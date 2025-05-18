Arsenal v Newcastle team news: Rice starts, Havertz a sub, no Isak

A mouth-watering clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United rounds off the day’s Gameweek 37 action.

A win for either side would guarantee a top-five finish, while even a point would be enough for the Gunners to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 BST.

The headline team news is that Alexander Isak misses out with a minor groin injury.

He’s replaced by Callum Wilson, who starts just his second league game of the season.

It looks like a back three again for Newcastle, with Sven Botman fit to start despite suffering a knock in the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

As for Arsenal, Declan Rice has recovered from a hip problem and goes straight back into the starting XI, replacing the suspended Mikel Merino.

Kai Havertz, who has been out since Gameweek 24 with a hamstring issue, makes his return as a substitute.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Havertz, Sterling, Calafiori, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Schar, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento, Barnes, Gordon, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

