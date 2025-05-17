FEFL Play-Offs Gameweek 2: Top picks for Wimbledon v Notts County

The semi-finals of Fantasy EFL’s play-offs are all but over, with just one match remaining in Gameweek 2. Five teams from three divisions have booked their places at Wembley next weekend, and a final spot remains.

Attention now turns to League Two, as AFC Wimbledon face off against Notts County. They currently lead 1-0, and here, we look at the top picks for both sides.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

Let’s take a look back at the first leg, plus players who could be pivotal on the second occasion.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAMEWEEK 2: MATCH REVIEW

The Dons head back to The Cherry Red Records Stadium with a slight 1-0 lead, thanks to Riley Harbottle (D) scoring from a corner. Goalkeepers Owen Goodman (G) and Alex Bass (G) were called into action throughout, both forced into some great saves.

County came close to equalising on multiple occasions, like when Jodi Jones (F) hit the post. However, the game ended sourly for the Magpies, as Alassana Jatta (F) was sent off for a two-footed lunge.

NOTTS COUNTY AFC WIMBLEDON Possession 60% 40% xG 1.28 0.36 Shots 13 11 Shots on target 6 4 Passes [completed] 355 [428] 212 [290]

What did the managers have to say?

“Honestly, I don’t know (how we’ve lost). I thought we were absolutely outstanding. Their goalie is man of the match for a reason, he’s probably made two of the best saves I’ve seen this season. There’s a reason why they’ve got the best defensive record in the league. Ultimately, two or three of the chances are clear chances we should probably take, we’ll analyse it and reflect without emotion.” – Notts County manager Stuart Maynard

“I loved my team’s performance – we had to suffer a bit. They’re a good team, they’ve got good players and we knew that they’d put us under a lot of pressure in a bit of a cauldron atmosphere and we had to deal with that and we did. “We said we were going to come here and try and win the game. That’ll be the same next week. We’ll go and attack it, we’ll approach it in the right way, do the work on Notts again this week. Go there and try and win again.” – Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson

Stats heading into the second leg

Despite winning only one of their previous five home games, Jackson’s side has the division’s second-best home form, winning 13. Moreover, they’ve conceded just 35 in front of their home faithful. Then again, Notts County have themselves scored 37 on the road, more than anybody else.

But missing both Jatta and David McGoldrick (F) will be an enormous blow for Maynard. They’ve now lost three from four and need to somehow revive the league’s second-best away record, returning 37 points from 23 occasions.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAMEWEEK 2: TEAM NEWS

Jackson is likely to stick with an unchanged lineup, while Maynard has a headache on his hands.

With Jatta suspended and McGoldrick’s season curtailed due to injury, the hole up top is evident. The pair are obvious misses, having accumulated 39 goals. He’ll likely ask Charlie Whitaker (M) and Mai Traore (F) to fill the void.

AFC WIMBLEDON TOP PICKS

Ryan Harbottle (D) is averaging 6.8 points and has 31 of them in two games, scoring the winner (+7) during the reverse fixture. In just 26 matches, he’s kept 14 clean sheets, making consistent defensive returns.

Elsewhere, Owen Goodman (G) is on 22 shutouts in 47 matches, including the play-offs. No other League Two stopper has more of them, also racking up 94 saves. Given County’s lack of attacking options, another clean sheet feels likely.

Up front, Matt Stevens (F) may not be in good form, but he does have 17 goals and four assists in 47, always posing a threat. He was hooked early last time out, but should play near-90 here. If you’re struggling for forward options, the number 14 is a standout.

NOTTS COUNTY TOP PICKS

Truth be told, with both key strikers out, County’s options feel much bleaker.

Nevertheless, Matthew Platt (D) is currently backed by 18.5%. He’s made 72 tackles, 292 clearances and 30 blocks, garnering 275 points. He could be an option if you’re expecting the Dons to threaten offensively.

George Abbott (D), loaned from Spurs, has six goals and five assists, featuring in midfield. The appeal is that he offers points at both ends and is nailed for minutes.