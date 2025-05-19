72
Team News May 19

FPL team news: Guardiola, Glasner, Iraola + Pereira deliver updates

Gameweek 37 will draw to a close on Tuesday, when Manchester City entertain Bournemouth and Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pep Guardiola, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Vitor Pereira faced the media on Monday ahead of those games, with the headline quotes in the article below.

While there’s nothing practical we Fantasy managers can do with the new information, we can at least prepare ourselves for what’s to come selection-wise.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns that we are aware of, with only John Stones (abductor) definitely out.

Rodri (knee), Nathan Ake (foot) and Oscar Bobb (unspecified) were all on the grass last week.

Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, missed the FA Cup final due to a lack of full fitness.

“We will see. Some players are better. Rodri is getting better day-by-day. We will see.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola also discussed Kevin De Bruyne, but refused to say he will definitely start, in what will be his final home match in a Manchester City shirt.

He did, however, say that the playmaker would get the send-off he “deserves”.

“Kevin wants us to win the game to qualify for the Champions League next season. This is what Kevin wants. It could not be otherwise. I am going to decide the best, the best players to win the game against Bournemouth, that’s for sure. Kevin will get or deserve what he deserves. That is the best moment and best compliment for his incredible trajectory and what he has done.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola later batted away a question about City’s next penalty taker, having seen Omar Marmoush miss from the spot at Wembley.

“I didn’t talk with them. We train this afternoon. The taker needs to start to score the goal.” – Pep Guardiola

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner said Marc Guehi (eye) and Adam Wharton (concussion) will miss Tuesday’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wharton is ruled out of Gameweek 38, too.

“Adam [Wharton] and Marc [Guehi] will definitely miss tomorrow’s game.

“Adam will also miss the Liverpool game – he had a concussion at the end [of the Final]. Marc… let’s see, maybe, for Liverpool – but both players will miss tomorrow’s game.” – Oliver Glasner

Elsewhere, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

Motivation was unsurprisingly the key theme throughout the rest of the presser in light of Saturday’s FA Cup win.

“I don’t know, at the moment, to be honest! We cancelled Sunday’s training and we’ll train now after the press conference. We’re looking forward to meeting all the players again, but of course I don’t know how they will present today.” – Oliver Glasner

“Number one is we want to play the best team, this will be the same tomorrow. We are always considering that we can’t take any risk of an injury. We will see how they come back after celebrating.” – Oliver Glasner

“I said to the players, okay, if we achieve a new points record [they] get two more days off. They wanted it now, after winning the FA Cup… so there’s still this motivation, let’s see [if] this maybe helps a little bit.” – Oliver Glasner

BOURNEMOUTH

Alex Scott will miss Tuesday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium, having fractured his jaw in Gameweek 36.

Asked when the midfielder could next play, Andoni Iraola said:

“I don’t know. Definitely not tomorrow, I think it’s almost impossible he plays Sunday but I don’t want to rule him out. He tries the mask but I think it is going to be very difficult. He wants to and he is brave. It’s a good sign because it means he is positive and we will see. He hasn’t trained, but he at least has a good mood and he’s optimistic.” – Andoni Iraola

Iraola briefly touched on Dean Huijsen, too, who will complete a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

“You never want to lose this kind of player. He has been very good for us but there is a part also that you feel happy for him because he goes to Real Madrid. I think it is what he really wanted to do and we hope everything goes well for him after these two games.” – Andoni Iraola

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Enes Unal (knee), Ryan Christie (groin) and Dango Ouattara (abductor) remain on the sidelines in Gameweek 37.

Iraola admitted they “will need some young players in the squad” as a result.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Tommy Doyle and Sam Johnstone both have “small issues”.

“Not big injuries, just they need to clean up small issues.” – Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira is also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee). 

The Wolverhampton Wanderers boss later suggested he’s considering changes, having suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City.

“Since the last game I felt we were missing something, the fire in the eyes, and tactically we lost a bit. Maybe I will change some players v Crystal Palace. Maybe.” – Vitor Pereira

72 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Salaaah!

