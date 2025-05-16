46
FPL Gameweek 37 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll be getting team news from 13 more Premier League managers on Friday ahead of the early Gameweek 37 deadline.

Two of them, Pep Guardiola and Oliver Glasner, are facing the media ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. Their Gameweek 37 matches are next Tuesday.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

For the headline news from the five pressers held on Thursday, check out this piece here.

That leaves two Premier League bosses remaining: Andoni Iraola and Vitor Pereira. Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, we won’t be hearing from those two before the deadline. Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are not in action till next midweek, so we’re expecting those two to fulfil their media commitments on Monday.

GAMEWEEK 37: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 37: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier looks set to miss out again this weekend with a minor calf problem.

Joelinton (knee) is unlikely to feature, too, with Eddie Howe saying the betting money would be on the midfielder not featuring again this season.

Another Gameweek 36 absentee, Joe Willock (thigh), has a “slight chance” of featuring at the Emirates.

“Kieran, I don’t think so for this weekend but again, not a big injury, a very minor calf problem. Joe Willock, probably again, we’ll leave the door open for him, I think there’s a slight chance.” – Eddie Howe

“He’s working away behind the scenes. Typical Joe, he’s absolutely foot to the floor to try and get back fit because that’s his nature, he wants to be involved. But he’s not close yet, he’s still working his way back.

“I think the biggest possibility is that we don’t see him again this season and we’ll get him ready for next year.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Sven Botman (knee) is the newest concern after coming off last weekend, with his manager saying he is “not sure” the Dutchman will be available.

“It was a knock, actually, so I think he got a bang on his knee but it was sore. So, we’re not sure about Sven’s availability for the weekend, we’ll give him every chance to be fit. Don’t think it’s a serious injury.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Lewis Hall (foot) and Matt Targett (hamstring) are still out. 

Jamaal Lascelles returned to the matchday squad last weekend but isn’t likely to start, even if Botman misses out.

“I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily ready to start a game in the Premier League at the moment. I think probably ready to contribute from the bench is probably where he’s at at the moment.” – Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro is available again following the completion of his three-match ban.

Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman return, too, having missed out in Gameweek 37 with slight injuries.

“Lewis will be back in the squad, Joel will be back in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler is also hopeful about the availability of Kaoru Mitoma, who has been affected by some “minor issues” this week.

“Kaoru had some small, minor issues, so hopefully he will also be a possibility for us in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler

As for the long-term absentees, Georginio Rutter (ankle) is “close” and has an outside chance of featuring on the final day.

James Milner (hamstring) is less likely to recover: he is still only doing individual rehab work.

“James is doing rehab on the pitch, so he’s getting closer. I’m not sure if we will see him this season.

“Georginio Rutter is also very close, so hopefully he will be back next week with the team. There’s a small chance, like I said from the beginning, that he can be an option for the end of the season, for the last game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

LEICESTER CITY

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) remain out but Ricardo Pereira (muscle) could return to the squad this weekend. He’ll be assessed in training before a decision is made.

The Foxes have no fresh fitness concerns.

“There’s no news on last week’s squad and team news. It’s the same.

“Ricardo is actually one that, today and tomorrow, we can have the final view on him to take him into Sunday’s game.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

This is, of course, Jamie Vardy‘s final match as a Leicester player.

46 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lekalatch
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Pick one:
    A) Asensio
    B) Neto

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      A, but I like Madueke the most in that price range.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lean towards Asensio - pen taker and higher projected goals fixture over potential OOP mid playing CF (George could play there instead)

      Open Controls
    3. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. FantasyFooty01
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Martinez
    Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
    Sarr Rogers Salah KDB
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    Bench: Raya Livarmento Dorgu Rashford
    3 ft 0.1 ITB

    Watkins>Mateta
    Marmoush>Wissa
    Rashford>Enzo

    Then Saka>KDB GW38

    Want to use all 3 free transfers. Any suggestions? Thinking of getting Watkins in and triple captaining

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      The way you have formatted the transfers is so confusing!

      Open Controls
    2. Tinslinger
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid transfers. Who will you bench for Enzo?

