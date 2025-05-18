76
Dugout Discussion May 18

Everton v Soton team news: O’Brien in for Keane, McNeil + Ndiaye recalled

Goodison Park hosts its final men’s match on Sunday, as Everton welcome Southampton to Merseyside.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST.

David Moyes makes four changes to the Everton side that beat Fulham 3-1 last time out.

Jake O’Brien replaces Michael Keane, with the defender recovering from the knee injury that sidelined him in Gameweek 36.

Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye also come in for Ashley Young, who will leave the club at the end of the season, Jack Harrison and Carlos Alcaraz.

Southampton have made two alterations from last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester City.

Nathan Wood starts in place of Jan Bednarek, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Joe Aribo replaces the benched Lesley Ugochukwu in the other change.

Kyle Walker-Peters remains sidelined.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Aribo, Welington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Sugawara, Kayi-Sanda, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Robinson, Archer, Stewart

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Capt beto …

  2. BazingtoN
      5 mins ago

      McNeil assist has been wiped off why?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Played back by Soton player & Ndiaye nicked it off dozy defence.

        1. BazingtoN
            3 mins ago

            That is so much pain

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Could have been worse if you'd (c) Beto 🙂

              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Thats me

        2. FloMo
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Prob because they think he won it back from Ramsdale, but a very amateur move since Ramsdale never touched it. Have to be added back.

        3. Digital-Real
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          should be McNeil assist, he made that pass, if FPL are not awarding assists for that, it's ludicrous

      2. BazingtoN
          2 mins ago

          I looked at it back the way the player come in i don't know how the ball would have traveled in that direction only looked like a McNeil pass for me

          1. FloMo
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Added back now.

          2. Digital-Real
            • 8 Years
            just now

            awarded now

        • BazingtoN
            just now

            Oh nice they have added it back i knew it !!! happy days

