Everton v Soton team news: O’Brien in for Keane, McNeil + Ndiaye recalled

Goodison Park hosts its final men’s match on Sunday, as Everton welcome Southampton to Merseyside.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST.

David Moyes makes four changes to the Everton side that beat Fulham 3-1 last time out.

Jake O’Brien replaces Michael Keane, with the defender recovering from the knee injury that sidelined him in Gameweek 36.

Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye also come in for Ashley Young, who will leave the club at the end of the season, Jack Harrison and Carlos Alcaraz.

Southampton have made two alterations from last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester City.

Nathan Wood starts in place of Jan Bednarek, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Joe Aribo replaces the benched Lesley Ugochukwu in the other change.

Kyle Walker-Peters remains sidelined.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Aribo, Welington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Sugawara, Kayi-Sanda, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Robinson, Archer, Stewart

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.