      Open Controls
  3. Wheato182
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Stuck. Play Eze or Wood this week?

    Rest of front 7 is

    Salah - Mbuemo - KDB - Bowen - Eze*
    Watkins - Wissa - Wood*

    Tempted by wood due to the FA Cup final. Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Captain Salah or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Watkins

      Open Controls
  5. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    A or B?
    A. TC Watkins 37
    B.TC Saka 38

    Sorry for repost, thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If Arsenal beat Newcastle and secure 2nd place, does Arteta need to start Saka v SOU (H) in 38?

      Open Controls
  6. TochanMama
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sell Isak for Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I am planning to.

      Open Controls
  7. Skout
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Isak instead of Marmoush, if it meant you have money to get Saka next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nah

      Open Controls
  8. Bubbles1985
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best TC options for GW37 and GW38?

    I am thinking Saka in GW38, but the form isn't great...

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins GW37?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I do like that option, but I am also still in an ML Cup. I should make the final and that is for a cash prize.

        Hence I would like GW38 options ideally...

        Open Controls
    2. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      just now

      At this point I’d normally suggest saving it for the chaos of the last gw. Can lead to some very high scoring games. Watkins this week could be tempting though with spurs injuries

      Open Controls
  9. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Current line up after using FT to do Marmoush > Watkins:

    Martinez
    Gvardiol Dias Munoz
    Sarr Rogers Salah Bowen
    Watkins Wissa Isak

    Subs: Raya Burn timber Murphy

    All good?

    Open Controls
    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeh but Murphy first sub

      Open Controls
  10. Yankee Toffee
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    This season has got away from me with PhD and family commitments.

    RMWCT GW37 and BB GW38

    Pickford, Areola
    Cucu, Gvardiol, Mykolenko, Kerkez, Faes
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Rogers
    Beto, Watkins, Wood

    0.0 itb

    I still have 2 transfers for the BB GW38. Will prob bring in ARS (for SOU game).

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I feel like there’s better options than mykolenko and faes for bb next gw

      Open Controls
  11. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play one of these guys

    A)Savinho
    B) J Murphy
    C)Schar

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B for me unless savio looks likely to start.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Bad Kompany
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is O’Brien likely to start for Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Moyes press conference now, hopefully he mentions him in it as I have him as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Here you go, Moyes presser

      https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2025/may/16/Live-Blog--Moyes--Press-Conference--1-30pm-/

      Open Controls
  13. TochanMama
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Current Team:
    Sels
    Milenkovic - Gvardiol - Sessegnon
    Bowen - Mbuemo - Saka - Salah
    Wood - Isak - Wissa

    (Fabianski - Rogers - Livramento - Faes)

    Plan is to go Bench Boost this week. Got 2 FT.
    Should I
    A) Isak for Watkins
    B) Fabianski to Kelleher/Leicester keeper?
    C) Both

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d do if you want to captain him. Don’t think B is worth it

      Open Controls
      1. TochanMama
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I'd agree but all I need is someone to maximize my BB, Leicester plays Ipswich at home. If Kelleher plays that's another easy clean sheet.
        So the question is which out of those two?

        Open Controls
  14. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raul to beto and capt him?

    Open Controls
  15. jeffa79
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Huijsen
    B) Schar

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Brunsvigeren
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Leading money ML by 40 points, ranked 18K
    1 FT, 2.5 Itb, I know chasers has Haaland, Bruyne, Watkins, I should do either Marmoush/Isak - > Watkins, right?

    Martinez
    Munoz, Kiwior, Gvardiol
    Salah, Eze, Mbeumo, Bowen, Rogers
    Wissa, Marmoush
    Raya, Isak, Livramento, Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d do Marmoush to watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, thats my plan. I dont want Any hits at this point. So guess that will be the one

        Open Controls
  17. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Marmoush or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Marmoush. Don’t think sarr starts with fa cup final

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers, City with more on the line in the league so I'll start and hope

        Open Controls
  18. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    would u get vardy(c) for free for one week if u plan on benching him in 38?

    Open Controls