  2. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Captain KDB
    Yes or No?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Go with your gut - last GW of the season
      Have some fun

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Last Home game for city

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          ignore the home part*

  3. AD105
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    2 FT and a BB to use, where do I go with this?

    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz Konsa Kerkez Gabriel*
    Salah KDB Bowen Mbeumo Rogers
    Wissa Wood Marmoush

  4. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Begging for Cunha and RAN to start against a Guehi and Wharton-less, hungover, half-arsed Palace.

    Could be the feast I need (chasing 25 points in the mini-league).

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'm there too. A Cunha haul is my last chance of salvation.

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      same bro and i have munoz but ill take 1-0 pt if Cunha and Ran Haul
      rivals have caught up and we are all on similar points now

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Munoz can get -7 for all I care as long as cunha hauls!!!

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’m 3 clear in a huge cash league, differences are Munoz vs Cunha .. So need a cleanie…

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Half their team are Christian and unless they are into the blood of Christ I suspect many are tea total.

      Henderson on the other hand ... doesn't mind finishing 12th.

  5. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Raya
    Kiwior/Gvardiol/Porro
    Kdb/Rogers/Palmer/Mbeumo/Eze
    Cunha/Watkins

    Areola/Wood/Cash/Munoz
    2ft 3.0itb TC ACTIVE

    a)Eze+Wood->Saka+Evanilson
    b)Eze+Palmer+Wood->Saka+Bowen+Evanilson
    c)something else

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Minuses involved here?

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        I have 2 ft.First option is for free.Second is for a hit.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      B but keep Eze...

  6. ProfessorM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    So, how did the chips go?
    Me
    TC Salah GW24=29
    BB GW33=18
    AM GW35-37 Moyes=23
    Total=70
    not great, not horrible

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      TC Haaland 18
      AM 44
      BB 12

      120k currently and messed up my chips bar the AM

      1. ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        18 total for the Haaland TC or just for the extra? Salah got 87, but only counted the extra 29 I got over those who just captained.

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Chip scores were ok, it's everything else that makes up 95%+ plus of the total score over the season that was the issue.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I've done okay on chips but other than Moyes messed my AM up.

      I went to Potter at home to Brentford for the bonus points and West Ham lost 0-1, so switched to home banker Arteta for their home game against West Ham where they lost 0-1!

      I don't mind the chip but one or two weeks would be better.

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      AM Slot GW24-26=38
      TC Isak GW32=11
      BB GW33=11

      Should have gone
      TC Salah GW24=29
      AM (Slot, Glasner, Glasner)=53

      My original plan was to TC Salah in GW24, then this new chip suddenly appeared, with two successive Double Gameweeks for Liverpool - and I completely underestimated Glasner's table bonus potential.

      I never expect to get much from BB anyway, and it messes up the squad for earlier and later Gameweeks.

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      TC = 4
      AM = 56
      BB = Playing it in 38

      Total = 60

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        63 then

    6. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      TC Salah GW24=29
      BB GW33= 8
      AM GW25-27 Emery, Glasner, Glasner = 54
      Total= 91

      Add to that FH34 with 103pts, very happy with how the chips turned out this year

      Open Controls
      1. ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        you did it right with TC and AM!

    7. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      36 with one week of AM left. Currently 17,000 - oh what could’ve been!

    8. TallestJohn
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      AM24-26 Moyes/Emery: 44pts
      TC32 Isak: 33pts
      BB33: 13pts (my lowest scoring players scored 11pts)
      FH34: 92pts

      Chips weren't where it went wrong for me this season. Like most I owned and captained the other popular TC options (Håland for his early hat-tricks, Salah in his doubles) so not a huge swing. That's actually one of my better BB scores but as others have noted, by building for the doubles I took out Wissa, Semenyo and van Dijk who went on good runs.

    9. LÖrKingMuch
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not a total disaster but meh...
      TC Haaland GW2 = +17
      BB very meh gw24 = +13
      AM Arteta gw31-33 = +25

      Current rank 267k

      Next season I'll wait for a dgw again to play TC, and might experiment with using the AM chip a bit earlier. Hindsight eh?

      1. ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I realize now that AM really benefits from DGWs, much more than BB unless there are a lot of teams doubling.

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sounds like KDB may start on the bench tomorrow.

