier looks set to miss out again this weekend with a minor calf problem.

Joelinton (knee) is unlikely to feature, too, with Eddie Howe saying the betting money would be on the midfielder not featuring again this season.

Another Gameweek 36 absentee, Joe Willock (thigh), has a “slight chance” of featuring at the Emirates.

“Kieran, I don’t think so for this weekend but again, not a big injury, a very minor calf problem. Joe Willock, probably again, we’ll leave the door open for him, I think there’s a slight chance.” – Eddie Howe

“He’s working away behind the scenes. Typical Joe, he’s absolutely foot to the floor to try and get back fit because that’s his nature, he wants to be involved. But he’s not close yet, he’s still working his way back. “I think the biggest possibility is that we don’t see him again this season and we’ll get him ready for next year.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Sven Botman (knee) is the newest concern after coming off last weekend, with his manager saying he is “not sure” the Dutchman will be available.

“It was a knock, actually, so I think he got a bang on his knee but it was sore. So, we’re not sure about Sven’s availability for the weekend, we’ll give him every chance to be fit. Don’t think it’s a serious injury.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Lewis Hall (foot) and Matt Targett (hamstring) are still out.

Jamaal Lascelles returned to the matchday squad last weekend but isn’t likely to start, even if Botman misses out.

“I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily ready to start a game in the Premier League at the moment. I think probably ready to contribute from the bench is probably where he’s at at the moment.” – Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro is available again following the completion of his three-match ban.

Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman return, too, having missed out in Gameweek 37 with slight injuries.

“Lewis will be back in the squad, Joel will be back in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler is also hopeful about the availability of Kaoru Mitoma, who has been affected by some “minor issues” this week.

“Kaoru had some small, minor issues, so hopefully he will also be a possibility for us in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

As for the long-term absentees, Georginio Rutter (ankle) is “close” and has an outside chance of featuring on the final day.

James Milner (hamstring) is less likely to recover: he is still only doing individual rehab work.

“James is doing rehab on the pitch, so he’s getting closer. I’m not sure if we will see him this season. “Georginio Rutter is also very close, so hopefully he will be back next week with the team. There’s a small chance, like I said from the beginning, that he can be an option for the end of the season, for the last game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

LEICESTER CITY

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) remain out but Ricardo Pereira (muscle) could return to the squad this weekend. He’ll be assessed in training before a decision is made.

The Foxes have no fresh fitness concerns.

“There’s no news on last week’s squad and team news. It’s the same. “Ricardo is actually one that, today and tomorrow, we can have the final view on him to take him into Sunday’s game.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

This is, of course, Jamie Vardy‘s final match as a Leicester player.