    I guess Pep hasn't decided yet and is giving himself room to do so as he sees fit.

  8. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Cunha to ManU then. Imagine if they lose the final...

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      He plays for Wolves, not Barcelona

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        😆

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      He's a bit temperamental so it might not work out the best ...

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      £62.5m release clause

      Wolves made a tidy profit

  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bench 2 ?

    Cucu/Burn/Gvardiol/Milenkovic/RAN

    1. Guttelim
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Cucu + Milenkovic, avoid the game altogether

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    1 nil Brighton then?

    "A goal in this match will see Liverpool become only the ninth side to score in 100% of their away games in an English top-flight season (something the Reds have never achieved in any league season before), and only the fourth to do so in a league with at least 20 teams in it, after both Arsenal and Manchester United in 2001-02 (19 games), and Arsenal in 1930-31 (21 games)."

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Would you go:

    A) KDB or Salah to Bowen or Rice?

    B) Isak to Cunha or Evanilson.

    Have Wissa and Watkins.

    Cheers

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      B or KDB to Bowen. I wouldn’t lose salah for 38 at home to palace for sure.

      I’d wait to see how cunha and evanilson do tomorrow night before pulling the trigger

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Fair points

        I'll likely wait till Sunday for the actual transfer(s)

  12. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    KDB to Saka?
    Mateta to Cunha?

    Would be -4 mind.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      No sure Saka worth -4 this week as he is not guaranteed to start, wouldn’t be a shock if nwaneri plays ahead of him for example

      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Aye. Maybe I swerve... was all but set on my moves then Saliba got injured. Done me. ML is SO Close

    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bench Boost in play.

      Raya
      Konsa Saliba Gvardiol
      Rogers Salah Mbuemo Saka
      Wissa Watkins Mateta

      Areola Kerkez Burn Murphy

      Should I take a -4 and shift Mateta, or just hold?

      Hope Saliba starts

      1. Guttelim
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Hold till further news on Saliba, not sure Mateta out is worth -4… tempting though.

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      HaCunha Mateta

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bit of a boring game tonight tbh, everyone has Salah, but he gives negative points unless capped. I have Alisson, but they wont CS. :/

  14. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Do we think Cunha will play now? My rival has Konsa last on his bench, and will get 15 points of jam if Cunha is left out

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He plays some part for sure

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thanks, that was the kind of reassurance I was after! Seeing Frimpong entirely left out by Leverkusen the other day didn’t seem a great sign

    2. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Who knows?! I'd be surprised if he gets zero minutes, so remain hopeful.

  15. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is H.Barnes(C) a good differential with high ceiling ?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Doubt it, form has dropped off.

  16. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Captain Haaland won't take any pens, so he won't miss any pens. So no negative points. A major win for us cappers.

    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Imagine if he doesn't play at all. No risk of a yellow card or an own goal as well!

      • PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Vardy(C) saving the week. What a Legend!

    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Van Dijk benched

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Not one of my best pick ups while 95% of the game mop up with 6-9 Gvardiol points every week

        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Can't be dribbled past if he's not playing. Smart move by Slot

      • TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Chiesa woohoo!

      • Guttelim
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Raya
        Gvardiol, Burn, White
        Mbeumo, Salah (c), KDB, Murphy, Bowen
        Watkins, Wissa

        Sels, Marmoush, Munoz, Konsa

        1 FT, 1,5 ITB
        What would you do here, provided they all start?

        A) KDB -> Saka (c)
        B) Marmoush -> Gakpo (bench Murphy)
        C) Murphy -> Martinelli
        D) KDB, Watkins -> Soucek, Haaland (c) (-4)

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          c

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Sky Sports coverage continues with it's Monday tradition of Liverpool Night Football, this time with the added bonus that they are actually playing later on.

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        which Brighton mid is gonna fill their boots these last 2 matches? or welbeck bangs in a few

        1. Guttelim
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Minteh I guess, but not convinced

        2. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Dat Guy could feast on Quansah tonight

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        do you think Cunha will be reclassified as a mid next year? feel like he should be

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          No

      • putana
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        now I'm regretting not going AM on brighton for this. It was my plan since gw 30...

      • brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        New post

